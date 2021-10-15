43 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Oct. 15—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Michael Nolan, 401 Ohio St., Georgetown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ladale Robert Donaldson, 214 Elm St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of trafficking in marijuana.

John R. Chalfant, 3137 Harley Road, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Carmen Metzler Maidon, 625 S. 11th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Samuel Andrew Dickey, 839 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Demetrius Mickel Howard, 1210 Lind St., Middletown' indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, and receipts of proceeds derived from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings (direct).

Sharon Lee Gunnels, 1709 Lawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, forgery, and identity fraud.

Maxwell Blackmon, address unknown; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal damaging or endangering.

Brandon Q. Finley, 526 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (direct); one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct), interference with custody, corrupting another with drugs (direct), contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child (direct), illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct),

Joshua Archer, 2541 Vanhook Ave., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated burglary.

George M. Thompson, 2203 Jewell Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Juvonte Jesus Jule Montgomery, 9896 Overview Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct), underage possession/consumption, and obstructing official business.

Achyut Dhimal, 257 Courtland Drive, Apt. 12A, Monroe; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Eric L. Howard, 266 Bavarian St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Jonathan W. Hayes, 619 Prytania Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jonathan Daniel Walters, 409 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Jessica L. Collins, 1913 Casper Drive, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of driving under suspension, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Steven R. Cole, 5032 College Corner Pike, #44, Oxford; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

Ramondo DeShawn Richardson, 5032 College Corner Pike, #46, Oxford; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael E. Freeman, 5623 Water Park Drive, West Chester; certified back to the lower court on one count each of violating a protection order and menacing by stalking.

Courtney L. Kaesemeyer, 1411 Arrowhead Trail, Loveland; indicted on two counts each of vehicular assault (direct), operating a vehicle under the influence, one count each of aggravated vehicular assault, and aggravated vehicular assault (direct).

Eric Shane Quinones, 413 Lockwood, Hamilton; indicted on one count of forgery.

Ernest Vernon Grathwohl, 1805 Shirley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Wayne A. Stenson, 1614 Yonkers Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, felonious assault (direct), and domestic violence.

Michael Starnell Green, 1090 NW Washington Blvd., Apt. 6, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons (direct), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct), and violating a protection order (direct).

Donald J. Bryant, 1925 Howell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Mandy F. Gillespie, 3986 Oxford Millville Road, #3, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven M. Sharp, 551 Sharon Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Danifer Mark, 784 Williams Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of abduction and disorderly conduct.

Jasmine Foster, 4728 Wicklow Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Taylor Michele Channels, 141 W. Third St., Dayton; indicted on one count of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance.

Jeremy Shaun Bolin, 381 Lorelei Drive, Fayetteville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Tyler Tanner Satterfield, 3807 Farmersville-West Alex Pike, Farmersville; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Nio T. Mccrain St. Juste, 132 Illinois Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Latoya K. Elliott, 1318 W. North Bend Road, Apt. 11, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Jonathan Russ Fleenor, 232 Ward Ave., Bellevue, Ky.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Mackenna C. Casey, 1641 Robinson Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Erdem Guzelgunler, 4579 Lakes Edge, Apt. 20, West Chester; indicted on one count each of importuning, and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Jennifer L. Martin, 2888 McIntire Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possessing drug abuse instruments, and obstructing official business.

Mollie Gabbard, 15 Beverly Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Marvin Durham, 8084 Halyard Court, Maineville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donnie Lee Minton, 9288 Vaugh Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

