43 guns nabbed after stolen pickup smashes through Beech Grove gun store

Police and federal agents are investigating after an armed carjacking led thieves to smash a stolen vehicle through the front of a gun store in Beech Grove where they shattered display cases and made off with dozens of firearms.

At around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a Honda Ridgeline pickup was stolen at gunpoint on the east side of Indianapolis, according to Deputy Chief Robert J. Mercuri with the Beech Grove Police Department, who said roughly 20 minutes later thieves used the vehicle as a battering ram.

The stolen Honda Ridgeline was driven through the front of Beech Grove Firearms, 3020 S. Emerson Ave, where it smashed a front glass entryway and a metal rolling door.

"Three subjects entered the Beech Grove Firearms where they smashed a glass display case and stole firearms," Mercuri said in an email to local media.

On Monday, employees at the gun store conducted a full audit of their store inventory and found that 43 handguns were taken, according to owner Greg Burge.

"I'm concerned that criminals have these guns in the community," Burge said, adding that in the 15 years he's been in business, Sunday was the first time his gun store had been robbed, at least successfully.

"Last summer, we had four misguided individuals who took a sledgehammer to two of our doors, but after many swings of a 20-pound sledge, they wore out before the doors did," Burge said. "We've had incidents where they've tried to pry open our backdoors with a screwdriver or a crowbar, but didn't get through."

Burge estimated Sunday's burglary may have caused between $50,000 to $60,000 in structural damage. In addition, he believed around $30,000 worth of firearms were stolen, but said he would need to conduct a more thorough review to get an exact figure.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the Beech Grove Police Department, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the carjacking and burglary.

Mercuri said one 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged with the armed carjacking that occurred on the east side. The investigation is still ongoing in reference to the burglary.

Burge said he and contractors will meet Tuesday to discuss further ways of protecting his gun store from theft.

"We built that thing like Fort Knox," he said. "But if man builds it, man can defeat it... No one likes to admit that they got beat at anything, but the (security) video speaks for itself. They defeated me. So we're going to come up with some other enhancements and hopefully they don't steal a bulldozer next time."

