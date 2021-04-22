43 new charges filed against suspect in Colorado supermarket mass shooting

David K. Li and Liza Torres
·1 min read

Colorado prosecutors filed 43 new criminal charges Wednesday against the man suspect of gunning down 10 people, including a police officer, at a supermarket.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, had originally been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder before prosecutors filed an amended complaint stemming from the March 22 mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder.

He's now facing a 54-count complaint that includes 10 counts of first-degree murder, 33 counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault and 10 counts of using a prohibited large-capacity magazine while committing a crime.

Alissa bought a Ruger AR-556 on March 16, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, citing law enforcement databases. Witnesses described the shooter as using an AR-style weapon, the affidavit said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene after he was shot in the leg by police.

Alissa's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Among the 10 people killed was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, who had been the first officer to arrive at the King Soopers. Talley, a father of seven, was an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force.

The other victims were Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Accused Colorado supermarket gunman faces additional attempted murder, weapons charges

    Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket last month with nearly four dozen additional counts of attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, court documents showed. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder stemming from the March 22 shooting rampage at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Alissa surrendered to law enforcement officers at the crime scene, about 2 miles from the University of Colorado’s flagship campus, after he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said.

  • Boulder shooting suspect charged with using large magazine

    The court document outlining the new charges lists 19 new victims — including 11 law enforcement officers — that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is accused of trying to kill during the attack. In 2013, Colorado lawmakers banned the sale of ammunition magazines that hold more than 15 rounds in response to mass shootings the year before at a suburban Denver movie theater and at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

  • EU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls

    Four German regions said they would break with national policy and make the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine available to under-60s at their own risk on Thursday. The decision came as EU governments signalled their support for legal action against the British-Swedish company over delivery shortfalls. Germany recommends the AstraZeneca vaccine is only given to the over-60s because in very rare cases it can cause potentially fatal blood clots in younger people. Regulators stopped short of an outright ban and said the jab could be given to younger people after a personal consultation with a doctor about the risks. Bavaria, Saxony, the Berlin regional government and Mecklenburg-West Pomerania are using that loophole so that those prepared to take the risk will not have to wait for the German rollout to reach their age group and to use stockpiles that have built up because of restrictions and public distrust of the jab.

  • Suspect in custody after deadly supermarket shooting on Long Island

    Police have arrested the suspect accused of going into a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead and opening fire, killing one and wounding two.

  • Supreme Court OKs life in prison without parole for some juveniles convicted of murder

    With liberals dissenting, the Supreme Court makes it easier for juveniles convicted of murder to get life in prison without parole.

  • Biden's only unconfirmed Cabinet nominee delayed in part over Epstein meetings

    President Biden's nomination for Eric Lander to serve as director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, a Cabinet-level position for the first time, has been delayed in part over a senator's questions about Lander's past meetings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Politico reports. Why it matters: Lander is Biden's only unconfirmed Cabinet nominee. While serving as a professor at Harvard in 2012, Lander met Epstein in what he told BuzzFeed News was "an informal sandwich lunch" to "talk science with various people."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSenate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) wants clarification on Lander's ties to Epstein, who died in an apparent suicide in 2019.Lander told BuzzFeed in 2019 that he "had no relationship with Epstein" and that he learned about the financier's "more sordid history" after the meeting.What they're saying: A White House spokesperson told Politico, "Dr. Lander briefly met Epstein in spring 2012, at two events with multiple Harvard donors, faculty and others, and he correctly decided to have nothing to do with Epstein."Epstein claimed that his foundation had sponsored Lander's scientific work on one of his websites. A spokesperson for Lander denied the sponsorship, telling the New York Times: "Mr. Epstein appears to have made up lots of things, and this seems to be among them."What to watch: Lander's confirmation hearing is slated for April 29.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. stocks turn mostly higher midday as jobless claims improve, earnings beat

    U.S. stocks trade modestly higher as investors dig through a heavy round of corporate earnings reports and the latest weekly data on jobless claims.

  • US troops in Afghanistan begin packing gear in pullout prep

    The U.S. military has begun shipping equipment and winding down contracts with local service providers ahead of the May 1 start of the final phase of its military pullout from Afghanistan, a U.S. Defense Department official said Thursday. The pullout under U.S. President Joe Biden marks the end of America's longest war after a 20-year military engagement. Currently, some 2,500 U.S. soldiers and about 7,000 allied forces are still in Afghanistan.

