The 45 best and coolest tech gifts of 2020

Lee Neikirk, Reviewed
·22 min read
The best tech gifts of 2020
The best tech gifts of 2020

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

I don't know about you, but I've never gotten a techy or tech-adjacent gift I wasn't excited about—it's true. Opening up a gift and getting a new pair of headphones or a fun gadget I wasn't expecting is almost always fun, even if it isn't something I thought I wanted.

The one caveat to this rule: getting a techy gift that doesn't... uh... work. That's the problem with trying to buy a fun new tech gift for a giftee: How do you single out the small margin of great products from the ocean of sub-par stuff? Easy—you check out our picks below. Reviewed tests tech all year long and this list is chock full of our favorite gadgets.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. For the binge-watcher: Roku Ultra

Best tech gifts 2020: Roku Ultra
Best tech gifts 2020: Roku Ultra

Roku's fancy "Ultra" media streaming device has been our favorite for a couple years running now, and for good reason. Processing is snappy and the UI is extremely friendly and intuitive, making it easy to settle in for a night of Netflix (or Hulu, or Amazon Prime, or YouTube, or Twitch, or anything else) without a hitch. This box also comes with a very easy-to-use remote and a pair of headphones that plug right into it for private listening, as well an ethernet cable input so you can easily stream 4K/HDR content, if that's your bag.

Get the Roku Ultra from Amazon for $91.88

2. For the techy type: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen.)

Best tech gifts 2020: Echo Dot (3rd Gen.)
Best tech gifts 2020: Echo Dot (3rd Gen.)

If you're shopping for a tech generalist or somebody who just really loves asking Alexa to tell jokes, why not pick up the Echo Dot? This tiny smart speaker integrates with your Amazon account, meaning you can ask it for shopping recommendations, what the weather's going to be, to play music, or to integrate with your existing smart home fixtures (like turning lights on and off). This isn't the ideal music-lover's smart speaker (it's a bit too small for great sound), but as an all-around device it's a great addition for any technophile you're shopping for.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) from Amazon for $18.99

3. For the book lover: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Best tech gifts 2020: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Best tech gifts 2020: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite, technically the 10th generation model, is the best one yet. Not only does it continue to do what Kindles do best—hold hundreds, perhaps thousands of novels, short stories, poems, comics, and PDFs—it's also waterproof, and features multiple colors and storage options with a battery that lasts weeks. It's no wonder the Paperwhite is #1 in our Best Kindles roundup.

Get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $129.99

4. For the one who's sick of wires: Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Best tech gifts 2020: Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Best tech gifts 2020: Samsung Galaxy Buds+

If your giftee has been pining for the pure wireless freedom of true wireless earbuds, Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ make a great gift. These are some of our favorite headphones that we reviewed in 2020, and they deliver high-quality sound, excellent features, and a comfortable fit for a price that notably undercuts the competition. In fact, they're altogether a better choice than Apple AirPods, and they're cheaper, too.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ from Amazon for $99.99

5. For the one who loves to game: Nintendo Switch

Best tech gifts 2020: Nintendo Switch
Best tech gifts 2020: Nintendo Switch

If you're shopping for a gamer and they don't have a Nintendo Switch yet, now's the time. Nintendo's latest home console delivers fun for kids of all ages, and doubles as both an on-the-TV device and a handheld device, giving it an unsurpassed amount of flexibility where gaming goes. With award-winning titles like Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey at hand, the surprisingly hard-to-track-down Nintendo Switch is a winning gift for any gamer in 2020.

Get the Nintendo Switch from Amazon for $419.99

6. For the music lover: Sonos One SL

Best tech gifts 2020: Sonos One SL
Best tech gifts 2020: Sonos One SL

Sonos has been a leading name in home audio solutions for years, and the Sonos One SL is a testament to that legacy. We loved the One for its clean audio presentation, including crispy trebles and booming bass, as well as how easy it is to set up and interface with existing Sonos speakers in the home. While it's not a take-it-to-the-park speaker, as a home solution it offered better audio than anything we tested, and will definitely impress any music lover you might be shopping for.

