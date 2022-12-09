43-year-old and her dog fatally struck by car while on evening walk, Michigan cops say

A pedestrian and her dog were fatally struck by a car while on a walk in Michigan, authorities said.

The 43-year-old woman from Leelanau County was walking her dog along the shoulder of a road in Leland Township just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, Michigan State Police said in a Dec. 9 news release.

A northbound vehicle struck the woman and her dog, police said. Both died at the scene.

The vehicle was driven by a 52-year-old woman from Lake Leelanau who had consumed alcohol prior to the crash, troopers said. She was arrested and held at the Leelanau County Jail.

The victim’s name is being withheld until her next-of-kin have been notified, police said.

Leland Township is about 160 miles north of Grand Rapids.

