43-year-old man dies in double shooting on Lompoc's East Prune Avenue

Jun. 13—A 43-year-old Lompoc man died Sunday and a 56-year-old woman sustained injuries in a double shooting that occurred at a residence on East Prune Avenue, according to police officials.

Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of East Prune Avenue at 7:38 p.m. and located the male victim, identified as Joseph Lujan, who was pronounced dead at the scene inside the residence's carport, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Arias said both victims had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and the female, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

Lompoc Police Detective Gabriel Molina is investigating the incident and the motive for the shooting, according to Arias. No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Detective's Bureau at 805-736-2341.

Additionally, Lt. Agustin Arias is encouraging witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have surveillance video footage of the incident.