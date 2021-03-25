43 senators to Biden: Use "full force" of diplomatic, economic tools to check Iran

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Knutson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A group of 43 senators led by Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) urged President Biden in a letter Thursday to use "the full force of our diplomatic and economic tools" to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Why it matters: The letter outlines actions the Biden administration can take to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions that will garner bipartisan support in Congress, including an agreement with U.S. allies and the United Nations that prevents Iran from producing such weapons.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Between the lines: While the senators admitted in the letter that they have differing views on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the Trump administration's maximum pressure campaign against the country, they agreed that Iran has recently accelerated its nuclear activity and poses a threat to the U.S. and international stability through its arms exports.

  • “Democrats and Republicans may have tactical differences, but we are united on preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon and addressing the wide range of Iranian behavior,” the senators wrote.

What they're saying: "Looking ahead, we strongly believe that you should use the full force of our diplomatic and economic tools in concert with our allies on the United Nations Security Council and in the region to reach an agreement that prevents Iran from ever acquiring nuclear weapons and meaningfully constrains its destabilizing activity throughout the Middle East and its ballistic missile program," the senators added.

  • "We believe it is critical you consult with our European allies, Israel, and Gulf security partners on a path forward with Iran. The recent Abraham Accords provides hope that our partners and allies can work together to further regional cooperation."

The big picture: Former President Trump abandoned the landmark nuclear agreement in 2018.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. senators push for broader Iran deal, not return to nuclear pact

    Forty-three U.S. senators, many of whom opposed the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, appealed to President Joe Biden on Thursday to work toward an international agreement that addresses issues beyond just Tehran's nuclear program. The letter was released as the Democrat Biden's administration explores ways to restore the nuclear pact that Iran signed with the United States and other world powers, but was abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump, a Republican who reimposed sanctions. Iran retaliated by breaching the terms of the accord in a step-by-step response.

  • Biden's COVID-vaccine goal was overshadowed by other crises

    President Joe Biden came to his first press conference eager to talk about COVID-19, but was instead repeatedly asked about other growing crises.The big picture: Biden opened with a prepared statement pledging to provide 200 million vaccines in his first 100 days, doubling his previous goals.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe then found himself answering multiple questions on the border, hinting that he may be willing to end the filibuster and giving every indication that he plans to run for re-election.He essentially pleaded for time to fix a border situation that he said President Trump left in tatters.Note: Because of reporting delays in CDC data, the real counts only go through March 19, 2021; Data: CDC; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosHighlights from Biden, via Axios' Zachary Basu:Rejected the notion that the surge in migrants at the U.S. border is because he's a "nice guy" who is soft on immigration, insisting it "happens every year."Tore into Republican efforts to restrict voting in states like Georgia, calling it "pernicious," "un-American" and "sick."Called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "smart, smart guy" who "doesn't have a democratic bone in his body."Said it's his "plan" to run for re-election and that he "fully expects" Vice President Harris to be his running mate.Acknowledged that it would be "hard" to meet the May 1 deadline that the Trump administration negotiated with the Taliban to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan.Go deeper.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • As Iran toughens stance, hopes for nuclear thaw before June diminish

    The odds of Washington and Tehran making progress to revive the 2015 nuclear deal before Iran's June elections have dwindled after Iran opted to take a tougher stance before returning to talks, diplomats and officials said. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has said it is ready to talk to Iran about both nations resuming compliance with the accord, which scrapped broad economic sanctions against Iran in return for curbs intended to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons - something Iran says it does not want.

  • Biden says Chinese president Xi Jinping 'doesn't have a democratic bone' in his body

    President also called the Chinese leader an autocrat in the same vein as Vladimir Putin

  • ‘That's Where We Look For a Shoulder to Lean On.’ How One South Carolina Pastor Is Combating Vaccine Hesitancy in Communities of Color

    The “I Got It!” campaign aims to lower COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in communities of color in South Carolina

  • 'The world got dimmer': Shooting victims' lives remembered

    One victim of the Colorado supermarket shooting was leaving after fixing a coffee machine. A few were visible parts of life in the Rocky Mountain foothills city of Boulder, owning or working in downtown shops and appearing in local theater productions. The victims were Tralona “Lonna” Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Rikki Olds, 25; Neven Stanisic, 23; Denny Stong, 20; police Officer Eric Talley, 51; and Jodi Waters, 65.

  • Community groups help elderly, low-income Asian Americans get vaccine access

    Community groups help elderly, low-income Asian Americans get vaccine access

  • Germany's Merkel: EU needs to increase vaccine production

    The European Union's problems with getting deliveries of coronavirus vaccines have underscored the need for the bloc to redouble its efforts to produce its own doses, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday. Speaking to Parliament ahead of an EU summit, Merkel acknowledged that the vaccination rollout in Germany has not gone as quickly as hoped. Merkel has previously urged the EU to be “very careful” with vaccine export bans.

