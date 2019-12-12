A 44,000-year-old mural is now the oldest example of humans telling stories with pictures. Take a look at the epic hunt it shows.

Adam Brumm, Ratno Sardi, and Adhi Agus Oktaviana

Archaeologists discovered a 44,000-year-old mural on the wall of a limestone cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

The art shows human-animal hybrids hunting pigs and water buffalo.

Researchers think the mural is the oldest example of storytelling through pictures in the archaeological record.

Photos reveal what the cave paintings look like.

In the Indonesian jungle on the island of Sulawesi, archaeologist and spelunker Pak Hamrullah spotted a gaping hole high above the ground in a wall of limestone two years ago.

He skittered up the rock and poked his head inside.

Further exploration revealed that the hole led to a cave, now known as Leang Bulu' Sipong 4. It had sat hidden and untouched for almost 50,000 years, sheltering rock art painted by ancient human ancestors.

On a 14-foot-long section of the cave wall, a hunting scene is splashed in dark red ochre pigment. Hamrullah could see that the pictures told a story: Eight tiny figures that seemed like human-animal hybrids were shown carrying weapons and chasing pigs and water buffalo.

According to a new study about the mural published in the journal Nature this week, further analysis has revealed that this hunting scene is the oldest of its kind, and the first ever picture human "storybook."

"This elaborate rock art scene, dating back at least 44,000 years, is the earliest pictorial record of storytelling uncovered thus far," Adam Brumm, a co-author of the study, told Business Insider.

Prior to this discovery, the oldest piece of art depicting human hunting was likely a painting on the wall of a French cave that showed a bison chase. It was painted between 19,000 years and 17,000 years ago.

Here's a closer look at the Leang Bulu' Sipong 4 cave's hunting mural.

When he first visited the cave, Hamrullah had to climb a nearby fig tree to reach the opening.

Ratno Sardi

He texted some photos of the mural to Brumm, who knew immediately that it was a unique find.

"We had never previously found distinct 'scenes,'" in this area of Indonesia, Brumm said.

Kim Newman

"Prehistoric cave art provides the most direct insight that we have into the earliest storytelling," the study authors wrote. Narrative scenes like this show "sets of figures in spatial proximity to each other, and from which one can infer actions taking place among the figures."

Researchers like Brumm had previously found cave art in parts of Sulawesi and the nearby island of Borneo that's at least 40,000 years old. But none of those examples contained the type of narrative scene that Hamrullah discovered.

In part of the mural, a creature called an anoa, a relative of water buffalo, is surrounded by human-like figures carrying spears and possibly ropes.

sulawesi cave More

Ratno Sardi

These human hunters were depicted with some augmentations, such as tails or bird-like beaks.