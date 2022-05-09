43-year-old man shot dead in Wilmington Monday morning

A 43-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday morning in Wilmington's West Center City neighborhood.

Police have not identified the victim.

This is Wilmington's sixth homicide so far this year – that's half as many people killed at this time in Wilmington last year, which ended the year with a record number of killings.

The number of people that Wilmington police have reported being shot so far this year is also down from last year. So far this year, 29 people have been shot in Wilmington. There were 50 people shot last year at this time.

On Monday, police could be seen investigating an area in the the 600 block of West St. There items of clothing were scattered along the asphalt, and chalk circles outlined where bullet casings were found.

This is where police found a man who'd been shot about 6:40 a.m. The man, who was taken to an area hospital, was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Wilmington Police Detective Steven Bender at (302) 576-3621.

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