Get the Sonos One SL from Amazon for $179

7. For the podcast addict: Apple AirPods Pro

Best tech gifts 2020: Apple AirPods Pro
Best tech gifts 2020: Apple AirPods Pro

While they've been on the market for a couple of years, Apple's AirPods Pro are still some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy—especially for iPhone users. While we've had some qualms about the comfort and audio quality of the original AirPods, the Pro variant is a major upgrade: much more comfortable, with better audio and great noise canceling.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $243.99

8. For the home theater enthusiast: 55-inch TCL 6 Series TV

Best tech gifts 2020: 55-inch TCL 6 Series
Best tech gifts 2020: 55-inch TCL 6 Series

If you've got a giftee on your list this year who has been hoping to upgrade to a 4K/HDR TV, the 55-inch TCL 6 Series is an awesome pick. You're not paying nearly as much as you normally would for a bright, colorful, crisp picture bolstered by fancy tech like microLEDs and quantum dots. The 6 Series is HDR compatible, too, meaning it can play the latest and greatest video format. And to sweeten the pot, the built-in Roku platform is still our favorite TV smart platform, both robust and very easy to use.

Get the 55-inch TCL 6 Series 4K/HDR Roku TV from Amazon for $649.99

9. For the music lover on the go: JBL Flip 5

Best tech gifts 2020: JBL Flip 5
Best tech gifts 2020: JBL Flip 5

JBL's "Flip" line of portable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers continue to top our list of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy. These rounded, meticulously designed speakers produce warm audio with plenty of bass and midrange, and with their rubber-capped ends and water-sealed inputs can be toted along on hikes, beach trips, or just out to the backyard without fear of damage. If your giftee likes to bring the jam wherever they go, a Bluetooth speaker may be the perfect gift.

Get the JBL Flip 5 from Amazon for $89.95

10. For the serious cinephile: 55-inch LG CX 4K OLED TV

Best tech gifts 2020: 55-inch LG CX OLED TV
Best tech gifts 2020: 55-inch LG CX OLED TV

If you want the best of the best in TVs, it isn't cheap, but for dedicated, movie-loving, AV-club-attending, home-theater-having cinephiles, price might be no object. LG has been the uncontested leader in OLED TV production for many years now, and the company's 2020 CX series OLEDs continue the tradition of being one of the best TVs you can buy. OLEDs use emissive display technology that allows each pixel to produce its own light, making for purer colors and truly black shadows. That's not to mention the CX OLED is kitted out with a fetching design, snappy smart features, and all of the HDR/Dolby Vision/HDMI tech you can shake a stick at.

Get the 55-inch LG CX OLED TV from Amazon for $1,919.07

11. For the PC gamer who wants to be comfy: HyperX Cloud Alpha S

Best tech gifts 2020: HyperX Cloud Alpha S
Best tech gifts 2020: HyperX Cloud Alpha S

HyperX's comfy, gaming-facing line of headsets continue to warrant praise amongst console and PC gamers, and the HyperX Cloud Alpha S is one of our favorite gaming headsets currently. It may not be wireless, but if you've got a PC tower or laptop setup to stick by, these comfortable cans deliver excellent audio and microphone support, and feature very effective virtual 7.1 surround sound. They're also compatible with Sony's PS4, if you're more into gaming on the couch.

Get the HyperX Cloud Alpha S from Amazon for $101.98

12. For the movie lover on a budget: Vizio V-Series 2.1 soundbar

Best tech gifts 2020: Vizio V-Series 2.1 Soundbar
Best tech gifts 2020: Vizio V-Series 2.1 Soundbar

Let's face it: TV audio tends to suck. While we love reviewing TVs, usually listening to them isn't amazing: that's why we also review soundbars. One of our favorite new soundbars is Vizio's "V-Series," a new-for-2020 soundbar and subwoofer combo that provides seriously good audio for the price. There's nothing too fancy going on here, but it's an easy plug-and-play solution for anyone looking to majorly upgrade their stock TV audio at a reasonable price.

Get the Vizio V-Series 2.1 soundbar from Best Buy for $119.99

13. For the one who wants movie theater sound: Sonos Arc

Best tech gifts 2020: Sonos Arc
Best tech gifts 2020: Sonos Arc

There's some great affordable soundbars out there, but if you want cinematic, room-filling sound that actually competes with the bone-rattling audio you'd get at a movie theater, check out the Sonos Arc. This is Sonos' first-ever Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar, meaning it's capable not just of great stereo sound presentation, but of implementing Dolby's proprietary object-oriented and height-channel based audio solution, placing sound all around you in a room—yep, even overhead. Naturally, a soundbar this awesome doesn't come cheap, but if your giftee never misses movie night, this gift will blow them away.

Get the Sonos Arc from Amazon for $799.99

14. For the dedicated listener: Sony WH-1000XM4

Best tech gifts 2020: Sony WH-1000XM4
Best tech gifts 2020: Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony's new WH-1000XM4 are simply amazing headphones—in fact, we think they're the best you can buy right now. Not only do these sound awesome, they're packed with the most useful headphone features you can get: awesome noise canceling (that automatically listens and adapts to your environment), wireless/Bluetooth connectivity, and a lightweight, comfortable design that you can wear for hours. If your giftee is serious about listening to music (and nothing else), these pricy cans will make their day.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 from Amazon for $298

15. For the one who needs to upgrade their TV: 50-inch TCL 5 Series

Best tech gifts 2020: TCL 5 Series
Best tech gifts 2020: TCL 5 Series

To be honest, you don't need to spend $1,500—or even $500—to upgrade your giftee's TV situation, especially if they haven't made the jump to 4K yet. The TCL 5 Series is one of our favorite options in this regard: you can get a solid mid-size 4K HDR TV from this series at a price that feels like a steal (because, honestly, it is).

Get the 50-inch TCL 5 Series 4K/HDR TV from Amazon for $399.99

16. For the serious mobile gamer: SteelSeries Arctis 1

Best tech gifts 2020: SteelSeries Arctis 1
Best tech gifts 2020: SteelSeries Arctis 1

If your giftee likes playing games wherever they go—on a smartphone, tablet, Nintendo Switch Lite, or whatever—SteelSeries' Arctis 1 gaming headset is an awesome choice. It's compatible with PC, PS4, Nintendo, Xbox, and basically all mobile devices for a very reasonable price, and delivers solid sound, good microphone clarity and plenty of comfort.

Get the SteelSeries Arctis 1 gaming headset from Amazon for $49.99

17. For the one whose big house needs better WiFi: Google Nest Mesh System

Best tech gifts 2020: Google Mesh WiFi
Best tech gifts 2020: Google Mesh WiFi

Maybe you've never heard of mesh WiFi systems—but we have, and we've tested lots of 'em. A mesh WiFi system is an excellent solution for essentially blanketing your entire home or apartment with high-speed WiFi. If you've got a giftee whose place is full of WiFi "dead zones," a mesh system might be just what they need. The Google Nest system is one of the best we tested, so it doesn't come cheap, but it's an excellent solution for anyone who just can't seem to stay connected.

Get the Google Nest Mesh WiFi System (2-pack) from Amazon for $359.99

18. For the committed distance learner: HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop

Best tech gifts 2020: HP Envy x360 laptop
Best tech gifts 2020: HP Envy x360 laptop

Whether your giftee is earning an online degree or simply forced to distance learn due to the global pandemic, a good laptop is a must. Even if you are attending school in person or on campus, HP's Envy x360 is a solid choice. It's flexible, powerful, and—for the specs you're getting in the 15.6-inch version—priced very fairly. If you've got a giftee who needs to gear up for school, this laptop is a solid pick.

