44 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Mar. 30—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Anthony Javier Martinez, 4900 Ash St., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of trafficking in cocaine (direct), and one count each of trafficking in cocaine and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Elijah L. Adams, 12178 State Route 227, Camden; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Kenneth Baker, 813 Campbell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Donald J. Bryant, 1925 Howell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Austin Delmonte Rose, 9380 Canterchase Drive, Apt. 2B, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of possession of hashish, possession of hashish (direct), operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana, endangering children and endangering children (direct).

Danny Shane Clark, 1899 Vanda Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Troy F. Bowman, 1846 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property (direct), and failure to stop after an accident (direct).

Andrew Michael Haun, 3014 North Bend Road, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of retaliation, and one count each of obstructing official business, assault, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Beth Ann Clark, 1314 Southern Hills Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of receiving stolen property (direct), and one count of receiving stolen property.

Heather Leigh Jeffers, 570 S. 12th St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of attempted petty theft.

Joshua D. Emory, 1023 Stillwater Court, Edgewood, Ky.; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of driving under suspension.

Ashley Donice Smith, 8981 Brandt Pike, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension, and possessing drug abuse instruments (direct).

Sean McPherson, 1517 Oxford State Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, vehicular assault, receiving stolen property, failure to stop after an accident, and driving under suspension.

Brandan C. Simpson, 7506 Shawnee Lane, Apt. 163, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edward V. Garrity, 2011 Parkamo Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse.

Taylor M. Mills, 209 South B St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Joshua R. Bunch, 4807 Oxford State Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Anthony Darner, 3218 Mohawk St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jarred L. Ward, 3610 Concord Drive, Erlanger, Ky.; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under suspension (direct).

Kyle L. Albin, 40 Crawford St., Middletown; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

James Howard, 100 Curryer Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Christopher Robi Laugle, 1642 Joseph Court, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of receiving stolen property (direct), and one count each of obstructing official business (direct) and petty theft (direct).

William Glenn, 7150 Northridge Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of retaliation (direct).

Joshua T. Dixon, 1128 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Tyler Joseph Hunt, 111 Shadow Lake, Mason; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, violating a protection order, obstructing official business, and domestic violence.

Adam Jacob Denton, 950 Tam-O-Shanter Way, Monroe; indicted on one count of making terroristic threat.

Brian Austie Tucker, 3802 Dry Run Road, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Thomas Rex Davidson, 5007 Ohio 350, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of felonious assault; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; possessing criminal tools; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas William Heatherly, 12002 6th Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

James Ryan Nauroth, 427 E. Main St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, tampering with evidence, and theft.

Geoffery Paul Dillow, 310 N. Mechanic St., Apt. 1, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Isiah Christopher Williams, 2011 Crest Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Cody William Holtzman, 3000 Soldiers Home, W. Carrollton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Tullos Glenn, 1819 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count of escape.

Nathan James Powers, 5937 Gratis Road, Camden; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Elliott Arnold Combs, 277 N. Northampton Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Robert Charles Israel, 3726 Trovillo Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Chase Alexander Lovelace, 22 North St., Trenton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Garrett Bailey McGuire, 1494 Middleboro Road, Oregonia; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, and criminal damaging or endangering.

John Dustin Jones, 8748 Dayton Oxford Road, Apt. B, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Andrew Ryan Jones, 8711 Ohio 132, Pleasant Plain; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, burglary, theft, petty theft, criminal damaging or endangering, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Christopher Stall, 5217 East U.S. 22/3, Apt. L, Morrow; indicted on one count each of disrupting public services, domestic violence, and unlawful restraint.

Landen Anthony Kairn, 92 Rockwood St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and receiving stolen property.

Maurice Antwuan Ramsey, 250 E. Beechwood Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.