43-year-old man dies in Calumet Heights garage fire, police say

A 43-year-old man died in a garage fire Sunday night in Calumet Heights, according to Chicago police and fire department.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a residential fire around 11:47 p.m. at in the 8900 block of South Essex Avenue, where they saw flames coming from the garage. While crews extinguished the fire, they conducted a search of the home and found the man “unresponsive” in the garage, police said.

He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Gilbert Sims.

CFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