Get the HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop from HP Store, starting at $699

19. For the one upgrading their home office: HP VH240a 23.8-inch monitor

Best tech gifts 2020: HP VH240a computer monitor
Best tech gifts 2020: HP VH240a computer monitor

A lot, a lot of people are working remotely now, maybe for the first time, and maybe for the foreseeable future. If one of your giftees is struggling to be productive enough during this new situation, why not gift them with a flexible, affordable computer monitor? Sometimes, a bigger, higher-contrast screen is all you need to get things done.

Get the HP VH240a 23.8-inch computer monitor from HP Store for $109.99

20. For those seeking luxurious streaming: Apple TV 4K

Best tech gifts 2020: Apple TV 4K
Best tech gifts 2020: Apple TV 4K

There's a lot of ways to stream content. If the "blech" end of the spectrum is watching hyper-compressed Netflix on your tiny phone during a 12-hour bus ride, the "yay" end of the spectrum is Apple TV 4K. This marvelously zippy, perfectly polished streaming box is for that giftee who loves binging and wants to do it in style.

Get the Apple TV 4K from Apple for $179

21. For the shutterbug traveler: Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10

Best tech gifts 2020: Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10
Best tech gifts 2020: Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10

If you've got a giftee who loves traveling and taking photos, needs something more robust than a smartphone, but doesn't want a huge, clunky camera, say no more. The longstanding Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10 is one of our very favorite travel cameras. It's not cheap, but it's a sight more affordable than many high-end DSLRs, powerful enough to take excellent photos, and compact enough to slide into a pants pocket.

Get the Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10 digital camera from Amazon for $497.99

22. For the aspiring vinyl record collector: Crosley C6 turntable

Best tech gifts 2020: Crosley C6
Best tech gifts 2020: Crosley C6

It's a big debate about whether analog vinyl recordings actually sound "better" or "warmer" than digitally formatted audio files, but one thing's for sure: the ritual of laying a well-loved record on a vinyl player and listening to it as the musicians and producer intended will always be a special experience. If you've got a giftee who might be eager to collect records but needs a viable turntable, the Crosley C6 is one of our top picks. It delivers modern turntable fixin's with a classic look and feel.

Get the Crosley C6 turntable from Amazon for $146.95

23. For the one with too many remotes: Logitech Harmony

Best tech gifts 2020: Logitech Harmony
Best tech gifts 2020: Logitech Harmony

We all know that one giftee whose living room feels like a defunct Radio Shack. A remote for the TV, the soundbar, the Blu-ray or DVD player, etc., scattered haphazardly about the room. Enough's enough—gift that friend a Logitech Harmony, one of the best universal remotes we've tested. Sure, they might have to do a bit of programming and tinkering to bring all their disparate devices into the Harmony hive-mind, but we promise they'll thank you for being so thoughtful.

Get the Logitech Harmony smart remote from Amazon for $119.99

24. For youngsters who love to listen: Puro Labs PuroQuiet Kids' Headphones

Best tech gifts 2020: Puro Labs PuroQuiet headphones
Best tech gifts 2020: Puro Labs PuroQuiet headphones

If you've got kids, or know some kids, who love listening close to music, we think that's marvelous—but, especially for younger kids, they need to be extra careful about protecting their ears from excessive noise. That's where these awesome Puro Labs headphones come in: they're tuned not to exceed volumes that would cause damage, while ensuring balanced sound and noise canceling to also deliver beautiful music to those young ears.

Get the Puro Labs PuroQuiet Kids' headphones for $79.99

25. For the one who always needs more power: Aukey PB-Y3

Best tech gifts 2020: Aukey PB-Y3
Best tech gifts 2020: Aukey PB-Y3

If you've got a giftee who always seems to chronically suffer from poorly-charged devices—a laptop, smartphone, or tablet, for example—a portable battery pack like the Aukey PB-Y3 be just what they need. While it doesn't have as much power as some of the other power banks we tested, we loved it for its affordability and utility.

Get the Aukey PB-Y3 battery pack from Amazon for $54.99

26. For the careful driver: Crosstour CR300 dash cam

Best tech gifts 2020: Crosstour CR300
Best tech gifts 2020: Crosstour CR300

If you've got a giftee who likes to be extra cautious while out on the road, the Crosstour CR300 dash cam is an awesome gift. It's one of the more affordable dash cams we tested during our roundup, so while your giftee won't be getting high-fidelity 1080p video recording, they're still getting the kind of footage they could use for something like an insurance claim.

Get the Crosstour CR300 from Amazon for $29.99

27. For those looking to rock out poolside: Anker SoundCore 2

Best tech gifts 2020: Anker Soundcore 2
Best tech gifts 2020: Anker Soundcore 2

Let's face it: the only thing better than swimming in a pool is doing so while sweet tunes fill the air. If you've got a giftee this year who loves hanging in the pool but doesn't want to risk dousing their smartphone just to listen to music, a good waterproof Bluetooth speaker might be the perfect gift.

Get the Anker SoundCore 2 from Amazon for $29.99

28. For the one who loves photo albums: Prynt Pocket

Best tech gifts 2020: Prynt Pocket
Best tech gifts 2020: Prynt Pocket

If you're buying gifts for anyone who loves snapping photos and printing them out in tangible form, the Kickstarter-backed Prynt Pocket is the perfect gift. This accessory snaps onto a smartphone, allowing it to directly print full color or black and white photos as soon as you snap 'em. The Print Pocket's speed and portability might just make your giftee's holiday season.

Get the Prynt Pocket from Amazon for $84.99

29. For the musician who loves listening on the go: Marshall Stockwell II

Best tech gifts 2020: Marshall Stockwell II
Best tech gifts 2020: Marshall Stockwell II

If you're buying a gift for a musician this year—especially a guitarist—Marshall's Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker is an undeniably fun gift. Modeled to look like a miniature version of one of Marshall's iconic amplifiers, the Stockwell II features a guitar-style carrying strap, full on-set EQ control via bass and treble knobs, and enough sound to fill up a backyard—or garage, if that's your jam space—with aplomb.

Get the Marshall Stockwell II from Amazon for $199.99

30. For the one whose WiFi is always too slow: D-Link DIR-878

Best tech gifts 2020: D-Link AC1900
Best tech gifts 2020: D-Link AC1900

When we tested the best WiFi routers, the D-Link DIR-878 really blew us away with its sheer speediness. This dual-band router outed all the others we tested in terms of combined 2.4 and 5 Ghz WiFi channel speeds. Naturally, performance like this doesn't come cheap, but if your giftee really needs a boost to their internet juice, this is the router to get them.

Get the D-Link DIR-878 from Amazon for $193.07

31. For the gamer on the move: Nintendo Switch Lite

Best tech gifts 2020: Nintendo Switch Lite
Best tech gifts 2020: Nintendo Switch Lite

Video game consoles are always a hot item during the holiday season, and it can be almost impossible to find the Nintendo Switch in stock at times. However, for a lot of gamers, the handheld-only version of the Switch—called the Nintendo Switch Lite—might be a better choice. The Switch Lite plays all the same games and gives you access to all the same features as the pricier Switch, you just can't hook it up to a TV.

Get the Nintendo Switch Lite from Amazon for $199.99

32. For the one whose phone is always dying: Yootech wireless charger

Best tech gifts 2020: Yootech wireless charger
Best tech gifts 2020: Yootech wireless charger

A wireless charger can be the perfect gift for that giftee whose phone is always at critical battery levels. For most newer phones, you just set your phone down on the charging base, and it gets charged back up without needing to be plugged in. In our roundup of the best wireless chargers, this Yootech model took the #1 spot, which is great news considering how utterly affordable it is.

