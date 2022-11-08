44-year-old woman killed in Newport shooting, boyfriend arrested

Nov. 8—Newport police have arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend Sunday.

Jennifer Lee, 44, was found dead in a home on the 400 block of West 7th Street in Newport after police responded to shooting call at about 12:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Newport Police Department.

Nathan Fry was arrested a short time later and booked into the Pend Oreille County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police said their investigation into Lee's death is continuing.