A $44.5 million mansion in Aspen has a secret bedroom and passageway built for the original owner's mistress. Take a look inside.

The 22,000-square-foot estate is one of the most expensive homes listed for sale in Aspen at $44.5 million. Hart Houston/Compass

The Peak House is a famous estate in Aspen, Colorado, currently on sale for $44.5 million.

It's the highest home in the Red Mountain neighborhood, which has been nicknamed Billionaire Mountain.

The 22,000-square-foot estate has unusual features like a secret passageway built for a mistress.

At the top of Aspen's coveted neighborhood Red Mountain — nicknamed "Billionaire Mountain" thanks to its ultra-rich residents — is The Peak House Estate.

An aerial view of The Peak House in Aspen, Colorado. Hart Houston/Compass

For the first time in more than 20 years, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom property is on the market and currently listed for $44.5 million, according to Compass.

The grand living room in The Peak House. Hart Houston/Compass

The location of The Peak House is arguably the home's most unique feature. It's the highest residence on Red Mountain with panoramic views of downtown Aspen and its four ski slopes.

The Peak House on Red Mountain. Google Maps

During a tour of the home, Heidi Houston, the listing agent at Compass told Insider that in addition to its height and views, "this house has the best stories."

The view from The Peak House's terrace. Hart Houston/Compass

As we walked around the home, Houston told me about the property being seized by the FBI at one point, as well as the addition of a mistress suite.

The living room inside The Peak House. Hart Houston/Compass

But first, let's go back to 1995, when builder Joe Zanin finished the five-year build of The Peak House, according to its listing. The European-style home, carved into Red Mountain, has rich pine paneling and heart-pine floors throughout.

The entryway into The Peak House. Hart Houston/Compass

In the 1990s, Aspen's building codes were much more lenient than today, Houston said. The codes allowed for this sprawling 22,000-square-foot property to be developed.

An aerial view of The Peak House. Hart Houston/Compass

It also allowed for features like a 12-car garage and an indoor pool to be built — something few other homes on Red Mountain have, Houston said.

The Peak House has an indoor pool and hot tub. Hart Houston/Compass

In 1997, financier Viktor Kozeny bought the estate for $19.7 million, which was the most expensive purchase in Aspen history at the time, according to Aspen Daily News.

One bedroom in the seven-bedroom estate. Hart Houston/Compass

While Kozeny owned the property, he hosted lavish, invite-only parties with celebrities like Natalie Cole, Ivana Trump, and blue-chip investors, according to a Fortune article from 2000. At the parties, guests would gather in the home's grand living room ...

The grand living room in The Peak House. Hart Houston/Compass

... or pop expensive Champagne and eat caviar at one of the home's wet bars.

The home has numerous bar areas. Hart Houston/Compass

Kozeny owned the house until 2001. During that time, he added his own personal touches like a wine cave, Houston said.

The first owner added a wine cellar. Hart Houston/Compass

But his most scandalous addition was a mistress suite. Inside what is today's media room, Houston pointed out two hidden doors; one that leads to a closet, and the other to a secret hallway.

Arrows point to the two seamless doors in the media room. Hart Houston/Compass

After a short walk through a hallway and bathroom, a door leads to a secret bedroom that was designed for Kozeny's mistress, Houston said.

The bedroom was originally built for the owner's mistress. Hart Houston/Compass

The mistress could access the room through the garage, and Kozeny would go through the media room without anyone noticing, Houston said.

The garage can fit 12 cars, Compass real-estate agent Heidi Houston told Insider. Hart Houston/Compass

But that wasn't Kozeny's only scandal. Nicknamed the "Pirate of Prague," Kozeny swindled investors out of $180 million, according to Forbes. Today, he remains an international fugitive.

Viktor Kozeny. Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

In 2001, The Peak House was seized by the FBI. The property was later sold to its current owner Rick Braddock, the former CEO of Priceline and Fresh Direct, for $22 million, according to Forbes.

Rick Braddock. Frank Franklin II/AP Photo

Braddock and his wife Susan remodeled the home with the help of interior designer David Easton, according to Houston. They spent millions of dollars to update the property, and rooms like the kitchen were completely overhauled, Houston said.

The updated kitchen in The Peak House. Hart Houston/Compass

Easton also transformed the home's outdoor spaces. He redid the terraces, added a giant compass to the patio, and remodeled the pools, Houston said.

The terrace overlooking downtown Aspen. Hart Houston/Compass

Now, Houston is looking for the home's next owner. Houston said she imagines the buyer will want to add their personal stamp to the home.

The main bedroom of The Peak House. Hart Houston/Compass

She envisions that the future owner will want to add contemporary elements and says a home like this won't be found anywhere else in Aspen.

The outdoor pool at The Peak House. Hart Houston/Compass

"When you see a house like this, you know that it's been here a long time and that it will be here a long time," Houston said. "It was built with intention, and it was built to last."

The indoor pool in The Peak House. Hart Houston/Compass

