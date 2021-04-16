43 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Amy Burzynski, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·6 min read

Apr. 16—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Dan Howell Templin, 2648 Cincinnati Brookville Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

Tyrone Dumas, Jr., 257 Courtland Drive, Apt. 10B, Monroe; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business, harassment with bodily substance, operating a vehicle under the influence, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

Jordan Edward Alexander Brown, 10025 Loralinda Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Robert William Banks, III, 1785 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Donald Carpenter, 6234 Sierra St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.

Denise M. Hibbard, 1470 Villa Court, Unit B, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

William Holliday, 2995 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, driving under suspension, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Jacob Aaron Adams, 304 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of assault (direct).

Srujay Purma, 3231 Armour Court, Mason; indicted on one count of assault (direct).

Wilford F. Jenkins, 496 Beissinger Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and inducing panic.

Raymond Doyle, 24097 Mt. Pleasant Road, Lawrenceburg, In.; indicted on one count each of attempted burglary, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Shane Bunch, 5660 Wayne Milford Road, #55, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of assault, and one count of obstructing official business.

Brian Tevis, 1100 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Rodney Jason Hicks, 326 N. 8th St., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of having weapons while under disability, and one count of receiving stolen property.

Nicholas Hartsock, 131 N. 3rd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Kenneth Johnson, 113 Grant Circle, Hamilton; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Domonick Johnson, 120 Hueston St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Robert J. Vaught, 4 Emerald Way, Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Joshua Duncan, 8200 Sibcy Road, Maineville; indicted on two counts of menacing (direct), and one count each of assault (direct) and harassment with bodily substance (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Bryant Cencebaugh, 12207 Ohio 725, Germantown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, resisting arrest, and petty theft.

Carrie Ann Bowen, 581 Yorktown Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business and petty theft.

Brandon Michael Suzman, 581 Yorktown Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and petty theft.

Kyle Bradley Marshall, 674 Weeping Willow Lane, Maineville; indicted on two counts each of violating a protection order and domestic violence.

James Christian King, 140 Skokiann Drive, Apt. 3, Franklin; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Joseph Mikal Bales, 4010 Hamilton Mason Road, Fairfield Twp.; indicted on two counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest.

Christopher Lunsford, 308 Highland Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Marquise Jovon Coleman, 4138 Red Arrow, Apt. 12, Flint, Mi.; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Brittany Lutz, 105 Forest Ave., Leesburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Melissa Taulbee, 6501 Germantown Road, Lot 394, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Nelson Shepard, 4526 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Torrance Dewitt Harris, 454 E. Church St., Xenia; indicted on three counts each of trafficking in cocaine, possessing criminal tools, and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Dustin Meek, 5635 Edwardsville Road, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Caty Miles, 5635 Edwardsville Road, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Brian David Bowling II, 1704 N. Derexa Drive, Hamilton; indicted on three count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Zachary Van Williams, 137 Orchard View Lane, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Arville Van Williams, 310 W. Pike St., Apt. A, Morrow; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Joseph Alan Smith, 5784 Mayville Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Ann Bishop, 3749 Wieman Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Nicholas Bishop, 1893 Messmer Road, Verona, Ky.; indicted on one count of theft.

Rebecca Hamblin, 6087 Marathon Edenton Road, Blanchester; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Davis, 375 Morrow Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Sanya Kopp, 185 Haverstraw Place, Springboro; indicted on two counts of endangering children, and one count each of illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Christopher Don Baker, 8501 Ohio 132, Butlerville; indicted on two counts each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and one count each of possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Recommended Stories

  • The US ditched its last flying boats 38 years ago, but they could still help fill the gaps against China in the Pacific

    The US military has long seen seaplanes as antiquated, but competition with China across the Pacific expanse could give them new use.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz no longer wears a mask at the Capitol, falsely claiming 'everybody' in the Senate has been vaccinated against COVID-19

    This isn't Cruz's first time flouting public health guidance. Asked to wear a mask in March, Cruz told a reporter he was "welcome to step away."

  • NC woman wrote her own obituary before dying from ‘long haul’ COVID

    The unusual obituary, written in first-person by the woman who was 33 years old, has grabbed national attention.

