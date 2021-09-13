43-year-old man fatally shot in Norfolk; person of interest in custody, police say

Police identified a 43-year-old man who was fatally shot Sunday in Norfolk.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Norcova Avenue, off East Princess Avenue.

Officers found Travis L. Davis, of Norfolk, who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene, police said in a news release Monday.

Officials said a “person of interested was detained at the scene,” but no charges have been filed against them.

Police did not release information about a possible motive.

The Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney will review the shooting’s investigation going forward, the release said.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com