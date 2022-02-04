44-year-old man shot and killed inside car in East Baltimore on Thursday

Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS
McKenna Oxenden, Baltimore Sun
·1 min read

A 44-year-old man died after he was shot in the head inside a car in East Baltimore Thursday, police said.

Baltimore Police said officers were called to the 500 block of N. Bradford Ave. around 11:20 a.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived in the McElderry Park neighborhood, they found a 44-year-old man shot in the head. Police said he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories