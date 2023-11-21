43-year-old woman shot Monday morning in Englewood, man, 92, in custody, cops say

A 92-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after shooting a 43-year-old woman at a residence in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, the woman was wounded to the right arm inside of a residence in the 5800 block of South Aberdeen Street. She was taken in good condition to UChicago Medicine.

A 92-year-old man was taken into police custody, and multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

In the 5800 block of S. Aberdeen at approximately 10:03 a.m. a 43-year-old female victim was inside of a residence when she sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm by a 92-year-old male offender. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The 92-year-old male offender was taken into custody. Multiple firearms were recovered on the scene. Area One Detectives are investigating.