  • AG Garland announces Minneapolis police probe

    The Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after a former officer was convicted in the killing of George Floyd there, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday. (April 21)

  • More cases present in counties with meatpacking facilities

    More cases present in counties with meatpacking facilities

  • ‘I’m not your food’: Wyoming jogger reasons with bear in face-off

    Runner talked his way out of being mauled by large bear that pursued him for several minutes in Grand Teton national park A runner talked his way out of a face-off with a large bear that pursued him for several minutes in Grand Teton national park in Wyoming, a showdown the runner captured in a three-minute video that went viral. Evan Matthews said he often sees bears on his runs, but none had dared to come so close. “This one was interested in me, so I had to change its mind,” he wrote. Rather than use his bear spray, which he deemed a last resort, Matthews opted to reason with his ursine inquisitor. In the video, the “cinnamon phase” black bear is seen stepping out of the woods and on to a road, despite Matthews’ stern objections. “Hey – no!” Matthews shouts. “I don’t care if you’re hungry. I’m not your food.” The bear continues to advance. “Sure,” Matthews says, “we could take a walk if you want. You don’t get any closer, though.” One defense experts say can ward off bears in the wild is to play dead. But Matthews chose not to do so, both because this was a black bear and because, he said, a solo bear with this much interest in a person “is not trying to eliminate a threat – it is trying to find an easy target. Don’t be one.” Matthews retreated towards his car and continued talking to the bear, seeking to convince it he was human and “not to be mistaken with any other animal”. After stalking the runner for half a mile, the bear ran back into the woods. “Well, now, that’s the first time I’ve been kind of run up on by a bear,” Matthews chuckled. “That was exciting.”

  • NBA determines Scott Foster’s game-altering foul call on CJ McCollum was incorrect

    The phantom foul on McCollum definitely impacted the end of the game.

  • Syrian missile explodes near Israeli nuclear reactor

    A Syrian surface-to-air missile exploded over southern Israel on Thursday, triggering sirens near a secretive nuclear site and prompting retaliatory strikes against Damascus. The Israeli military said the missile, which did not cause any damage or injuries, was fired at an Israeli jet but missed its target and strayed into the Negev desert. "A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel's southern Negev," said a spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces [IDF]. "In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria." The missile fired from Syria reportedly landed around 20 miles away from Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility, and comes two weeks after Iran accused Israel of attacking its own Natanz nuclear facility, which was hit by a mysterious explosion. There was some speculation after the missile exploded that it may have been fired by pro-Iran forces in Syria, as a newspaper close to the regime demanded an “eye for an eye” attack on Dimona in an editorial last week. However, an Israeli military official said the missile launched from Syria in the early hours of Thursday morning was not targeting the nuclear site. “There was no intention of hitting the nuclear reactor in Dimona,” said IDF spokesman Hidai Zilberman.

  • What's next for Derek Chauvin?

    The former Minneapolis police officer is being held in a single cell away from the general population in Minnesota's most secure prison as he awaits sentencing for the murder of George Floyd.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • 53 people missing after Indonesian navy submarine 'sinks into 700-meter-deep trench'

    Fears were growing for the lives of 53 people on Wednesday after Indonesia’s defence ministry found oil floating in the sea above a deep-sea trench where a Navy submarine has vanished. The submarine is thought to have sunk into a trough 700 meters (2,300 feet) deep while conducting a torpedo drill, according to local reports. An aerial search found an oil spill near the submarine's dive location and two navy vessels with sonar capability have been deployed to assist the hunt, Indonesia's Defense Ministry said. The 43-year-old submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was around 60 miles north of the resort island of Bali when contact was lost. "[The navy] is currently searching for it. We know the area but it's quite deep," First Admiral Julius Widjojono said. Singapore and Australia, who have submarine rescue vessels, have also been asked for assistance. The vessel had been cleared to dive as part of a training exercise before it failed to report back. A total of 49 crew members, its commander and three gunners are thought to be onboard.

  • Eric Andre says he was racially profiled and drug searched at Atlanta airport

    ‘Clayton County PD violated my rights,’ comedian says

  • Derek Chauvin news: Floyd killer in solitary as police defend Nicholas Reardon shooting Ma’Khia Bryant

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • War of words over bids for Kansas City Southern: which Canadian firm has best offer?

    Rob Reilly, a Topeka native and now the chief operating officer for Canadian National Railway, said the Montreal-based company had reviewed the possibility of making a deal for Kansas City Southern several times.

  • Biden preparing to recognise Armenian genocide, risking backlash from Turkey

    He will be first US president to use word ‘genocide’ to describe killings of Armenians by Ottoman empire during First World War