44 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Aug. 6—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Derricka Nicole Harris, 805 Maple St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Armon White, 9852 Arborwood Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), trafficking in heroin, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of heroin (direct).

Shaun C. Rooker, 1136 Common Drive, Washington Courthouse; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Anthony Ortiz, 727 11th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Hannah K. McClurg, 9 Utz Drive, Florence, Ky.; indicted on one count of theft.

Caitlynn Faye Williams, 1713 Lamberton St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Steven T. Collins, 3510 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Rocky Allen Whicker, Jr., 423 Meadow Lane, Trenton; indicted on one count each of burglary, violating a protection order, aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eliott Gardner Blevins, 8144 Darlene Terrance, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (direct).

Brian Eugene Lemmel, 1101 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension.

Verlon Ray Martin, 2025 Exeter Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle and petty theft (direct).

Bradley Abner, Jr., 2924 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (direct).

Taylor M. Mills, 1965 Cathedral Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jaleesa Shiobhan Dillingham, 2155 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of petty theft (direct), and one count of burglary.

Brian Keith Burdge Jr., 1109 Somerville W. Elkton Road, Somerville; indicted on one count of theft, and certified back to the lower court on one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elizabeth Maria McDaniels, 6850 Maude-Hughes Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Taylor M. Mills, 1965 Cathedral Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Amy L. Hensley, 415 Henry St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Howard L. Wiseman, 1712 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jesse Daniel Hymer, 307 Kerry St., Waynesville; indicted on 15 counts each of menacing by stalking (direct) and violating a protection order (direct), five counts of possessing criminal tools (direct), one count each of burglary, violating a protection order, and forgery (direct).

David Reynolds, 501 S. Front St, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jessie Deon'ta Lamond Winters, 7187 Wyandot Lane, Middletown; indicted on two counts each of aggravated burglary (direct) and felonious assault (direct).

Jacob A. Ghanem, 2745 Towne Blvd., Apt. 15, Middletown; indicted on two counts each of aggravated burglary (direct) and felonious assault (direct), and one count of having weapons while under disability (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Elizabeth L. Conger, 9500 Collett Road, Lot 24, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Leonard Joseph Noble, 3601 Rose Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident, and obstructing official business.

Flavio Trejo, 98 Williamsburg Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

David Allen Lee Fondren, 1001 Grove St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lanisa Ann Smith, 5505 Ohio 122, Franklin; indicted on one count each of theft in office and tampering with records.

Katilyn Nicole Hahn, 5 W. 73rd St., Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Eric Shane Quinones, 234 Cincinnati Ave., Apt. A, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and obstructing official business.

Michael J. Alcorn, 617 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Deeion Sandlin, 8800 Dayton Oxford Road, Apt. 2, Franklin; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana; possession of marijuana; aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; trafficking in L.S.D.; possession of L.S.D.; possessing criminal tools; possession of drugs; selling, purchasing, distributing, or delivering dangerous drugs; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Larry Wayne Gray Jr., 227 Elm St., Apt. 2, Lawrenceburg, In.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possessing criminal tools, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Joseph Lawter, 8800 Dayton Oxford Road, Apt. 2, Franklin; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana; possession of marijuana; aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; trafficking in L.S.D.; possession of L.S.D.; selling, purchasing, distributing, or delivering dangerous drugs; possessing criminal tools; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Burgress Carl Faris III, 25300 Adams Ave., Murrieta, Ca.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possessing criminal tools, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

David Lemon Hayes, 922 Sunset Ave., Apt. C, Springfield; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Thimothy Whittington, 1744 Bainum Road, New Richmond; indicted on two counts of counterfeiting.

Ashley Kalynn Payton, 319 E. Maplewood Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Andrew Semenov, 4830 Bridge Lane, Apt. 8, Mason; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud, and theft from a person in a protected class.

Brandon Calloway, 106 Ohio 28, Midland; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Idris Jabbar, 250 Mulberry St., Xenia; indicted on one count each of forgery and theft.

Williams Eliji Claborn III, 5961 S. Dixie Highway, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judith A. Hykle, 802 Sunrise Ridge Court, Maineville; indicted on six counts of sexual battery.

Hemilio Ramon Castro, 1501 Almedia Court, Apt. 8, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.