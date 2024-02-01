436 area code ready to roll out in 440 area code territory in Northeast Ohio

Northeast Ohio residents have a new area code to learn — 436.

The 440 area code is running out of numbers, according to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. So, the new area code is ready to overlay the 440 territory for newly assigned phone numbers.

According to Verizon, the new area code is set to take effect March 1. It affects communities such as Ashtabula, Eastlake, Elyria, Lorain, Mentor, North Olmsted, North Ridgeville, North Royalton, Parma, Parma Heights, Rocky River, Solon, Strongsville, Westlake and Willoughby.

The new area code is not the first to roll out in the past year or so. Area code 283 was introduced in the Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio area in March 2023. Previously, area code 234 was rolled out in the 330 territory in 2000.

