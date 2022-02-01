43-year-old Cleburne man dies after shooting

Jan. 31—A 43-year-old man from Cleburne has died after being shot in the 200 block of Pacific Street on Monday afternoon.

Cleburne Police Department received a call about the shooting at about 4:55 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Cleburne man, fled the scene before officers arrived, but was located a short time later and taken into custody. Charges are pending.

The victim was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by air ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased.

There are no other suspects in relation to this case. It is an ongoing investigation. Details will be posted as they become available.