43 arrested in Chesterfield County cockfighting bust, deputies say

Deputies arrested 43 people in Chesterfield County in a cockfighting bust, according to Channel 9′s affiliate WPDE.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Campbo Streater said they received a tip about the operation going down along Prospect Church Road just before noon on Sunday. Deputies rescued 112 chickens and elaborate equipment that was used in the operation.

RELATED: 49 miniature horses, 39 chickens seized amid Burke County animal cruelty investigation

The birds are currently in the care of the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter, according to WPDE.

Most of the people arrested are not from South Carolina. Some are from as far away as West Virginia. The investigation is still ongoing, according to WPDE.

(WATCH BELOW: Suspect charged after ‘absolutely horrific’ animal abuse found at Gastonia home)