  • Rescuers say skyscraper-sized ship stuck in Suez Canal could take weeks to unblock

    A skyscraper-sized container ship wedged in the Suez Canal could take weeks to unblock, wreaking further havoc on global oil markets and trade, the Financial Times reports.Background: The 220,000-ton and quarter-mile-long Ever Given container ship, one of the largest in the world, has been stuck in the canal since it was caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm Tuesday as it was headed from China to the Netherlands.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“The more secure the ship is, the longer an operation will take,” said Peter Berdowski, CEO of Boskalis, a company involved in the rescue, according to FT. “It can take days to weeks. Bringing in all the equipment we need, that’s not around the corner.”SMIT Salvage BV, an elite ship dislodging company, and Japan's Nippon Salvage Co. have also been tapped for the rescue effort, according to Bloomberg. The rescuers may have to lighten the ship by removing fuel or water meant to keep it steady while at sea.Why it matters: The Suez Canal accounts for approximately 30% of container shipping volumes, and blocking it even for a short amount of time will cause oil prices to rise.About 100 ships are stuck in the canal waiting to pass through, carrying cargo worth almost $10 billion in oil and consumer goods.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Twitter CEO Dorsey Takes Some Blame for 'Stop the Steal'

    Mar.25 -- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says his platform is somewhat to blame for disinformation spready by the "Stop the Steal" movement. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai are also questioned by the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

  • Pfizer is testing a pill that could be the first oral COVID treatment, company says

    It wouldn’t require hospitalization, but rather the pill could be prescribed at the first sign of infection.

  • Bling Empire's Christine Chiu Says Standing with the Asian Community Right Now 'Speaks Volumes'

    Christine Chiu opens up about the work she's doing in film and fashion to highlight Asian talent

  • AstraZeneca vaccine's global rollout faces more complications

    India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the Anglo-Swedish firm's vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources said. That could delay supplies to dozens of lower-income countries also relying on SII production under the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme backed by the World Health Organization. "We understand that deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income economies participating in the COVAX facility will likely face delays...," the programme's procurement and distributing partner UNICEF told Reuters.

  • Duckworth and Hirono are right. Asian Americans deserve more than tokenism from Biden.

    The real mark of progress is when people of color are shaping policies that affect all of us, in roles that have nothing to do with their communities.

  • If Tesla Knows When A Driver Isn't Paying Attention, Why Doesn't It Warn In The Moment?

    Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) in-car cameras for driver monitoring are a privacy concern, as per Consumer Reports. What Happened: The New York-based nonprofit member organization said that the safety benefits of driver monitoring through the cameras are undermined by privacy concerns. “If Tesla has the ability to determine if the driver isn’t paying attention, it needs to warn the driver at the moment, like other automakers already do,” according to Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports’ auto test center. A senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, John Davisson, told Consumer Reports that while there may be legal protections on who can access the data from the cameras there’s a possibility that “insurance companies, police, regulators, and other parties in accidents will be able to obtain that data.” See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Davisson also raised the possibility of data access by malicious actors and Tesla itself using it for purposes other than safety research. Why It Matters: The approach taken by the Elon Musk-led automaker is different from other automakers such as Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and General Motors Compay (NYSE: GM) in that the other automakers’ driver monitoring systems do not record, save, or transmit data or video, noted Consumer Reports. The systems of these automakers reportedly rely on infrared technology instead of video to identify the driver’s head position and to determine eye movement. The Chinese government last week restricted Tesla vehicle’s access to military and sensitive state-owned enterprises over concerns arising on the capability of cameras installed on and inside the vehicles, according to the Wall Street Journal. Musk dismissed the Chinese worries by saying that there was a strong incentive for Tesla to “be very confidential with any information. ... If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down.’ Notably also last week, Tesla revoked access to its full-self driving software for drivers who did not pay enough heed to the road Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.2% lower at $662.16 on Tuesday. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Irresistible To Institutional Buyers Even At ,000: What You Need To KnowIs Elon Musk's Influence On Dogecoin Price Waning?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Sesame Street to celebrate 50 years with star-studded TV special

    Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gloria Estefan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and more are set to appear in 'Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days'

  • A billboard you might have missed in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ has a double meaning for fans

    A billboard for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is seen in the "Snyder cut." Fans say they weren't expecting to see it in the film.

  • General says attacks by foreign hackers are 'clarion call'

    The U.S. Cyber Command conducted more than two dozen operations aimed at preventing interference in last November's presidential election, the general who leads the Pentagon's cyber force said Thursday. Gen. Paul Nakasone did not describe the nature of the operations in testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee but said they were designed “to get ahead of foreign threats before they interfered with or influenced our elections in 2020.” A U.S. intelligence assessment released last week said that neither Russia nor any other nation manipulated votes or conducted cyberattacks that affected the outcome of the vote.

  • Rocket Companies Chairman Dan Gilbert Commits $500M To Detroit Neighborhoods, Starts With Property Tax Debt Relief

    Detroit native Dan Gilbert is giving back in a major way. Gilbert, the Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) chairman and owner of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, will be investing $500 million over the next decade to help revitalize Detroit neighborhoods. The effort is starting with a $15-million commitment by the nonprofit Gilbert Family Foundation, founded by Gilbert and his wife Jennifer, to pay off delinquent property taxes for about 20,000 Detroit families. One-third of homes in the Motor City have been touched by property tax debt, Gilbert said at a Thursday press conference in downtown Detroit. "This isn’t just a sparse problem, it’s a problem that’s massive and it’s contagious. But it’s not the properties we’re most concerned about, it’s the people who live in them, so we went to work," he said. "Tomorrow morning will be a new start and new era for a large chunk of the city's residents who have been left behind too long." 'This Has Become Personal For Us': Of the $500-million commitment announced Thursday, the Gilbert Family Foundation will contribute $350 million and the Rocket Community Fund will commit $150 million. The mechanism for the payments of tax debt will be the Detroit Tax Relief Fund, administered by the nonprofit Wayne Metro Community Action Agency. Jennifer Gilbert held focus groups over the last year with Detroiters, and she said the conversations made two things clear: Detroiters are resilient and need greater access to economic opportunity. "This has become personal for us," she said. "We find ourselves talking about these issues as a couple and a family often. We can do better. We will do better." Rocket Companies is the parent company of Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans, the nation's largest home mortgage lender. The company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2020. Gilbert founded Quicken Loans in 1985 and moved its headquarters to the city of Detroit in 2010; the company now has 24,000 employees. See Also: Rocket Companies CEO Downplays Rising Interest Rates Gilbert On Giving Back: Gilbert "sees the world through the eyes of a kid who grew up in Detroit, who came out of this city and did great," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "When he sees houses in financial distress, he sees children like him who have enormous potential." The Rocket Companies chairman previously designed a program for Detroiters who were paying their rent but whose landlords were not paying property taxes, the mayor said. Today, 1,100 such tenants in the city own their own homes. Gilbert is recovering from a May 2019 stroke, and said an experience like his brings focus to a person's priorities. "You get in a position where you can change things. It's an honorable position to be in," he said. "Years down the line, are you going to regret giving away wealth that helps so many people, or are you going to regret that you didn't?" The Gilberts are giving back to Detroit "because we can," he said. "And because we can, why wouldn't we?" Finding A Better Way: The tackling of Detroit's property tax debt crisis epitomizes one of Gilbert's "isms" that underpin the corporate culture of Rocket Companies, said CEO Jay Farner: "It's best summed up by saying we are truly obsessed with finding a better way." The $15-million commitment for property tax debt is the start of many initiatives, and the foundations will decide the next steps with the citizens they are working with, the CEO said. Of the Detroit homeowners who are behind on their property taxes, roughly 90% should qualify for relief, said Rocket Community Fund Vice President Laura Grannemann. Wayne County, where Detroit is located, is investing $5 million in future foreclosure prevention alongside the Gilbert Family Foundation, she said. "Today we take one huge step toward building systems of economic justice that work for every Detroiter in our city, and I could not be prouder to be a small part of it." FYI: Detroit homeowners who have received or are eligible for the Homeowners Property Tax Assistance Program and the Pay As You Stay program can find out more about the property tax debt relief by calling 313-244-0274 or visitng the Wayne Metro Community Action Agency website. Jason Shubnell contributed to this report. Photo: Rocket Companies Chairman Dan Gilbert and his wife Jennifer, the co-founders of the Gilbert Family Foundation, at the Thursday rollout of a $500-million investment in the city of Detroit. Photo by Dustin Blitchok. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaU.S. Listed Chinese Tech Stocks Drop Over Regulatory Concerns: FTHere Are Places You Can Buy Rental Property For Under 0k© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exclusive: Lorry drivers entering UK face compulsory Covid test

    All hauliers entering England face a mass testing regime to combat the threat of new Covid-19 variants from the Continent, despite fears it could disrupt food supplies. Ministers are to scrap the current exemptions for all lorry drivers, border force officials and other specialist workers entering the country and replace them with mandatory “bespoke” tests to prevent coronavirus variants reaching the UK from the Continent, and particularly France. The scheme, due to be announced by the Government as early as this weekend, is still being finalised but it is expected to require hauliers to test when they are in the UK rather than at the border in a bid to avoid delays that could lead to supermarket shortages. All lorry drivers staying longer than two days will be required to have a Covid-19 test within 48 hours and then every 72 hours. This would mean three tests on days two, five, and eight, at one of the 39 testing sites across the UK. It will be enforced through fines similar to the £2,000 penalties that travellers face if they fail to test on days two and eight during home quarantine. Ministers may give industry seven days to prepare amid concerns over the risk of disruption to trade. “The potential impact is hard to quantify but there is a concern that an inbound testing regime will introduce an additional burden that could cause significant points of friction,” said a Government source. “There is a worry that it will upset hauliers who are grumpy post-Brexit. There are concerns about delivering to supermarkets because of any additional delays.“ Border Force staff involved in cross Channel work have been told they will also have to be tested three times a week for Covid-19. It is thought there will be similar arrangements for other workers who are currently exempt from travel restrictions including train and ferry staff. It comes amid growing concerns over the third wave of the pandemic currently sweeping Europe with the Government scientific advisers most worried about the South African variant, said to account for up to 10 per cent of cases in France.