Get the Yootech wireless charger from Amazon for $14.99

33. For the kid who loves screen time: Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition

Best tech gifts 2020: Amazon Fire 8 Kids edition
Best tech gifts 2020: Amazon Fire 8 Kids edition

Some kids just can't get enough screen time, and if one such youngster is a giftee of yours this year, you should consider the Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition tablet. This tablet took our #1 spot in our Best Tablets for Kids roundup for its great durability features and wide range of built-in kid-friendly content, making it an awesome choice for the screenophile youngster on your gift list.

Get the Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition from Amazon for $139.99

34. For the one who's always misplacing things: Tile Mate

Best tech gifts 2020: Tile Mate
Best tech gifts 2020: Tile Mate

We've loved Tile's products for years thanks to their high degree of reliability and functionality. These little Bluetooth trackers are a huge boon for any giftee who tends to misplace their keys, bags, or smartphone, and the Tile Mate can be had for a very giftable price.

Get the Tile Mate (2020) 1-pack from Amazon for $24.99

35. For the pro PC gamer: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro

Best tech gifts 2020: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro
Best tech gifts 2020: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro

If you've got a giftee on your list this year who uses their mouse and keyboard for a lot more than browsing the web, you might want to consider gifting them a top-end gaming mouse. The Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro recently swept the Best Overall spot for our roundup of the Best Gaming Mice of 2020 thanks to its perfect balance of comfort, customizability, performance, and price.

Get the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro from Amazon for $70.99

36. For the one who needs to glow up an office: LIFX Z LED light strip

Best tech gifts 2020: LIFX Z LED Strip
Best tech gifts 2020: LIFX Z LED Strip

Our #1-rated LED light strip this year, the LIFX Z LED smart light strip is a seriously cool way to spruce up a home theater or office. It's a snap to sync these smart LEDs up with assistants like Alexa or Siri, or integrate the LIFX into an existing SmartThings or Nest ecosystem—from there, it's really up to your giftee's imagination whether they have ambient, soft mood lighting or a demonic red glow lighting up the room.

Get the LIFX Z LED smart light strip from Amazon for $89.99

37. For the one who needs a better alarm clock: Echo Show 5

Best tech gifts 2020: Echo Show 5
Best tech gifts 2020: Echo Show 5

We loved the Echo Show 5 when we reviewed it: it's a great gift for anyone who needs a low-key screen or a better alarm clock. It's a great way to keep in touch with relatives via video chat or to catch up on Hulu or Prime Video content in the background while you're working. It's also perfectly sized for smaller spaces like bedrooms or apartment kitchens, especially if you don't want to spend a couple hundred on a small TV or monitor screen.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 from Amazon for $44.99

38. For the one who needs more space: SanDisk 500GB External SSD

Best tech gifts 2020: SanDisk Extreme 500GB SSD
Best tech gifts 2020: SanDisk Extreme 500GB SSD

If you've got a tech-savvy giftee (or even one who struggles a bit) who keeps running out of space under the duress of too many photos, videos, or the neverending updates to Windows 10, a portable, sizable external SSD could be the perfect gift. Our editors swear by the SanDisk Extreme external SSD for its light weight, durable build quality, and ample 500 GB of room.

Get the SanDisk 500GB external SSD from Amazon for $79.99

39. For the dedicated keyboard warrior: SteelSeries Apex

Best tech gifts 2020: SteelSeries Apex Pro
Best tech gifts 2020: SteelSeries Apex Pro

If you've got a giftee who is a dedicated gamer and loves their keyboards to be covered in radical RGB lights, the SteelSeries Apex is our one of our favorite gaming keyboards for that very reason. Despite being a full, numpad-including 'board, the Apex Pro takes up a marginal tabletop footprint and is outfitted with great clicky keys and, of course, customizable lighting.

Get the SteelSeries Apex from Amazon for $159.99

40. For the one who needs more space for games: Seagate expansion card

Best tech gifts 2020: Seagate Xbox Series X|S expansion card
Best tech gifts 2020: Seagate Xbox Series X|S expansion card

Microsoft's new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are finally here. While it's almost impossible to buy them right now, if you (or your giftee) did manage to get one, having more storage for games is almost a must. Seagate's proprietary expansion card allows you to smartly expand the console's storage capacity without having to move games back and forth between an external harddrive and the console in order to play them. While it's a bit pricy, it's the kind of advanced and thoughtful gift that's sure to pleasantly surprise the gamer in your life.

Get the Seagate Xbox 1TB expansion card from Amazon for $219.99

41. For the one who needs more freedom: Logitech MX Anywhere 3

Best tech gifts 2020: Logitech MX Anywhere 3
Best tech gifts 2020: Logitech MX Anywhere 3

Logitech's MX Anywhere 3 wireless mouse is our favorite wireless mouse, and for good reason: as long as you've got the USB dongle in tow, you really can use it basically anywhere. It tracks reliably on any surface, even glass, and with a roughly 70-day battery life, you could basically take it on a two month journey without needing to seek out a mousepad or AC adapter (though we doubt your laptop will last as long).

Get the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 compact mouse from Amazon for $79.99

42. For the one who needs a sharper picture: AmazonBasics HDMI Cable

Best tech gifts 2020: AmazonBasics HDMI cable
Best tech gifts 2020: AmazonBasics HDMI cable

If you've got a giftee who likes to watch DVDs or cable but is still dealing with AV/component cables (the red, yellow, etc. ones), an upgrade to HDMI cables is a very affordable way to make their viewing experience a heck of a lot better. As long as their TV is semi-new (i.e. they got it in the last 10 years or so), it should be equipped with an HDMI in port; likewise with cable boxes and disc players. This 2-pack from AmazonBasics is super cheap, but in our testing it was just as capable as HDMI cables that were dozens of dollars pricier, making them a great choice for that giftee who needs an upgrade.

Get the AmazonBasics HDMI cable (2-pack) from Amazon for $12.99

43. For the one who wants a smarter wrist: Apple Watch Series 5

Best tech gifts 2020: Apple Watch Series 5
Best tech gifts 2020: Apple Watch Series 5

Apple may have just unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 6, but it's too new and untested for us to make a call on just yet. On the other wrist (er, hand), we love the Series 5. In fact, it's our favorite smart watch right now. If your giftee loves staying connected to all their apps and notifications but is always busy with their face buried in their smartphone, one of the best smart watches around might be the perfect gift.

Get the Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) from Amazon for $429

44. For the gamer who needs a visual upgrade: Asus ROG Strix XG32VQ

Best tech gifts 2020: Asus ROG Strix
Best tech gifts 2020: Asus ROG Strix

Our top-rated gaming monitor may seem like a huge indulgence for the non-PC-gamer crowd, but for anyone hoping to trounce the competition, the 32-inch, curved Asus ROG Strix is a necessary tool. Testing revealed an excellent amount of flexibility in terms of use cases, not to mention high refresh rates, excellent response time, and smart design features. While you're not getting a top-notch gaming monitor like this for cheap, it's a massive upgrade from a built-in laptop display both in terms of size and features, and would be a stellar gift for any aspiring competitive gamer on your shopping list.

Get the Asus ROG Strix 32-inch curved gaming monitor from Amazon for $520

45. For the one who needs basic portable computing: Acer Aspire

Best tech gifts 2020: Acer Aspire
Best tech gifts 2020: Acer Aspire

If you've got a giftee who is stuck with an old PC tower or a laptop that was a little too cheap when they bought it, a marginal upgrade to their portable computing might be just the ticket. The Acer Aspire is our favorite laptop under $500, and not just for its price point: this 15.6-inch laptop has enough computing power and storage for a wide range of functionalities, and all at a price that's pretty hard to beat.

