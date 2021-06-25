44 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jun. 25—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Ambrose O'Doll IV, 2202 Grand Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Nicole Marie Miller, 1408 Pershing St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zackery Lee Brockway, 3109 Barbara Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

Steven Gregory Fields, 118 W. Elkton Road, Seven Mile; indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse.

Steven E. Isaacs, 497 Melvin Cox Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Ewell Thomas Utterback Jr., 315 N. Marshall Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal trespass.

Michael C. Larkin, 2101 Tullis Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin (direct), and possessing drug abuse instruments.

James Daryl Bumgardner, 210 Clark St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Daniel L. Marcum, 285 Whitaker Ave., Apt. B, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Cardell L. Barefield, 925 Central Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count each of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances (direct), trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Dalton Cassano, 692 Gordon Smith Blvd., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons.

James Singleton, 10020 Greenbush Road, Camden; indicted on one count each of forgery, falsification, and driving under suspension.

Michael Todd Perry, 31 S. Clinton St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael A. Thomas, 513 17th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and driving under suspension.

Dominic Mikael Hance, 872 Nilles Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (direct).

Jeremy S. Sudbrink, 11347 Lippelman Road, Apt. 245, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Aristides Lebron Peralta, 1130 Minor Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Dustin David Griffith, 5754 Deerfield Road, Milford; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving under OVI suspension.

Aaron D. Gray, 326 Millikin Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Kale Wilson, 8907 Harpers Point, #B, Montgomery; indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), and one count each of rape (direct) and sexual imposition (direct).

Matthew D. Davenport, 2950 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Francisco Aguestin Ailon-Veicent, 972 Chesterdale Drive, Springdale; indicted on 10 counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), and one count each of sexual imposition (direct) and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jacob Lee Staton, 3410 Oxford Millville Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; obstructing official business; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Beau James Howard, 943 Ohio 48, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Tyler S. Neace, 7264 Eyler Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of drugs.

Gary F. Fahrenbruck, 1988 Ohio 73, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, having weapons while under disability, and possessing criminal tools.

Kenneth Jeffrey Jackson, 6788 S. Dixie Highway, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

Angela L. Wallace, 3936 Turtlecreek Road, Lebanon; indicted on four counts of counterfeiting, three counts of petty theft, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joel Ivan Barnett, 9565 Katterman Road, Sardinia; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in marijuana, possessing criminal tools, and illegal conveyance of communication device onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

William Rains, 1888 Parker Road, Goshen; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Michael Franklin Willett, 1628 Madison Ave., Covington, Ky.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michele L. Boatrite, 8501 Ohio 132, Butlerville; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Teresa Renee Young, 5385 Palm Lane, Lot 1, Cleves; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Darin Vaughn Floyd Jr., 208 E. North St., Apt. 6, Mason; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Carmen Manee Statzer, 254 Motor Drive, Monroe; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Allen Lee Fondren, 752 Brooklyn St., Dayton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Heather Nicole Reed, 1120 Deerfield Road, Apt. 2, Lebanon; indicted on three counts of endangering children, and one count of felonious assault.

Jonathan Dieon Brown, 4606 Ashmore Place, Tampa, Fl.; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, and telecommunications fraud.

Misty Dawn Hatton, 5963 W. U.S. 35, Losantville, In.; indicted on two counts of theft, and one count each of telecommunications fraud and misuse of credit cards.

Joshua Harvey, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Zeus Beach, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Nicholas Thompson, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

James Corbett Boswell, 6642 Lakeside Drive, Apt. 1016, West Chester; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Issac Phillip Nemeth, LORCI; indicted on one count each of involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs.