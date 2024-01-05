43rd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn set for Jan. 27

Jan. 5—BEMIDJI — Due to a lack of snow, the 43rd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn has been rescheduled from Saturday, Jan. 13, to Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Buena Vista ski trails.

The event will feature a 12-kilometer classical and skate race and a variable distance tour, as well as a 5-kilometer middle school skate race for those in grades 6-8.

Traditional skiers suiting up in wood skis and woolen attire are also invited to participate, a release said.

"Snowjourn race organizers are hopeful that skiable snowfall will arrive and be race-ready by the 27th," the release said.

After the races, attendees can enjoy a meal in the rustic Hall of Fame building, where awards will be presented to the top finishers. Door prize drawings will also be held.

Race registration opens at 9 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m.

Buena Vista is located 12 miles north of Bemidji on County Road 15. For more information, call Bruce Slinkman at

(218) 556-4902

or Buena Vista at

(218) 243-2231.