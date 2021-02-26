44% of student debtors haven’t made any payments since March 2020: Poll

Jessica Smith and Aarthi Swaminathan
·4 min read

The federal payment pause on student loans has given some debtors breathing room. But a new survey shows how borrowers have taken advantage of the pause to target their loans.

In January, the Biden administration extended the interest-free payment pause on federal student loans to at least Sept. 30, 2021.

While student loan borrowers don’t technically need to repay their debt as the government continues to make the payments on their behalf, some have used the opportunity to drill down on their loans, specifically targeting their principal. And these borrowers are likely to emerge with a lower balance by the end of the pause.

According to a new survey by Yahoo Finance and Harris Poll of 1,059 respondents, 22% said they had student debt. But despite the payment pause offering a way to target their debt, 44% of those borrowers said they had not paid down their balance since March.

In contrast, 56% of debtors said they made “some” or “all” of their student loan payments since March 2020.

“If you can afford to make extra payments on your student loans, that could help you pay them down faster and reduce the amount of interest you pay overall,” Steve Trumble, president and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling, said in a press release. The nonprofit has been ramping up its efforts to educate clients on what options they have after the payment pause ends.

Most of the debtors surveyed said they hold their own student loans, but 23% said they were also responsible for their partner’s or spouse’s loans, and 16% for a dependent. Nearly one-third of respondents paying off their own debt were carrying around $20,000 to $40,000 in student loan debt. About 70% of all borrowers surveyed held less than $40,000 in student debt.

But amid the payment pause, loans in serious delinquency have dropped sharply, as seen in the chart below, as debt collections and offset activities on federal loans have also been temporarily paused by the government.

This chart shows how the government&#39;s interest-free forbearance on federal loans has caused the delinquency rate to drop sharply. (Screenshot: New York Fed)
This chart shows how the government's interest-free forbearance on federal loans has caused the delinquency rate to drop sharply. (Screenshot: New York Fed)

External effects of debt on borrowers' credit

Currently, outstanding student loan debt in the U.S. stands at $1.56 trillion as of the fourth quarter of 2020, the New York Fed reported this month.

This debt burden has had an effect on borrowers' lives, the survey showed.

For instance, about 40% said they had reduced spending on things like replacing an old car, or dining out, and even passed on up investing, starting a business, or saving for retirement. More worryingly, 27% said they’ve delayed getting medicines, surgery or even doctor’s appointments because of their debt concerns.

The debt burden also impacted other types of consumer finance and wealth creation products as well: 30% said they had delayed buying a home. In a separate study by the National Association of Realtors, 47% of home buyers said their student loans made it difficult to save for a down payment. For first-time buyers in particular, 51% said student loans were holding them back from saving for a down payment.

Graphic: David Foster
Graphic: David Foster

“You do start to see longer-term negative effects on people who can’t pay off their student loans,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated previously. “It hurts their credit rating, it impacts the entire half of their economic life.”

At the same time, millions of borrowers have also been left out of the payment pause repeatedly, including those with commercially-held but federally-backed Federal Family Education Program loans, as well as those with private student loans.

While President Joe Biden considers cancelling student loan debt to help borrowers through the pandemic, Democrats have been pushing him to cancel $50,000 in student debt via executive order. Respondents to the poll said that lawmakers’ positions on loan forgiveness helps them frame their own. 

Jessica Smith is chief political correspondent for Yahoo Finance, based in Washington, D.C. Follow her on Twitter at @JessicaASmith8.

Aarthi is a senior reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at aarthi@yahoofinance.com. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Biggest risks to markets in 2021

    Noah Hamman — AdvisorShares Investments Founder and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how rising rates could impact market volatility in 2021.

  • Asia’s Central Banks Have Built a Buffer Against Surging Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in Asia’s emerging economies added $467.7 billion to their foreign-exchange reserves last year, the most since 2013 when the region’s markets were rattled by the taper tantrum.The increase reflects intervention in foreign-exchange markets and positive valuation effects that pushed total holdings to $5.74 trillion, just shy of the record $5.8 trillion hit in 2014. The tally excludes developed economies such as Japan and Australia.That provides Asia with an important buffer against a recent jump in global bond yields. Rising yields have historically triggered currency volatility and driven up borrowing costs in the region.A signal in 2013 by then-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that he planned to taper a massive bond-buying program ricocheted through Asia as investors fled and yields surged. The improving global economic outlook this year as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out has sparked a surge in bond yields and fears that the Fed may withdraw support sooner than expected.“Taper tantrums may haunt emerging market central banks yet again if the Fed exits prematurely from their bond-buying program,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte in Singapore. “That will be another blow to poorer emerging markets, already lagging the recovery because of the uneven vaccine rollout and impact from lockdowns.”U.S. ScrutinyRobust trade surpluses and investor inflows will continue to support reserves, but the U.S. Treasury’s increased scrutiny on foreign-exchange intervention will act as a brake on the pace of increase this year, according to Khoon Goh, Singapore-based head of Asia research at at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.While China’s reserves are the world’s biggest, the bulk of last year’s increase came in the rest of Asia. The Reserve Bank of India has been intervening heavily to boost its reserves, and its $583.7 billion stockpile could overtake Russia’s to become the world’s fourth largest. That’s mainly on the back of a rare current-account surplus and robust flows into stock markets.Indonesia’s reserves rose to a record $138 billion in January, providing a sizable war chest to defend the rupiah. The Philippines accumulated an all-time high of $110 billion in reserves in December, helped by remittances from migrant workers. Thailand’s reserves remain near the all-time high of $259.2 billion reached in January.Asia looks set to enjoy a cyclical rebound with low real rates to shield against volatility, according to based Alex Wolf, Hong Kong-based head of investment strategy Asia at JP Morgan Private Bank in Hong Kong.“Bear in mind that insofar as rising yields are a reflection of growth optimism, a lot of that growth should come from Asia in 2021,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. drops 'safe harbor' demand, raising hopes for global tax deal

