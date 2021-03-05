43 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Mar. 5—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Karen A. Riegert, 215 Curtis Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide (direct) and one count of failure to stop after an accident (direct).

Jeremy Steven Eicher, 7998 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and obstructing official business.

Daniel B. Hanson, 349 Clinton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Lisa Wright, 213 E. Mulberry St., Apt. 12, Lebanon; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Alan W. Kaiser, 31 Warr Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft by deception.

J'Mikel Queshawn Vineyard, 5275 Greencroft Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Wayne Thomas, 3024 Navajo St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin (direct) and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Ryan Jackson, Jr., 3900 Arlington Ave., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

James Deshawn Baldwin, 7516 Zion Hill Road, Cleves; indicted on one count of theft.

Corwyn Spearman, Jr., 931 Ridgelawn, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in marijuana (direct), and possession of marijuana (direct).

William Sanford Kimberlin, 4808 Bonita Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kristen L. Cope, 770 Hanson Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Derek Earl Camden Smith, 990 North E St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence, and failure to stop after accident involving property of others.

Charles S. Sparks, 81 Garfield Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of driving under suspension, assured clear distance, failure to register vehicle, and operation of a motor vehicle without proof of financial responsibility, and indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Neil T. Melvin, 413 Eaton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Harvey D. Evans, Jr., 13 Bellebrook Court, Fairfield; certified back to the lower court on one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Gollen Malarme, 498 Hampshire Drive, 13, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Jalen Kaleb Roach, 409 Ringling St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of importuning (direct).

James M. Martin, 1010 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on five counts of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Erik Damien Geier, 15215 Livingston Ave., Apt. 90, Lutz, Fl.; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class (direct).

Taylor A. Pendergraff, 1930 E. 16th St., Newport Beach, Ca.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Douglas Charles Meridieth, II, 1210 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

James E. Robinson, 209 Wayne Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Bryan W. Tillett, 11 Lylburn Road, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Anthony C. Servizi, 7436 Bernard Ave., Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Benjamin Wayne McArthur, 3346 Stevie Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Li'Jah Lawrence Robinson, 4408 Moselle Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Crystal Evette Demuth, 371 South Three B's and K Road, Galena; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jayme L. Rogers, 222 Victory Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count of robbery, obstructing official business, petty theft, and criminal trespass.

Aaron Taylor Delk, 357 Hampshire Drive, Apt. 42D, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Alexis Adrian Engle, 4869 Trenton Franklin Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, petty theft, criminal mischief, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daryl L. Avent, LECI; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of drugs.

Curtis L. Fugazzi, 8591 Ptarmigan Court, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morgan Lynette Szczepek, 538 Main St., Milford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tabernea Michelle Hoover, 822 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; operating a vehicle under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; endangering children; and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Gregg Wayne Thomas, 6840 Ohio 28, New Vienna; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles McCuin, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Jesse James Perkins, 326 Victory Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Barbara K. Sizemore, 329 Sunset Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Kyle Kraupie, 5557 Mayville Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

James Ryan Macik, 48 Fitzooth Drive, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley Scott Easterly, 7491 Wakefield Lane, Unit A, Maineville; indicted on two counts each of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Shawn Atwater, 443 Walton Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

