A $440 Billion Fund Cuts Dollar Bets With Fed Cycle in New Phase

Ruth Carson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve may have telegraphed a higher peak for US interest rates, but at least one investor expects it to be more cautious about tightening from here.

Most Read from Bloomberg

M&G Investments, which has been reducing long greenback bets, reckons the Fed is entering the “second phase” of its hiking cycle. The new chapter sees the US central bank taking into account its recent rate increases and the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity.

“While the Fed remains data dependent and committed to fighting inflation, it is likely to exert more caution with interest-rate increases going forward,” said Pierre Chartres, fixed-income investment director in Singapore. “We have been reducing our USD exposure for funds that take FX risks and also gradually adding back US duration over time.”

The dollar has been on a tear this year as the Fed jacked up interest rates aggressively, but its fate now hangs in the balance as traders try to get a handle on the outlook for US policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell whipsawed markets on Wednesday when he said officials were monitoring the lagged effect of policy, before quickly adding that it was “very premature” to think about pausing the tightening cycle.

The greenback fell against all its Group-of-10 peers on Thursday in a possible sign that investors may be reassessing Powell’s remarks.

Before Wednesday’s rate decision, strategists at TD Securities noted that the dollar’s sensitivity to rate hikes has decreased, while National Australia Bank Ltd. said it’s the pace and “journey” of the Fed’s hiking trajectory -- rather than the final terminal rate -- that would determine the US currency’s fortunes.

M&G, which oversees about $440 billion in assets, has also been adding US duration to portfolios as Treasury yields climbed. While US yields may edge up from here, “the picture does seem more balanced now given the adjustment in monetary policy that has already happened,” said Chartres.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: One central bank drama after another

    So, Jerome Powell found a way to quiet the endless market chatter of a pivot even as he opened the door to smaller hikes. Clearly the Fed chief doesn't want the bond market to rally so much that it eases U.S. financial conditions while inflation is still running hot. Ironically, the more bonds price in a pivot, the less inclined the Fed will be to give them one.

  • Exxon’s Former Russian Oil Project Is Ramping Up Flows Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil exports from Sakhalin-1 are ramping up after Russia took control of the project in the nation’s Far East from Exxon Mobil Corp., which had pledged to exit the country following the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussia Res

  • BNP Paribas profit tops forecast despite higher costs, debt markdown

    BNP Paribas, the euro zone's biggest lender, posted a higher than expected net profit in the third quarter, with trading revenues helping offset rising costs and markdowns on some leverage financing deals. Net income in the three months to end September rose by 10.3% from a year earlier to 2.76 billion euros ($2.73 billion), compared with an average of 2.36 billion euros expected in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. The increase was driven mainly by a 14.7% rise in global markets revenues, with market volatility boosting in particular trading in commodity derivatives, rates, foreign exchange and emerging markets.

  • A year after trading scandal, Fed is again under ethics spotlight

    A little more than a year after a trading controversy rattled the Federal Reserve's standing in Washington and beyond, new ethics missteps have hampered efforts by the U.S. central bank and its chief, Jerome Powell, to put the matter behind them. Over recent weeks, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic acknowledged that over the last few years he'd accidentally broken standards then in place defining permissible investment activity. Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard generated controversy for speaking behind closed doors to a banker group on Oct. 14, raising fears those financial professionals were getting insider information on central bank deliberations.

  • The Trend Of High Returns At Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) Has Us Very Interested

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd...

  • Investors in Basler (ETR:BSL) have made a notable return of 86% over the past three years

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive...

  • China Stocks Rally Cut Short Amid Signs Covid Zero Here to Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks snapped a two-day rally sparked by reopening speculation, as the nation’s top health body reiterated its commitment to Covid Zero and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments led to a global selloff.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRus

  • In meat-loving South Africa, climate concerns whet appetite for veggie burgers

    In South Africa, a country where 'braai' all-day barbecuing is a national pastime, plant-based substitutes are making surprising inroads despite a deep cultural love of meat and hostility from the regulator. That could be heartening for climate scientists, who say shifting diets from emissions-heavy meat and dairy towards more plant-based foods is vital to the fight against climate change. Plant-based meat substitutes are growing by 6.5% a year and sales are expected to reach $561 million by 2023, according to Research and Markets - more than half Africa's share of a global market forecast to hit $162 billion by 2030.

  • WRAPUP 5-Fed jacks up interest rates again, hints at smaller increases ahead

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point again on Wednesday and said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further, yet signaled it may be nearing an inflection point in what has become the swiftest tightening of U.S. monetary policy in 40 years. The double-sided message left open the possibility the U.S. central bank may raise rates in smaller increments in the future, ending its sequence of three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point hikes as soon as December in favor of more tempered increases of perhaps half a percentage point, while also leaving policymakers room to continue pushing rates higher if inflation doesn't start to slow. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking in a news conference after the end of the central bank's latest policy meeting, said he wanted no confusion on that point: Even if policymakers do scale back future increases, he said, they were still undecided about just how high rates would need to rise to curb inflation, and were determined to "stay the course until the job's done."

  • Musk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk plans to eliminate about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc., or half of the social media company’s workforce, in a bid to drive down costs following his $44 billion acquisition, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. It did point out that some of its customers -- those behind large social networking sites, consumer-facing on-demand businesses, and crypto exchanges -- were weakening at the time, but you and I probably aren't spending less time on our favorite apps these days.

  • I Just Sold One of My Largest Investments -- And Bought These 7 Stocks With the Money

    One of my largest stock investments, STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), recently agreed to be taken private. I decided to sell my shares, which freed up a large amount of capital to reinvest, and here are the seven stocks I bought with it.

  • Meta investors reportedly 'got more disgusted' with Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse plans after he doubled down in the company's earnings

    Investors have expressed their ire in meetings with Meta executives, including some conferences with Mark Zuckerberg over the past week, FT reported.

  • Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock

    If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). What is Prospect Capital? One of these is Prospect Capital, a business development corporation (BDC) that lends to and sometimes makes equity investments in mid-tier private companies -- the types that are generally too small to raise money in the public market but that require more capital than a local bank can provide.

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.

  • 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 44% and 85% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These are the two fastest-growing software companies in history, but both stocks have fallen sharply from their highs.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Dividend Kings And Hold Them Forever

    These healthcare companies should stay relevant for years as they continue to innovate with new products.