$43 Billion SD-WAN Market by Offering, Deployment, Use Case, Industry - Global Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SD-WAN Market Research Report: By Offering, Deployment, Use Case, Industry - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Due to the rising adoption of internet of things (IoT) and the growing utilization of big data, the valuation of the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is predicted to increase from $1.4 billion to $43.0 billion from 2019 to 2030. Further, the market will demonstrate a CAGR of 38.6% between 2020 and 2030.



Big data and IoT help businesses in monitoring the utilization of their products by consumers and gaining valuable insights from the analysis of this information, offering a customized customer experience, and tracking their various operations. Additionally, the adoption of these technologies allows the real-time monitoring of company assets.



As the big data and IoT technologies bring them a host of numerous challenges such as data handling and management, security concerns, data privacy, demand for advanced technical expertise and knowledge, and high implementation costs, the rising integration of these technologies is massively boosting the progress of the SD-WAN market. SD-WAN effectively resolves these issues with the help of risk minimization, centralized management and control, and zero-touch provisioning.



In addition to this, SD-WAN solutions simplify device and network security management, provide deep visibility into network performance, which allows the information technology (IT) professionals to easily detect network problems and security threats, and integrate application filters, firewalls, and unified threat management (UTM) functionality.



The current COVID-19 crisis is severely affecting the progress of the SD-WAN market. This is because businesses operating in various sectors have had to either scale down or shut down their operations because of the lockdown initiated in several countries for controlling the spread of the virus. Because of this reason, companies are incurring huge financial losses and are therefore, reducing their IT spending, including their expenditure on SD-WAN solutions. Moreover, as most of the employees are working remotely (from home), the requirement for advanced networking solutions is very low.



Between the solution and service categories, under the offering segment of the SD-WAN market, the former is expected to register higher revenue growth in the market in the coming years. This is ascribed to the rapidly rising popularity of multi-cloud ecosystems, rising compliance requirements, increasing procurement of connected and IoT devices, and the growing requirement for secured network infrastructure and application optimization. These factors are fueling the adoption of SD-WAN solutions in the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), healthcare, and IT & telecom sectors.



Under the deployment segment, the on-premises category recorded the highest growth in the SD-WAN market in the last few years, mainly because the SD-WAN solutions come with various security concerns. Additionally, the on-premises deployment method helps in the management of large volumes of unstructured data. Moreover, the usage of physical devices is usually preferred for the effective management of network in the corporate sector.



In the future years, the network operations visibility category, based on use case, would exhibit the fastest growth in the SD-WAN market. This is credited to the rising requirement for real-time insights for resolving the issues arising in SD-WAN and making its operation hassle-free.



Historically, under the industry segment of the SD-WAN market, the IT & telecom classification had the highest share, mainly because of its rapid expansion and digitization and the high requirement for a better customer experience in this industry. In addition to this, the rising usage of mobile phones in offices, development and penetration of 5G, increasing adoption of IoT, and mushrooming utilization of big data are boosting the demand for SD-WAN solutions in the industry.



Globally, the North American SD-WAN market is currently the most prosperous one, on account of the presence of several well-established SD-WAN solution providing firms, favorable government policies for 5G adoption, quick integration of various advanced technologies, and the increasing need for simple and hassle-free networking operations in the region.



In the near future, the market will demonstrate the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This is because of the rising investments being made in the IT sector, increasing implementation of supportive government policies for 5G, rapid digital transformation in enterprises, expanding operations of market players, and the ballooning popularity of cloud computing and connected devices in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Offering

4.1.1.1 Solution

4.1.1.1.1 Software

4.1.1.1.2 Appliance

4.1.1.1.2.1 Virtual

4.1.1.1.2.2 Physical

4.1.1.1.2.3 Hybrid

4.1.1.2 Service

4.1.1.2.1 Implementation

4.1.1.2.2 Training and support

4.1.1.2.3 Consulting

4.1.2 By Deployment

4.1.2.1 On-premises

4.1.2.2 Cloud

4.1.2.3 Hybrid

4.1.3 By Use Case

4.1.3.1 Branch connectivity

4.1.3.2 Application control

4.1.3.3 Security

4.1.3.4 Network operations visibility

4.1.3.5 Others

4.1.4 By Industry

4.1.4.1 IT & telecom

4.1.4.2 BFSI

4.1.4.3 Healthcare

4.1.4.4 Government

4.1.4.5 Manufacturing

4.1.4.6 Retail

4.1.4.7 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 WAN optimization as a service

4.3.1.2 Increased managed SD-WAN offerings

4.3.1.3 Rise in hybrid cloud connectivity

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing migration toward cloud-based application

4.3.2.2 Need for cost-effective network management and automation

4.3.2.3 Need for simplified enterprise network architecture

4.3.2.4 Increasing need for network privacy and visibility

4.3.2.5 Growing adoption of IoT and big data

4.3.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Concerns regarding secure access to cloud and SaaS

4.3.3.2 Unanticipated execution failure

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growing demand for intelligent pathway control

4.3.4.2 Improved data transport independence

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on SD-WAN Market

4.4.1 Current scenario

4.4.2 COVID-19 scenario

4.4.3 Future scenario

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Solution, by Type

5.1.1.1 Appliance, by type

5.1.2 Service, by Type

5.2 By Deployment

5.3 By Use Case

5.4 By Industry

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Major Countries

11.1 U.S. SD-WAN Market

11.2 U.K. SD-WAN Market

11.3 Germany SD-WAN Market

11.4 China SD-WAN Market

11.5 India SD-WAN Market



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.3 Benchmarking Analysis of Key Players

12.4 Strategic Developments in the Market



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3 Key Financial Summary



Story continues

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Citrix Systems Inc.

Silver Peak Systems Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Riverbed Technology Inc.

VMware Inc.

Aryaka Networks Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kip59q



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/43-billion-sd-wan-market-by-offering-deployment-use-case-industry---global-analysis-and-growth-forecast-to-2030-301180642.html

SOURCE Research and Markets