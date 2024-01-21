44 dogs taken to Gallatin rescue after found living on KY property in ‘deplorable’ conditions

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly 50 dogs have been taken to a rescue center in Gallatin after authorities found them confined to crates, exhibiting signs of chronic neglect, and living amongst animals who had frozen to death.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, law enforcement in Casey County, Kentucky reached out to Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) – a national animal protection nonprofit – to assist in the rescue of 44 large dogs who were found living in deplorable conditions.

Authorities said the rescue, named “Operation Frozen Sorrows,” occurred at a home in Liberty, Kentucky that claimed to be a self-described rescue.

Responders said the deplorable conditions were discovered after the tenant was unexpectedly hospitalized.

Upon arrival at the property, rescuers found 44 dogs inside and outside the home. Several were running loose while others were confined to crates, said the ARC.

In addition to the discovery, three deceased dogs were also located on the property. According to the ARC, two of the dogs had frozen to death.

Belgian Malinois, Great Danes, St. Bernards, German Shepherds, pit bulls, border collies, and cattledogs were just a few of the breeds rescued.

The ARC said most dogs showed signs of chronic neglect and had many health issues.

“Many of the dogs exhibit signs of obvious and chronic neglect including eye injuries, fur loss, internal and external parasites, anemia, gastrointestinal issues, bite wounds, and matting,” stated the ARC. “Some of the dogs are emaciated and the majority of the dogs are underweight.”

Before becoming hospitalized, the tenant was allegedly running a self-described rescue out of the home called “Everything’s Going to be Alright Rescue & Rehabilitation.”

“The alleged rescue operated by the tenant stands as a stark reminder that good intentions must be backed by responsible actions. The suffering of these dogs underscores the ethical responsibility that comes with operating an animal rescue; neglect has no place in the realm of animal rescue and sheltering. This is a very sad situation and a tremendous amount of suffering has ended.” said ARC Executive Director, Tim Woodward. “I’m glad we could assist.”

Each dog rescued in “Operation Frozen Sorrows” was taken to ARC’s rescue center in Gallatin. They are receiving thorough exams, vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatments before they will be matched and transported to a shelter or rescue partner organization that will adopt them into loving homes.

