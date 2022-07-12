43-year-old man dies in custody at Lansing prison; cause of death under investigation

A man incarcerated at the Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas has died, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Laura Kelly.

Jamie Gaius Marshall, 43, died Monday after serving about nine years in prison.

His death is not thought to be related to COVID-19, according to David Thompson, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The 43-year-old was incarcerated at the prison on January 15, 2013 after two drug-related convictions in 2003 and a rape conviction in 2012.

Officials are awaiting an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

The Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident, which they do with any resident that dies in custody.