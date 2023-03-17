43-year-old shot dead Thursday night in Montgomery

Darius Mitchell, 43, died by a gunshot wound Thursday night, Montgomery police said in a news release Friday morning. No arrests have been made yet, court records show.

Officers and fire medics at about 8 p.m. arrived at the 5900 block of Welbourne Place, a residential street in southeast Montgomery. Police had received a call that someone had been shot, the Montgomery Police Department said in the news release.

Responders found Mitchell with a fatal gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. MPD said it is investigating Mitchell's death as a homicide and couldn't share any more information.

MPD asked that anyone with information about Mitchell's death call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, MPD at 625-2831 or the department's secret witness line at 334-625-4000.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: 43-year-old Darius Mitchell shot dead Thursday in Montgomery