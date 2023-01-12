43-year-old man shot multiple times in homicide at his Denton apartment, cops say

A gunman fired several rounds in a Denton apartment late Wednesday, killing a 43-year-old man in his apartment, Denton police said.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, which occurred in the 1000 block of Eagle Drive.

Denton police identified the victim as Cory Johnson, who died at a local hospital shortly after the shooting.

Police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the apartment complex just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on a call of shots heard after a caller reported hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots.

Officers searched the area and found an apartment door that was slightly ajar. Police called out to any potential occupants and heard someone inside asking for help.

Denton officers entered the apartment and found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The officers began life-saving measures and requested a response from Denton Fire Department EMS.

The man was conscious and speaking when officers first found him but he was no longer speaking when Denton firefighters arrived to take him to the hospital.

The man died at 11:57 p.m Wednesday and his death was ruled a homicide, police said.

.Anyone with information should call Denton Detective Tommy Potts at 940-349-8144. Residents also can provide an anonymous tip to Denton County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-388-TIPS.