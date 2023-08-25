42nd Annual Ramona Rodeo

TechCrunch

Tesla shareholders who claimed to face financial losses after CEO Elon Musk tweeted about taking the company private might be on the verge of receiving compensation from a $42.3 million fund established as part of Musk's federal securities fraud settlement. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission said 3,350 eligible claimants will share in the payout, recouping almost 52% of their losses, according to a Wednesday night court filing in the Southern District of New York Court. The compensation to investors comes several months after Musk was found not liable in a class-action securities fraud trial that explored how the CEO's now infamous “funding secured” tweet caused volatility in the stock, resulting in losses of money.