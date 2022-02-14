LANSING — A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Monday morning in a residence on Teel Avenue, Lansing police said in a press release.

Police were dispatched about 7:58 a.m. after being called about a man with a gunshot wound on the 100 block of East Mount Hope Avenue. Upon locating the wounded man, they administered first aid until Lansing Fire Department medics arrived to take him to a nearby hospital.

At about 12:25 p.m., investigators learned the man had died, the release said.

Police said the man was at a home in the 2000 block of Teel Avenue when he was shot.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old woman at the residence. She is being detained at LPD's downtown lockup. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic issue, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: 43-year-old man shot and killed in residence on Teel Avenue in Lansing