  • 'Lost' creator Damon Lindelof says Justin Theroux 'wasn't interested' in lead role that went to Matthew Fox

    Lindelof and Theroux eventually worked together on HBO's "The Leftovers," which ran for three seasons and gained huge critical acclaim.

  • Indianapolis mass shooting: Eight dead at FedEx facility

    Many people are also injured as a gunman opens fire at a FedEx site before reportedly killing himself.

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • Titanic: Searching for the 'missing' Chinese survivors

    When the Titanic sank, six Chinese men were rescued - but their ordeal didn't end there.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • Inside This Upper East Side Pied-à-Terre, Every Detail Matters

    Interior designer Gregory Rockwell crafts a colorful New York City apartment

  • Wall Street gave $43.5 million to GOP lawmakers who voted to overturn the presidential election

    Wall Street gave $4.8 million in both individual and PAC donations to Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California in the 2019-20 cycle, per an AFR report.

  • Gaetz and DeSantis: A friendship that may become a liability

    When he launched his campaign to become Florida’s governor in January 2018, few expected Ron DeSantis to prevail in America’s toughest political battleground. Gaetz appeared at campaign events alongside DeSantis, played his Democratic rival Andrew Gillum in mock debate preparations and encouraged then-President Donald Trump to back DeSantis for governor. At one campaign stop in Navarre, Florida, Gaetz jokingly referred to DeSantis as “Batman” to his “Robin.”

  • Why Peter Phillips is the ideal peacemaker to stand between William and Harry

    Peter Phillips is the ideal peacemaker to stand between his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral. However badly the brothers have fallen out, they remain extremely fond of their first cousin. Ever since they were born, Peter Phillips has been the cousin they most look up to. As the oldest grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip, he occupies a powerful role among the next generation of royals. At 43, he is 30 years older than his youngest royal first cousin, Viscount Severn, Prince Edward’s younger child. Five years older than William, and seven years older than Harry, Peter was the tough, strong, no-nonsense boy they admired when they were children. Now they’re grown-up, you can see how close they remain to him, joshing each other and laughing away. Prince Philip latest news and funeral updates

  • Texas' longest serving death row inmate has sentence tossed

    An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas’ longest serving death row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he's too mentally ill to be executed. Raymond Riles’ “death sentence can no longer stand” because the 70-year-old inmate’s history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. When Riles was tried, state law did not expect jurors to consider mitigating evidence such as mental illness when deciding whether someone should be sentenced to death.

  • How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation

    Joel Greenberg, 36, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), 38, became friends soon after Greenberg was elected Seminole County tax collector and Gaetz won a seat in Congress in 2016. Both men were "brash politicians who hailed from families of considerable wealth and who themselves rose to power quickly," and "they also enjoyed parties and the company of women," The Washington Post reports, citing people who know both Gaetz and Greenberg. That latter interest — woman and parties — is also why both men are under federal investigation. Before the feds got involved in late 2019 or early 2020, Greenberg had already been on the radar of local law enforcement — for, among other things, allegedly misusing public funds, handing lucrative and unnecessary contracts and state jobs to friends and allies, and impersonating a police officer, pulling over a woman for speeding using a badge and lights on his private vehicle. But local police did not start investigating Greenberg until, according the a federal indictment, he tried to derail a GOP primary challenger, prep school music teacher Brian Beute, by sending his school a fraudulent note claiming Beute had carried on an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Beute roped in a lawyer acquaintance, David Bear, who convinced the sheriff's office that whoever was behind the smear campaign had committed a crime. Bear also successfully encouraged the sheriff's office to seek help from the feds, the Post reports. "When authorities arrested Greenberg and sifted through his electronic records and devices — according to documents and people involved in the case — they discovered a medley of other alleged wrongdoing, leading them to open an investigation of possible sex trafficking involving a far more high-profile Florida Republican," Gaetz, the Post reports. Beute thought about dropping the matter after local investigators cleared him of having sex with a student, but "he decided not to," Bear told the Post. "All of these other things mushroomed out of that one decision for him to stand tall." Greenberg, facing 33 counts including sex trafficking of a child, is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors to earn some leniency. Gaetz denies the alleged focus of his investigation — paying for sex and having sex with a minor across state lines — and has not been charged or formally accused of wrongdoing. Read more about how the case came together at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planTexas House votes to allow Texans to carry handguns without a license or trainingJimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers mirthfully audit Matt Gaetz's Venmo receipts

