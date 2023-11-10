44% of Ukrainians have experience of being in combat zone, survey finds

Due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the number of Ukrainians with experience of being in a combat zone has increased from 18% to 44%.

Source: research of the Rating sociological group

The biggest stress is caused by traumatic experiences (difficult memories), social interaction stressors (conflicts, insufficient support, discrimination) and personal choices, as well as by worsening of life conditions, health problems and threat to life caused by war.

Details: Main counter-measures against stress are social interactions outside of work, as well as leisure and work.

Sociologists note that the bigger part of the population’s need for socialisation is satisfied by their interactions with loved ones, but the need in leisure and work is satisfied way worse.

Quote: "If we consider individual psychological resources, then general activity (professional and social) is the strongest, as well as optimism. The situation with [Ukrainians’] emotional resistance and feeling of being in control is way worse."

The level of psychological distress in the current situation can be compared with that of the second half of 2020, when the population of Ukraine was waiting for another wave of Coronavirus.

About 69% of respondents demonstrate a normal level of psychological distress, 21% – an increased one, 10% – a high level.

Some stress conditions and the ways they manifest can be arranged in the following way (from least to most widespread):

hostility as impulsiveness and aggression;

depression as sadness and feeling low-spirited;

somatisation as bodily discomfort;

interpersonal sensitivity as low self-esteem and vulnerability;

anxiety as tension, fear and bad premonitions;

exhaustion as decline of physical and psychological abilities;

paranoid ideas as suspiciousness, mistrust and blaming others.

The three values which support individual activity at the moment are interpersonal relations, morality and knowledge.

The survey was conducted by the Rating psychological group on the order of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine throughout Ukraine (except the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas) on 6-10 October 2023.

A total of 2,767 respondents have participated.

The selection represents the residents of Ukraine aged 18-69 who are smartphone users (approximately 74% of the adult population of Ukraine).

The selection does not include Ukrainians who are not in Ukraine right now.

The margin of error with confidence probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design-effect is ±2,1%. The coefficient of reachability of respondents is 9.5%.

