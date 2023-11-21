43-year-old woman shot Monday morning in Englewood, man, 92, in custody, cops say
A 92-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after shooting a 43-year-old woman at a residence in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, the woman was wounded to the right arm inside of a residence in the 5800 block of South Aberdeen Street. She was taken in good condition to UChicago Medicine.
A 92-year-old man was taken into police custody, and multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, police said.
Detectives were investigating.
5800 block of S. Aberdeen on November 20, 2023, at approx. 10:03 a.m. – (7th District) Person Shot, Weapon Recovery
20-NOV-2023 03:18 PM