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told G20 officials that Washington had dropped the Trump administration's proposal to let some companies opt out of new global digital tax rules, U.S. and European officials said on Friday, raising hopes for an agreement by summer. Nearly 140 countries have set a mid-2021 deadline to wrap up talks to modernize outdated rules on how much governments can tax cross-border commerce and set a global minimum corporate tax rate after negotiations nearly ground to a halt last year due to the U.S. proposal. "Secretary Yellen announced that we will engage robustly to address both Pillars of the OECD project, and that the United States is no longer advocating for 'safe harbor' implementation of Pillar 1," a U.S. Treasury official said.

  • Retail traders say they're not going anywhere

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 26, 2021.

  • Shale Giant EOG Boosts Spending, Hikes Dividend As Oil Prices Rebound

    EOG Resources beat Wall Street estimates and revealed plans to invest more this year, as oil prices hover near 13-month highs.

  • Medifast Inc (MED) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED)Q4 2020 Earnings CallFeb 25, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and welcome to the Medifast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

  • 5 Times Elon Musk Completely Shocked Us

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is nothing if not colorful. The extremely quotable visionary often stirs up controversy with his tweets and verbal comments, whether they are about Tesla itself or about how aliens...

  • The Best New Launches From Bloomscape, Everlane and More

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/VendorsNew Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.Bloom Kits: If you’re an avid gardener getting ready for spring, Bloomscape has just the thing. The brand has created outdoor bloom kits, complete with everything you need to grow a beautiful array of flowers outdoors. Best of all, they won’t ship to you until the last frost passes in your area. Choose between Yellow Begonias, Red Geraniums, and plenty more.Buy on Bloomscape, $nullThe Organic Cotton Box-Cut Heart Tee: Everlane makes an excellent box-cut tee already but this one has an added benefit (other than looking good). With a colorful heart on the front,. all of the profits from this tee will go to the Loveland Foundation, which helps to provide therapy support to Black women and girls nationwide.Buy on Everlane, $25Chennai-Inspired Line: Janji makes great running gear, and they just dropped their new Chennai-inspired line, perfect for spring jogging. There are fast drying, hyper-light shorts and tights for men, and tights and tops for women—all perfect for training in.Buy on Janji, $nullThe Work Tee: Hedley & Bennett makes our favorite aprons and some great face masks, too. The brand just dropped new tees, socks, and tote bags this week. All are stylish, fun, and great for any occasion.Buy on Hedley & Bennett, $38Spring Meadows Collection: Feel like you’re running through flowers (without sneezing up a storm) with this new launch from Girlfriend Collective, makers of some of our favorite leggings. The Spring Meadow collection is inspired by, you guessed it, springtime. It’s limited edition and features leggings, tops, one-pieces, and more. Plus, it’s made from the brand’s compressive fabric that’s created using recycled water bottles.Buy on Girlfriend Collective, $nullScouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Salesforce Stock Falls As Full-Year 2022 Profit Guidance Misses Amid Slack Acquisition

    Salesforce stock fell in extended trading Thursday as December quarter earnings and revenue topped consensus estimates but full-year fiscal 2022 profit guidance came in below expectations.

  • Warren Buffett gave me a single piece of advice I'll 'treasure forever': Billionaire Thomas Tull

    Billionaire Thomas Tull — who runs a holding company Tulco modeled in part after Buffett's — described a piece of advice from Buffett that 'impacted' his decision-making.

  • Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow: Reports

    Russian media reported that a Boeing 777 plane made an emergency landing in Moscow in the early hours of Friday after the pilot reported a problem with the engine. The Interfax news agency cited an anonymous source saying that the pilot on the flight from Hong Kong to Madrid reported a failure of one of the left engine control channels and requested an emergency landing at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department identified the plane as a B777-300ER operated by Russia's state-funded Rossiya Airlines for cargo service.

  • Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi, the queen of Mumbai’s red-light district?

    "Her political connections apparently also won her an appointment with the then prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, at his residence in New Delhi."

  • What is slowing down Jeff Bezos’ enormous rocket?

    The vehicle central to Jeff Bezos’ plans to expand human life into the solar system has been delayed for a second year, and it’s not clear why. Blue Origin, the space company Bezos founded in 1999 after Amazon went public, said in a post on its website yesterday that the first flight of the New Glenn rocket would not take place until the last quarter of 2022. The enormous New Glenn would be the first Blue Origin rocket capable of flying into orbit to launch satellites or transport astronauts, two capabilities the company currently lacks.

  • Brazil regulator approves 5G spectrum auction rules, no Huawei ban

    Brazil's telecoms regulator Anatel approved rules on Thursday for a spectrum auction for 5G networks this year without any curbs on China's Huawei Technologies Co as an equipment supplier. Right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last year criticized the Chinese company and was under pressure from the former Trump administration to ban Huawei from the country's fifth-generation technology market on security concerns. Brazil's telecom companies insisted on a free market, complaining that excluding Huawei would cost billions of dollars to replace the equipment of the Chinese company that supplies 50% of the current 3G and 4G networks.

  • China Trucking Startup Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Uber-like startup Full Truck Alliance has confidentially filed for an initial public offering that could raise at least $1 billion as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.The startup backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. handed in its IPO filing in the U.S. recently, the people said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private. Full Truck Alliance is working with Morgan Stanley and China International Capital Corp. on its American debut after eking out a slim 2020 profit thanks to a pandemic-era shipping surge, people familiar have said.The company, known as Manbang in Chinese, was aiming to raise $1 billion to $2 billion in the IPO, people familiar said in January. A representative for Full Truck Alliance didn’t respond to an emailed request and text message seeking comment.Manbang, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., faces stiffening competition as smaller rivals try to win a slice of an evolving market. Giants from car-hailing leader Didi Chuxing Technology Co. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are now introducing technology to try and streamline the shipping process, connecting merchants with truckers and delivery firms.Formed by a merger between China’s two largest truck-sharing platforms -- Huochebang and Yunmanman -- Manbang has attracted a roster of backers including Alphabet Inc.’s CapitalG, Sequoia Capital China, Fidelity International and Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Capital. Manbang last raised $1.7 billion from investors including SoftBank and Tencent at a $12 billion valuation. It aimed to use the cash to expand into same-city deliveries, deepening a network now focused on ferrying goods between urban centers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing planned to replace 777 engine covers before failures - WSJ

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday ordered immediate inspections of 777s with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights, after an engine failed on a United Airlines 777 on Saturday. The planemaker and the FAA had been discussing potential fixes for about two years, following an earlier incident in 2018, according to the Journal.

  • UK court allows extradition of diamond billionaire Nirav Modi to India

    A London court ruled on Thursday that billionaire Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi could be extradited to his home country to face charges of fraud, money laundering and interfering with an investigation. Modi, whose diamonds have been worn by the likes of Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson, was arrested in Britain in March 2019 and has been in custody since then, appearing at court hearings by video-link from Wandsworth Prison. He faces several sets of charges relating to an alleged large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank, to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud, and to alleged intimidation of witnesses and disappearance of evidence.

  • Top VW China Manager Said to Eye Joining Renault as Local CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Soh Weiming, one of Volkswagen AG’s most senior executives in China, is leaving the carmaker after more than 15 years and considering an offer to become Renault SA’s China country head, according to people familiar with the matter.Soh may join Renault as soon as next month, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. A spokesperson for VW China confirmed Soh had left the company, declining to comment further, while Renault in China said it didn’t have any information at the current time. Soh declined to provide details on his future plans when contacted via WeChat.Something of an iconic figure in China’s auto industry, Soh helped to establish VW’s Mobility Asia unit in 2018. A wholly owned subsidiary of VW, Mobility Asia is at the heart of the carmaker’s high-tech efforts in the region, driving research and development around autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and smart-car ecosystems.Most recently, Soh was head of China sales at VW and previously worked at Daimler AG in China.In an internal VW memo announcing Soh’s departure seen by Bloomberg, the executive was lauded as a “trailblazer” who boosted sales and built a strong local team that made VW a “backbone force of the Chinese automotive industry.” Mobility Asia was his “brainchild,” it said.Luring a manager like Soh could indicate Renault is rethinking its position on China as the market booms. Last year, the company scaled back its already limited presence in Asia’s biggest economy, transferring its 50% stake in a local venture to partner Dongfeng Motor Corp. as the pandemic weighed on demand. It still has other pacts with Chinese partners, however, for electric cars and light commercial vehicles.Electric-vehicle demand in what is the world’s biggest car market is set to soar over the coming years as consumers embrace cleaner automobiles and the cost of EVs tumbles. Research firm Canalys said in a report earlier this week that EV sales in China may grow more than 50% in 2021.“Prospects are very good,” said Chris Jones, Canalys’s chief automotive analyst. “There is already an excellent network of standardized public EV chargers, good government support and now a return to strong consumer demand.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – February 26th, 2021

    It’s a choppy start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.