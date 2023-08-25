42nd Annual Ramona Rodeo
The 42nd Annual Ramona Rodeo is this weekend.
The public increasingly believes the president's son broke the law. But they still think the Trumps are more corrupt than the Bidens.
Tesla shareholders who claimed to face financial losses after CEO Elon Musk tweeted about taking the company private might be on the verge of receiving compensation from a $42.3 million fund established as part of Musk's federal securities fraud settlement. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission said 3,350 eligible claimants will share in the payout, recouping almost 52% of their losses, according to a Wednesday night court filing in the Southern District of New York Court. The compensation to investors comes several months after Musk was found not liable in a class-action securities fraud trial that explored how the CEO's now infamous “funding secured” tweet caused volatility in the stock, resulting in losses of money.
The chair of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers said "we need to do more" now that a pandemic-era safety net is due to expire in September.
CDs are tools you can use to save money and earn a higher interest rate. Learn how CDs work and how to use them to boost your savings.
The Philadelphia Fed president was more cautious than Fed Chair Jay Powell in how he described the central bank's fight against inflation.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Google ha started rolling out the ability to manage the first-generation Nest Cam Indoor device through the public preview version of its Home app.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Chargers at 49ers game.
In contrast to the seemingly nonstop promotion for "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," TikTok users are wondering why DC Comics's latest movie, "Blue Beetle," didn't get the same kind of mainstream treatment.
Google Cloud's annual Next event is happening in San Francisco next week (and we'll be on the ground to cover all of the announcements), but ahead of the event, Google Cloud today put a spotlight on its partner ecosystem. It's no secret that in its early days, Google's cloud efforts were somewhat hindered by its inexperience in working with large enterprises and the consultancies, professional service firms and partners they rely on. In a blog post today, Google puts its focus on its AI and data services partners like Confluent, DataRobot, MongoDB, Redis, DataStax, Elastic and Neo4j.
Sit back, relax and enjoy your morning with these unbelievably delicious buttermilk pancakes. The post These are truly the perfect homemade buttermilk pancakes appeared first on In The Know.
Believed to be a long shot just days ago, the acquisition of Stanford, Cal and SMU is back on the table.
The 10th annual show is scheduled to stream live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7th, 2023.
The annual Gamescom trade fair opens its doors today, but you don’t have to be in Germany to participate in the game reveals and updates. All of the good stuff is being streamed live, beginning with the opening night event, hosted by gaming journalist and former Spike TV host Geoff Keighley. For those of us far from Europe, the event starts streaming at 2PM ET.
The Seattle Mariners are on fire and quickly gaining ground in a crowded American League West.
James Harden got the NBA's attention when he ripped 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.
Certificates of deposit (CDs) can produce higher returns than traditional savings accounts, with APYs as high as 5.00%