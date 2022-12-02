44-year-old man dead after shooting in Mohave County

David Charles Farris, 44, was shot and killed in Dolan Springs, a town near Lake Mead. Police did not say what led to the shooting.

A man was dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Dolan Springs, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the scene of a shooting at a residence on North Holly Drive in Dolan Springs, a town near Lake Mead.

When police arrived, they noticed many people trying to provide life-saving measures to the victim, 44-year-old David Charles Farris.

The fire department arrived and took further life-saving measures, but Farris was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.

Mohave County officials have not released any suspects or said what led to the shooting.

