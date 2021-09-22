44 years later, Raleigh police say they know who raped and murdered 77-year-old woman

Julian Shen-Berro
·1 min read

Forty-four years after the crime, Raleigh police said Wednesday that investigators had solved the 1977 rape and murder of Alma Jones.

Police say Jones, 77, was killed by Paul Crowder, who died in 2015.

Crowder was identified through a DNA profile of the suspect, which matched a saliva sample taken from a living relative.

The News & Observer has asked Raleigh police for more information about how Crowder became a suspect in the case, and whether he knew Jones.

The case was revived in 2011 when a box containing the case files was discovered during “a transfer of older case boxes.”

After consulting with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, the case was exceptionally cleared, police said. Cases can be cleared by exceptional means when an offender has died or when witnesses decline to cooperate with prosecutors.

Police Chief Estella Patterson praised the “diligent, thorough investigation” conducted by detectives in the Wednesday news release.

“While we recognize that this conclusion will not ease the pain and loss the family has experienced, we are pleased that they finally have resolution to something they have lived with for a long time,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Post on social media claims woman was drugged at west Omaha Bar, owner makes safety changes

    Post on social media claims woman was drugged at west Omaha Bar, owner makes safety changes

  • Bill to hike debt limit could get U.S. Senate vote next week-Sen. Durbin

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in the U.S. Senate are navigating toward a vote next week on a bill to raise Washington's borrowing authority and temporarily fund government agencies, No. 2 Senate Democrat Dick Durbin said on Wednesday. Durbin, speaking to reporters, did not say what Senate Democrats would do next if Republicans, as expected, block that bill, which passed the House of Representatives late on Tuesday. A procedural motion to bring the House-passed bill onto the Senate floor is expected sometime next week, Durbin said.

  • Driver charged in death of East Hartford woman, police say

    Hartford police on Wednesday arrested a Georgia woman who they say was behind the wheel of a car that struck and killed a pedestrian from East Hartford last month. Tyra Givens, 25, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure of a vehicle operator to exercise reasonable care when near a vulnerable user on a public way, they said. According to ...

  • German official slams online 'incitement' after mask killing

    Germany's health minister on Wednesday partly blamed “incitement” against the government's pandemic rules on social media for the killing of a gas station clerk by a man who refused to wear a face mask. “It was a cold-blooded murder,” Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin, noting that the suspect had initially gone home after being refused service for failing to wear a mask, only to return later and shoot the clerk in the head. “This has a lot to do with the incitement, the hatred, that is posted on social media."

  • ‘People are drawn to it’: how the Gabby Petito case fascinated internet sleuths

    As the case unfolded on social media, people have pored over the wealth of online video and photos for clues A memorial to Gabby Petito, who went missing while on a cross-country trip with boyfriend Brian Laundrie, is set up near city hall in North Port, Florida. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Getty Images The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito and the police hunt for her boyfriend have generated a whirlwind online, with a multitude of armchair detectives and others sharing tips, possible sighti

  • 'Grow up': UK's Johnson says world must face climate change

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell world leaders at the United Nations that humanity has to “grow up” and tackle climate change, saying humans must stop trashing the planet like a teenager on a bender. Johnson is due to host a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland in six weeks’ time. In a speech to the General Assembly on Wednesday, he'll say it’s now or never if the world is to meet its goal of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

  • Is Walgreens Open on Christmas in 2021? Here's Everything You Need to Know

    You might need groceries or prescriptions filled!

  • Jordanian travels the world from his basement

    This Jordanian is flying around the worldfrom the comfort of his own basementLocation: Amman, JordanMohammad Malhas always dreamed of flying planesbut was unable to pursue these aspirations due to financial reasonsso instead he spent four years building a cockpit in his basement(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FLYING ENTHUSIAST WHO BUILT HIS OWN COCKPIT, MOHAMMAD MALHAS, SAYING:"I had a great passion for flying and therefore decided to build this cockpit, I built it at home in my basement and this space became a space for flying enthusiasts. / This space is like an airport in my house, when I come here I feel like I'm going to an airport to take off and go to another country. I sometimes ask my wife to come and participate in my flying but she asks for her passport to be (officially) stamped so she really travels."MALHAS LANDING WHILE SAYING (Arabic): "We are now landing in Heathrow airport. Passengers should fasten their seatbelts and enjoy London."

  • ‘It’s pretty wild’: Idaho hunter finds remains of man missing for 53 years

    The Salmon man went missing while on a bowhunting trip for mountain goats in 1968.

  • Trailer for 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' crossover premiere event revealed

    A trailer for the epic "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" crossover premiere event is finally here. In the minute-long trailer, we see Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) ready to say "I do" after getting engaged in last season's finale while while Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) is in what appears to be couples therapy with Link (Chris Carmack) after Link's proposal in last season's finale.

  • John Walsh, the former host of 'America's Most Wanted,' questions if anyone actually saw Brian Laundrie in his home when his attorney said he was there

    Brian Laundrie is considered a person of interest and has not been charged with any crime in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

  • Mom and Daughter Killed Adult Film Actress With Backyard Butt Implants, Cops Say

    LAPDA mom and daughter who allegedly posed as plastic surgery pros have been charged with murder after an aspiring adult film actress’ illegal butt augmentation surgery turned deadly.Libby Adame, 51, and Alicia Galaz, 23, were arrested Aug. 5 in Riverside, California, in connection with the death of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul, who died at a local hospital hours after she underwent the botched procedure.The Los Angeles Police Department told local outlets that the two women posed as specialists

  • Search warrant for Brian Laundrie: Gabby Petito's mom says conversations and texts with her appeared to show 'more and more tension' between couple

    The tenor of some messages, followed by a lack of communication from Petito, is what led her mother to contact authorities, according to the warrant.

  • Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead at 22 as Autopsy Determines Her Manner of Death

    Authorities confirmed they found the remains of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito, who was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11. Read the FBI's statement here.

  • This Was Van-Lifer Gabby Petito’s ‘Odd’ Final Text Message

    YouTubeThe last text Gabby Petito sent before she went missing while road-tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé set off alarm bells for her mother, who became fearful for the 22-year-old’s safety after receiving the “odd” message.That’s according to a newly-unsealed search warrant giving North Port, Florida, police permission to search a hard drive investigators found in Petito’s white van, which she and Brian Laundrie, 23, had been using to tour the country’s national parks.“The text message

  • She thought a man was rescuing her in Key West. But she was attacked again, police say

    A woman being sexually assaulted on a Key West street thought another man who suddenly appeared was about to rescue her — but instead he took her to a city landmark and attacked her again, police said.

  • Police say four people found dead in SUV in Wisconsin were killed in Minnesota, suspect reportedly told his father he ‘snapped’

    UPDATE: 9.21.21 9:10 p.m. Suspect Antoine Suggs, who was reportedly casually dating Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, one of four people found […] The post Police say four people found dead in SUV in Wisconsin were killed in Minnesota, suspect reportedly told his father he ‘snapped’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man wanted for attempted homicide in South Carolina arrested in Vermont

    A South Carolina man wanted for allegedly trying to kill someone was arrested in Vermont late Monday night.

  • The lawyer representing Brian Laundrie's family says he's no longer holding a press conference after talking to the FBI

    The FBI searched Brian Laundrie's family home in Florida on Monday, the day after remains believed to be Gabby Petito's were found in Wyoming.

  • Woman found dead in freezer ID'd as former LA County detective

    A woman whose body was found inside a freezer in the garage of a Riverside home has been identified as a former homicide detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.