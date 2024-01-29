43-year-old sea creature and her baby spotted in Florida. See photos of the ‘rarity’

Beachgoers on two Florida beaches caught glimpses of three huge — and extremely endangered — sea creatures recently, including a mom and her baby.





Butterfly, a 43-year-old right whale, and her calf were spotted off Ponte Vedra Beach on Jan. 27, according to a Facebook post from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

Right whales are one of the most endangered species of large whales, according to experts.

The baby is Butterfly’s fifth calf and her first since 2014, officials said. Photos show the duo swimming side by side.

North Atlantic right whales are one of the most endangered species of large whales in the world, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Experts believe there aren about 360 individuals left in the population, which has been experiencing an “unusual mortality event” since 2017.

Experts said there have been more deaths among adult females than adult males, and there are “fewer than 70 reproductively active females” remaining. Female right whales have a yearlong gestation period. Three years is considered a healthy interval between births, but now females are only calving every six to 10 years.

Earlier in the week, beachgoers in St. Augustine spotted another right whale, according to FWC officials.

Officials identified the whale as a 2023 calf. Right whales typically separate from their mothers once they turn a year old, so experts said the whale “recently became independent.”

The calf “rolled over several times showing her unique white belly pattern (most North Atlantic right whales have a solid black belly),” officials said.

Social media users shared their excitement about the sightings.

“How lucky for those that got to observe such a rarity,” one person commented. “Praying I’m so lucky one day while out at the beach. What beautiful creatures.”

“This is glorious news,” another person said.

“That’s awesome,” a third comment said.

