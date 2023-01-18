$45,000 truck tractor stolen from Jackson Township Friday, according to state police

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for individuals who stole a truck tractor from a Jackson Township repair shop Friday.

Officials said the theft occurred around 11:35 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Owl Creek Truck Repair. The truck, a maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor, is valued at $45,000.

"Video surveillance captured the incident and depicts a white in color, 2002-2006 Sprinter van with a sliding door window and black wheels approach from the East," police said in a release Tuesday morning. "A passenger exited the van and approached the tractor trailer combination."

The individual disconnected the trailer and entered truck. He then followed the van east on Route 422.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-865-2194 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

