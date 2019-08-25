With 43% Earnings Growth, Did Yantai North Andre Juice Company Limited (HKG:2218) Outperform The Industry?

Measuring Yantai North Andre Juice Company Limited's (HKG:2218) track record of past performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess 2218's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

How Did 2218's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

2218's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of CN¥147m has jumped 43% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 10%, indicating the rate at which 2218 is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is merely due to an industry uplift, or if Yantai North Andre Juice has experienced some company-specific growth.

SEHK:2218 Income Statement, August 25th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Yantai North Andre Juice has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.1% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.1% exceeds the HK Food industry of 6.1%, indicating Yantai North Andre Juice has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Yantai North Andre Juice’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 6.5% to 6.8%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 49% to 0.05% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Yantai North Andre Juice gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research Yantai North Andre Juice to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