  • Delhi COVID-19 cemetery running low on space as deaths mount

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Beating the earth with his fists, a young man wails as the body of his father, who died after contracting COVID-19, is taken from an ambulance and lowered into a hastily-dug grave in India's capital New Delhi. The city's main Muslim graveyard for victims of COVID-19 is running out of space, according to authorities, as cases in Delhi and across the country run out of control following the relaxation of almost all curbs on movement last year. India, a country of almost 1.4 billion people, has reported more than 200,000 new daily cases for the last two days, the highest in the world, with Delhi overtaking Mumbai as the country's worst-hit city.

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Body discovered in Emmett believed to be that of 8-year-old Idaho girl. Suspect arrested

    Authorities say her two older siblings are not in danger.

  • Jake Paul reveals ahead of big weekend bout that he has brain damage but will carry on with fight

    The controversial YouTuber said in a pre-fight media event on Thursday that he had "gotten brain scans" that showed early signs of chronic trauma to his brain.

  • L.A., you slay: Meet the local queens taking 'RuPaul's Drag Race' by storm

    As they vie for the top prize on VH1's Emmy-winning reality show, Gottmik and Symone discuss what makes L.A. — and its drag scene — so distinctive.

  • Brazil’s COVID Patients Tied to Beds and Ventilated Without Sedatives

    MIGUEL SCHINCARIOLDoctors in hard-hit Brazil have resorted to tying COVID-19 patients to their hospital beds before ramming ventilators down their throats since they no longer have enough sedatives, according to doctors in Rio de Janeiro. “I never thought that I would be living through something like this after 20 years working in intensive care,” Aureo do Carmo Filho told Reuters. “Using mechanical restraints without sedatives is bad practice... the patient is submitted to a form of torture.”In hospitals where they do still have sedatives, health workers have resorted to diluting them to make supplies go further or using muscle relaxants to calm patients down while they are intubated. “They are awake, without sedatives, and they pop up, with their hands tied to the bed and begging us not to let them die,” one nurse said.The horrific admissions come on the heels of Doctors Without Borders naming Brazil’s response to the pandemic a “humanitarian catastrophe” that is likely to only get worse in the coming weeks. “I have to be very clear in this: the Brazilian authorities’ negligence is costing lives,” MSF international president Christos Christou said Thursday after Brazil’s death toll rose to 362,000.MSF general director Meinie Nicolai directly blamed Brazil’s right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro, who, like former U.S. president Donald Trump, downplayed the pandemic and his own bout with COVID-19, causing many to take deadly risks by not believing the virus is as dangerous or as contagious as science proves it is.“There is no coordination in the response. There is no real acknowledgement of the severity of the disease. Science is put aside. Fake news is being distributed and health care workers are left on their own,” Nicolai said. “The government is failing the Brazilian people. All Brazilians can tell you that they have people around them that have been buried or intubated in places where there are no drugs and no oxygen. That is unacceptable.”The lack of medical supplies is coupled with a resistance by government officials to even recognize the severity of the problem. The P1 variant first identified in Brazil has caused international concern, and is now thought to be mutating. France blocked all flights from the country and other countries are now advising against all but essential travel to the beleaguered South American nation.The lack of proper medical supplies is now coupled with a disastrous vaccine rollout built on both denial and corruption. Just 12 percent of Brazil’s population has received a first dose of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac, which Chinese officials recently admitted is not very effective against stopping people from becoming severely sick.Earlier in the week, federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima opened an investigation after reports emerged that rogue health workers were exchanging doses of the less-than-effective Chinese vaccine, which is primarily what is currently being offered in the country, for illegally mined gold. An advocate for the indigenous tribes that own the land where the gold is mined said health workers were vaccinating clandestine miners under the cover of nightfall to hide, according to Reuters. “The Yanomami have long complained that materials and medicines intended for indigenous health are being diverted to wildcat miners,” the local leader said in a letter seen by Reuters.More Brazilians are dying every day than anywhere else in the world, with the country logging 3,560 deaths on Thursday alone. Brazil’s health ministry is currently in talks with Spain and other countries to try to get needed supplies to the overwhelmed hospitals. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro continues to fight against regional governments that have tried to mandate masks or institute lockdowns.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.