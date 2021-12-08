44-year-old man shot to death Tuesday night in West Baltimore, police say

Baltimore police say a 44-year-old was fatally shot in the city’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The department wrote in a news release that officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Calhoun St. in West Baltimore around 7:42 p.m. found a 44-year-old man who’d been shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, the department said.

Police have not publicly named the victim nor a suspect in their death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-756-2587.