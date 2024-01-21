43-year-old man dies in Friday crash on Interstate 5 south of Donald-Aurora exit

A 43-year-old Aurora man died Friday in a crash with a Freightliner truck and trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 5, Oregon State Police said Saturday evening.

OSP said a preliminary investigation determined Douglas Shane Johnston was driving a Ford F-150 pickup southbound when he left the travel lane just south of the Donald-Aurora exit at Ehlen Road SE and struck the rear of the parked semi truck and trailer.

Johnston died at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 12:49 p.m., OSP said in a prepared statement. The occupants of the Freightliner were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Man dies in Interstate 5 crash south of Donald-Aurora exit