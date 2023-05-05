44-year-old man charged with multiple felonies in connection with April 19 killing

ALBION — A 44-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges in a recent slaying.

Orlando Capado Billingsley was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Friday afternoon on charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, reckless driving causing death and driving while license suspended causing death, online court records show. The charges stem from an April 19 incident that resulted in the death of Albion resident Stanley Wilson, 61, and the assault of another person.

Billingsley is currently lodged in the Calhoun County Jail, held without bond. He was taken into custody Thursday shortly after police issued a press release asking for the public's help in locating him.

"ADPS thanks everyone for their assistance in sharing this press release," the Albion Department of Public Safety wrote in a Facebook post. "We are always thankful for the community’s support and cooperation."

Tiffany Juvette Showers, 36, was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on charges tied to the same incident. Showers is charged with aiding and abetting in the murder of Wilson, assault with intent to murder and lying to a police officer investigating a violent crime.

Lawyers were not listed for Billingsley or Showers as of Friday afternoon.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: 44-year-old man faces felony charges in April 19 killing