New 436 area code coming to Ohio; here’s who will have the new number

Ohio is getting a new area code. The new 436 area code assignments will begin on March 1, according to several phone service providers.

The new area code overlays the 440 area code region. The region includes parts of the southern, western and eastern suburbs of Cleveland.

The new area code will allow more numbers in the area, with the 440 area code set to exhaust options later in 2024.

The amount of phone numbers needed has grown over the decades as households add multiple cell phones, businesses require multiple phone lines, and pay at the pump gas stations and ATMs also require phone numbers, according to the Ohio Public Utilities Commission.

TRENDING STORIES:

People with existing phone numbers will not change, but any new numbers issued as part of new service or an additional line will have the 436 area code.

Everyone in the area should dial 10 digits for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.

The Federal Communications Commission manages area codes, but gives states authority to decide how to introduce new area codes, according to the Ohio Public Utilities Commission.

RELATED: