44-year wait over for Colon family who never lost hope

Kelly Monitz, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.

Apr. 3—Evelyn Colon's mother imagined her daughter living happily surrounded by her own family and children.

She was spared the heartbreaking news that her beautiful, green-eyed daughter never lived to see her 16th birthday or the birth of her own baby girl, who shared her mother's tragic fate.

Colon, who was known for more than four decades here in Northeast Pennsylvania as Beth Doe, was brutally murdered and dumped off an Interstate 80 bridge in East Side borough in December 1976.

Her then-boyfriend, Luis Sierra, who is now 63, of Ozone Park, New York, was arrested this week for criminal homicide after DNA testing proved to be the break in the case investigators sought.

He is being held without bail and awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania in Colon's murder.

Colon's family didn't know what happened to her, as they lost all contact with her in late 1976 when she was eight or nine months pregnant with Sierra's baby, said her niece, Miriam Colon-Veltman, on Friday.

The young couple had an apartment together in Jersey City, New Jersey, where their families lived.

But the apartment was abandoned when Colon's family went to visit in mid-December and then they received a letter from Connecticut that she was happy, had the baby and was with her boyfriend, Veltman said.

The letter said that she'd contact them if she needed anything.

She apparently chose to live her life apart from them — a fact they accepted with great sadness, Veltman said. So, no missing persons report was ever filed, she said.

Her family never stopped thinking about her, wondering how she was, where she was and how her family may have grown over the years with additional children or grandchildren, Veltman said.

Veltman's grandmother never gave up hope that she would see her daughter again, but passed before the family learned Evelyn's true fate.

Veltman, who was born 11 years after her aunt vanished, grew up with stories about her, as they shared the same birthday, April 17.

"Every year, my father would tell me, 'Happy Birthday,' and say, 'You were born on your aunt's birthday,'" she recalled.

Evelyn would have been 60 years old in a few weeks, she said.

"She was the aunt I never got to meet, but I always felt a deep connection to her," said Veltman, who lives in New Albany, Indiana.

'He's the family hero'

Veltman's brother, Luis Colon Jr., gets the credit for providing the link that finally gave Beth Doe her true name back and gave investigators the break they sought for decades.

Luis Jr. had his DNA tested, in the hopes that his profile would link him with close family members — Evelyn's children and his cousins — reuniting the heartbroken family, Veltman said.

"He's the family hero," she said, as his DNA profile was a 99.9% match to Evelyn, leading investigators to him a few weeks ago.

Her brother confirmed that his aunt disappeared in the 1970s, and put them in touch with his father, Luis Sr., who gave investigators additional information about his sister's boyfriend, Sierra.

He hadn't seen Sierra, who was older than him and went by "Wiso," in high school, since his sister disappeared, he told them. Their family lived next door to his family in Jersey City, he said.

Other family members told investigators about finding the young couple's apartment empty, and that Sierra was abusive and jealous towards Evelyn, keeping her locked inside the apartment.

Evelyn, herself, told her mother that she feared her boyfriend and that if anything happened, he was likely involved, investigators learned.

The family's last contact was the letter in 1977 that told them of a birth of a 9-pound son, Luis Sierra Jr. Investigators did not think Evelyn authored the letter, according to court papers.

Evelyn's family continues to reel over the details of her death — strangled, shot, dismembered, stuffed into suitcases and tossed like trash over a high bridge onto the banks of the Lehigh River.

Her unborn daughter, who the family has now named Emily Grace, was cut from her womb, and Evelyn's nose, ears and breasts had been removed.

Reality overwhelming, heartbreaking

The reality has been overwhelming and heartbreaking for a family that had hoped one day to reconnect, said Veltman, who started a GoFundMe page for a memorial for her aunt.

They want now to connect with the then-teenager who found her body, Kenneth Jumper Jr., dogged investigators and people in Northeast Pennsylvania who mourned her death in absence of her own family and kept her memory alive all of these years, she said.

The family has no photographs of Evelyn, Veltman said, as they suffered a devastating fire in 1975 that took all of the cherished family mementos. They continue to seek them out, she said.

The family was also amazed at the likeness of composite sketches investigators created after her body was exhumed in 2007. Veltman immediately saw the resemblance to her niece and sister.

Her grandmother described her as the most beautiful girl in the family with hazel-green eyes, light skin and long, long dark hair, she said. She always imagined an equally beautiful life for her long ago, lost daughter, Veltman said.

"Now, we know she didn't leave," she said. "She was killed. She was taken away from us."

Her grave in rural Carbon County now bears her name. A block of wood with the name, Evelyn Colon, lays at the foot of a white cross reading Beth Doe. Flowers and a child's toy also adorn the grave.

Veltman can't express the gratitude her family has for all of the concern, caring and tears others shed for Evelyn and Emily Grace.

"Carbon County adopted her," she said. "It's incredible. You all kept her memory alive, knowing about her and praying for her. That's so powerful that this county was praying for my family and how you loved someone you didn't know."

The GoFundMe page raised nearly $2,600 in donations as of Friday afternoon, and the case has attracted international attention, Veltman said.

A reporter from France has contacted the family, and a donation from Vienna, Austria, is among the more than 60 so far for the memorial.

"We're so thankful for all of you," Veltman said. "You're all family now, too."

Contact the writer: kmonitz@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3589

Recommended Stories

  • Gang of international Lego thieves arrested in Paris heist

    Officers took three people into custody — two men and a woman — who had traveled from Poland to Yvelines, a town outside Paris, where they were allegedly caught raiding a shop. While millions of children have grown up playing with the plastic bricks that start selling for around $10, rare series such as “Lego Ultimate Collector’s Series Millennium Falcon” have reached $15,000, while a “Taj Mahal” first edition had a value of around $3,864. Lego has long been considered a valuable asset by thieves because it is small, light and portable.

  • Hilaria Baldwin Tries to 'Wrangle' Her Older Kids for Family Photo with 'Super Cute' Edu and Lucia

    Hilaria Baldwin recently said having two babies close in age is "so fun and cute" but admitted there are "also challenges"

  • Menendez brothers find new fame on social media

    “20/20” takes a fresh look at the pair, who were convicted of murdering their parents. The brothers have a strong following on TikTok, with many calling for release.

  • The 5-Year-Old Girl Injured in Crash With Former Chiefs Coach Britt Reid Is Still Hospitalized

    There’s an update on the condition of Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl who was critically injured in February when Britt Reid, then a Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, struck the car she was riding in just before Super Bowl LV. The good news: Young, who had been in […]

  • Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Looks Just Like Her Model Mom on This New Magazine Cover

    One of our favorite pure joys is seeing celebrity kids grow up and make a name for themselves in a career they’re passionate about. So when we saw Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose Depp had graced the latest cover of V Magazine’s ‘Chanel Book’ (see photos here) — we felt like proud parents […]

  • Former paramedic, accused of killing wife, faces arson charges

    Joshua Hunsucker, awaiting trial on suspicion of poisoning and killing his wife with eyedrops, is now accused of setting a fire inside a helicopter while in flight.

  • Op-Ed: Why America's record godlessness is good news for the nation

    The secularization of U.S. society is continuing at a historic pace. Don't fear it, embrace it — it will only strengthen the moral fiber of America.

  • Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Public records list Gonzalez’s address as a mobile home park in Anaheim that appears to be closed. He is listed as the owner of three trucking businesses and a relative of a licensed real estate agent who works for Unified Homes. Gonzalez’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comment. One man who identified himself as a friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook: “He killed my friend for whatever reason. Why no one knows. It’s just a sad thing to hear. Never in a million years would I think something like this could happen to him.”Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Hero Husky Dies After Saving Humans from Deadly Snake            

    Dai Bao, the hero dog who protected his family, is laid to rest in Malaysia following cobra attack.

  • How to tell if your cat has worms and what to do about it

    Cats who have symptoms like vomiting, soft stool, or a loss of appetite may have roundworms, tapeworms, hookworms, or other kinds of worms.

  • New COVID-19 restrictions to impact French growth - minister

    PARIS (Reuters) -New COVID-19 restrictions in France will impact economic growth this year but it is too early to say by how much, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday. President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Le Maire reiterated that the new lockdown measures would force the temporary closure of 150,000 businesses at a cost of 11 billion euros per month.

  • Germany is about to unveil a plan to rebuild Beirut port - but it'll only happen if Lebanon roots out corruption: report

    Eight months after Beirut port had a huge explosion, Germany is ready to propose a rebuilding plan "with strings attached," Reuters reported.

  • The WHO said Europe's vaccine rollout has been 'unacceptably slow'

    The WHO's regional director for Europe said vaccines are the best way out of the pandemic, but they are not being given fast enough.

  • Companies Condemn Georgia's Restrictive Voting Law Amid Pressure Campaign From Advocates

    Companies are taking forceful stances against Georgia's new election law following weeks of pressure from advocates to speak out

  • DeSantis blocks businesses from requiring customers to provide COVID documentation

    Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to provide any documentation that they’ve gotten a COVID-19 vaccine to gain access or service. Businesses that do will not be able to get state grants or contracts, he said.

  • Villegas has first-round lead at Texas Open

    Camilo Villegas chipped in twice to highlight a nine-birdie round that earned him an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open on Thursday. Sung Kang, a 33-year-old South Korean, is two shots back with Cameron Tringale after each had a 66 at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. Jordan Spieth, whose struggles the past three years appear to be subsiding after four top-10 finishes the past two months, is three back (67) with Seung-Yul Noh and Hideki Matsuyama.

  • Gordon Hayward adds to Charlotte Hornets’ mounting injury problems versus Pacers

    Hayward didn’t start the second half in Indianapolis

  • McDavid leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Flames

    Connor McDavid scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flame 3-2 Friday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Dominik Kahun also scored for the Oilers, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists. Mike Smith stopped 24 shots.

  • Lawsuits over execution of 2020 census near conclusions

    Two legal challenges to the Trump administration's execution of the 2020 census neared conclusions this week in the face of changes brought by President Joe Biden's administration since he took office last January. A group of primarily Latino and Asian American advocates that had sued the Trump administration in federal court in Maryland on Wednesday asked to have their lawsuit dismissed. The advocates said Trump's orders violated the constitutional and civil rights of Latinos, Asian Americans and non-U.S. citizens.

  • The Right’s New Higher-Ed Target: Community Colleges

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/handoutHigher ed is under attack, everywhere. We have grown to expect attacks on elite institutions, but now threats target regional and rural institutions, metastasizing. Conservatives are assaulting the very institutions that provide the surest access to higher education for their own constituents. A current case in point is what is happening at Northern Idaho College (NIC), a small, rural community college in Coeur D’Alene.Early on a very cold Friday morning this past January, NIC Board Chair Todd Banducci sent five rapid-fire emails to the institution’s president, Nick MacLennan, giving the president “his marching orders.” Banducci was not happy. He demanded the president stifle student speech and change the college’s COVID-19 protocols. For good measure, he derided the president’s wife as a Hillary supporter. He directly threatened the president’s job.Board chairs and presidents can often be at odds. But tension at NIC seems less about educational operations, outcomes, or fiscal responsibility. Instead, it seems to be pulling from the Trump political playbook. Schools like NIC that provide the bulk of the educational opportunities in this country get little attention and fewer resources. They train students for careers, focusing mainly on vocational outcomes, because jobs matter. In short, they are an unusual target for conservatives.The World’s Changing Fast. Here’s How Higher Ed Can Keep Up.This dust-up in Idaho is significant because what’s happening there highlights what is happening everywhere. The cause seems to be the drastic shift in local politics, as The Chronicle of Higher Education put it: “In Kootenai County [the county that NIC serves], as in counties across America, disdain for colleges is thriving among people on the right and far right. For years, locals have made bogeymen out of the faculty, characterizing them as radicals with leftist agendas, committed to indoctrinating students.”What we are seeing is much more than institutional distrust. As a recent letter writer to a Midwestern local newspaper said, “We have far too many progressive liberals in non-political positions of power [at universities] that affect our daily lives,” and that has to stop. Conservatives since the 1950s have seen elite colleges and universities as systems of indoctrination and ideology. In 1966, after all, Ronald Reagan ran for governor of California on a platform that centered on attacking the University of California at Berkeley as nothing more than a home for radicalisms.Starting in the 1980s, there was a push for colleges to become more vocationally focused, i.e. less elitist, which turned fire on the liberal arts as useless. This sentiment is expressed in the 2005 Commission on the Future of Higher Education, better known as the Spellings Commission. Formed by President George W. Bush to investigate the state of higher education, its report stressed a needed shift toward job training and readiness. What makes the current attacks so shocking is the hostile gaze is now aimed at what was seen by an earlier generation of conservatives and neoliberals (Clinton, Obama, and Biden?) as the solution.Critics have continued to attack ethnic and gender studies, as well as the arts and humanities. “If you want to take gender studies that's fine,” said North Carolina GOP Governor Pat McCrory in 2013, “go to a private school and take it….But I don't want to subsidize that….” They blame critical race theory for ruining America and teaching students to hate their country. Now, vocationally-focused institutions are rolled up into the assault. In the era of “alternative facts,” the devaluing of education should worry everyone as the damage done to our institutions of science and learning is dangerous, as COVID-19 revealed.Unfolding right before our eyes is the next phase of the systematic dismantling of higher education. Higher education isn’t perfect and everyone agrees it needs true change. It will no doubt try to respond to these new pressures, but all the paths seem blocked.Maybe Joe Biden can try to restore confidence in higher education. His wife is, after all, a professor at a community college. He brought rollbacks of Trump/DeVos-era policies. Recently, we learned that the Biden administration plans to give the nation’s community colleges a huge shot in the arm (funding). If he is successful, Biden seems poised to return to the past that sees higher education mainly as job training. And, while the infusions of money for these institutions is surely needed, it might come too late for schools like NIC, who are in a deathmatch for their lives. Higher education is hurting. Lost in the moment is the larger purpose of higher education, that universities can and should have twin goals: provide students with the skills and means for a good life and to be engaged in the world. One without the other is failure.Demographics seem to be destiny. Much attention has been paid to national demographic trends. But, change is happening everywhere. In Idaho’s Kootenia county, Buzzfeed reported that “thousands of ex–LAPD officers, doomsday preppers, ‘traditionalist’ Catholics, and far-right evangelicals who’ve flocked to the white, conservative utopia of North Idaho over the last 20 years, working to remake the Republican Party in their own image.” It appears they succeeded.In 2020, more than half of state Idaho Republican senators wrote a letter to Boise State University President Marlene Tromp, who was only on the job a few days, attacking the university’s diversity efforts, stating that “this drive to create a diversified and inclusive culture becomes divisive and exclusionary because it separates and segregates students….” The Idaho legislature then slashed the higher education budget. “I think the problem is curriculum, and the bureaucracy that is moving that curriculum,” said GOP state representative Vito Barberi. “We’re talking about equity and inclusion instead of reading, writing, and arithmetic.” “Why is it that university towns, every time they’re polled, show a socialist bent?” He continues, “It has to come from those that are teaching the curriculum. So the whole bureaucracy itself in my mind has already turned left.”Many conservatives see tenure as how the liberal establishment holds power. In Iowa, every year since 2017, the Republicans in the legislature have introduced bills to dissolve tenure in the state's public institutions. “I wonder if the assault on free speech by some university professors is not related to the belief that they’re Teflon-coated and indestructible,” said GOP Iowa Rep. Steve Holt, “therefore, maybe we need to look at getting rid of tenure….” There have been other states that have also moved in this direction, such as Wisconsin, Missouri, and Florida just to name just a few.So it is through this larger framework that we need to see NIC’s issues. The Board Chair recently said he was battling the “NIC ‘deep state’” on an “almost daily basis.” Liberals, he continued, “are quite deeply entrenched” but “we are registering victories,” Referring to faculty and administrators as part of the deep state, viewing higher education as a liberal hoax. Sound familiar? Seeing colleges and universities as factories for making Democrats and therefore enemies of the state results in the diminishment of the very institutions that can and should provide a pathway into the middle class and fulfillment of the American dream. It, therefore, seems counterintuitive that conservatives would attack the very institutions they should be holding most dear and defending.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.