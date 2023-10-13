43-year-old Dover man found dead in recycling plant Monday; police seek public's help

Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old Dover man and seeking the public's assistance.

Police said Daniel W. Devol-Neidig was found dead in the processing area of Recycling Management Resources in Fox Point on Monday at 1:30 p.m. The cause of death is still unknown.

Devol-Neidig was last seen Oct. 2 when he was released from Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown under supervised custody. Police said they do not yet know what happened between his release and his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Lucyk at 302-365-8446 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

