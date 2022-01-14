44 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jan. 14—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Craig Klein, 884 Armstead Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Theodore Keith Smallwood, 1032 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property (direct), and one count each of forgery and receiving stolen property.

Bruce S. Hobson II, 500 Golfview Ave., Dayton; certified back to the lower court on one count of violating a protection order and indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Malissa D. Jackson, 705 S. Main St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).

Jeffrey A. Holcomb, 125 S. Cherry St., Germantown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Jesse Hicks, 2324 Union Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).

Matthew Olin Murray, 26 Whiatker Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Wesley Glenn Nydick, 819 Buckeye St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Nicholas E. Kroener, 8065 Hopkins Road, Maineville; indicted on one count each of grand theft by deception, grand theft (direct), and tampering with records (direct).

Story continues

Keon Rashaun Benjamin, 6875 Fairfield Business Ctr. Dr., Rm. 113, Fairfield; indicted on four counts of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), permitting operation without valid license (direct), possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Tyler Ray George, 1974 Logan Ave., Apt. A, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of menacing.

Jodi R. Thomas, 2190 University Blvd., #59, Hamilton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Karen Ann Thomas, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and misuse of credit cards (direct).

Christian Michael Vest, 6501 Germantown Road, Lot 106, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of assault and domestic violence (direct).

Robert Edward Cloninger, 1306 Sipple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability.

Jose Rafael Ulloa Rodriguez, 3036 Gilligans Drive, Columbus; certified back to the lower court on two counts of unlawful restraint (direct), and one count each of assault and sexual imposition.

Cheyenne M. Snell, 120 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Melvin Green, 626 Stewart Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Anthony Adam Price, 3453 Hamilton Mason Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business, and failure to stop after an accident.

Connie Nicole Hagerty, 1775 Gondert Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Tiffany Renee Pape, 3504 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of resisting arrest, and indicted on one count each of unauthorized use of a vehicle and grand theft of a motor vehicle. — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Allen Theodore Ford III, 1307 Timberland Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Ladonna Majorie Burdette, 800 Nordale Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dwayne C. Craiger, 8882 Crosley Road, Springboro; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Joshua David Baldwin, 9524 O'Leary Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Nickolas B. Pennington, 7855 3rd St., West Chester; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud, tampering with records, and grand theft.

Brian Kelly McCoy, 115 Washington Ave., Lockland; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; carrying a concealed weapon; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Jonnell Demetrius Canty, 2523 Vera Ave., Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Nicholas J. Bowden, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Jessy Byrd, 2004 Sheffield St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of escape, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Jason Jonathan Dakin, 24499 Orange Hill Road, Danville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing criminal tools, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gretchen Marie Dillow, 923 Sharon Drive, Apt. 2, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of L.S.D., possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miranda Shae Ward, 4614 Yorkshire Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of Fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and obstructing official business.

Amanda D. Keffer, 10695 Murdock-Goshen Road, Morrow; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyrone Anthony McGee, 2727 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Tiffany N. Brock, 3555 Sellars Road, Dayton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Michelle L. Terrell, 6341 Liberty Lane, Goshen; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Charles Boswell, 6642 Lakeside Drive, 101G, West Chester; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Ruebin S. Smith, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Brandon Leevi Campbell, 232 Danesmoor Road, Holland; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Brittany Marie Fuhr-Storms, 6545 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

David Andrew Faulkner, 4123 Riverside Lane, Morrow; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Thomas Charles Williams, 3530 Champlain Ave., Youngstown; indicted on one count each of forgery; illegal use of placards, windshield stickers or temporary license placards; and impersonation of a peace officer or private police officer.

Nikolas Ryan Hunt, 926 Palmer Road, Columbus; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.