43-year-old Mason man shot during argument in Ingham Township, deputies say

INGHAM TWP. — A 43-year-old Mason man sustained "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries" Tuesday night after another man fired a shotgun at his feet, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

A 40-year-old Dansville man, who investigators believe is the suspect, was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

"He will be arraigned Thursday on felony charges in District Court," the release said.

Deputies responded at about 8 p.m. to a shooting report in the 1900 block of 7 Gables Road in Ingham Township, the release said.

Deputies believe the shooting arose from an argument.

The 43-year-old man who was shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the release said.

An investigation is underway. Deputies ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