Get the Acer Aspire from Amazon for $369

The product experts at Reviewed have all your holiday shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 45 best tech gifts 2020 - Cool gift ideas from Apple, Samsung, and more

Latest Stories

  • Biden told this immigrant rights activist 'vote for Trump' in a blunt exchange. He voted for Biden but is ready to push him hard on immigration reform.

    Carlos Rojas Rodriguez confronted then-candidate Joe Biden about deportations in 2019. Here's what Rodriguez wants to see from the president-elect.

  • Seattle to Slash Police Budget as Homicides Hit Highest Level in over a Decade

    Seattles is preparing to slash the city's police budget just as homicides in the city climb to their highest level in more than a decade.Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is set to sign a city budget that includes an 18 percent cut to the Seattle Police Department, a move that comes after police reform activists demanded the police budget be reduced by half. Calls for police reform have abounded in cities across the country since May, when George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.The city council voted last week to slash about $69 million in funding for officer training, salaries and overtime, and get rid of vacant positions in the police department as well as transfer parking officers, mental health workers, and 911 dispatchers out of the department. The goal is to ultimately reinvest in alternatives to police in situations such as mental health crises.Meanwhile, Seattle had seen 55 murders this year as of Monday, the highest level since at least 2008, the last year of data available. The troubled city is also suffering a spike in violent crime, with 8,418 burglary incidents, up from to 7,634 last year, according to police.The mayor, a Democrat, said last week that she believes the city is "laying the groundwork to make systemic and lasting changes to policing.""We have rightly put forward a plan that seeks to ensure SPD has enough officers to meet 911 response and investigative needs throughout the city, while acknowledging and addressing the disproportionate impacts policing has had on communities of color, particularly Black communities," Durkan said in a statement.Police Chief Carmen Best resigned over the summer amid disagreements with the city council over the cuts to the police budget.In June, rioters claimed and barricaded off several blocks in the city’s downtown Capitol Hill neighborhood, calling it the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone, or CHOP, after police abandoned their East Precinct to vandals and arsonists. Police agreed not to respond to calls from within the “autonomous zone” unless they were life-threatening.Later that month, however, Durkan, who previously predicted the autonomous zone would usher in a “summer of love” and said her decision to withdraw police from the area reflected her “trust” in protesters, announced the city would begin dismantling the zone, citing incidents of violence. A shooting inside the zone left a 19-year-old dead and another critically injured. Police said they were met by a violent crowd that blocked their access to the victims.

  • It's official: GOP’s Malliotakis ousts Democrat Rose in NYC

    A final tally of absentee ballots has confirmed that Republican Nicole Malliotakis has defeated U.S. Rep. Max Rose, denying the Democrat a second term representing one of the few conservative-leaning parts of New York City. Malliotakis, a New York State Assembly member, opened a big lead over Rose on Election Day in a district that includes all of Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

  • This Trump Crony Is Trying to Overturn the Election. His Own Group Has Thrown in the Towel.

    Adam Laxalt, the co-chair of the Trump campaign in Nevada, is fighting ferociously against his state’s decision to reward its six electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden, alleging widespread voter fraud and hyping litigation to overturn Biden’s victory.But a nonprofit ethics and transparency group affiliated with Laxalt, Nevada’s former attorney general, has already conceded Biden’s victory and is looking ahead to the new administration.“It’s become clear that we’re going to be having a Biden team and a Biden administration in 2021,” said Caitlin Sutherland, the executive director of Americans for Public Trust, in an interview on Tuesday. The new administration is “what we will remain focused on going into next year.”Sutherland stressed that Laxalt’s work with the Trump re-election campaign, and his efforts to invalidate Biden’s win in Nevada, were entirely separate from his work with APT, a tax-exempt nonprofit that’s barred by law from engaging in political or partisan activity. “That is something he does in a personal capacity outside his role in APT,” Sutherland said. “As a 501c3, we, and Adam when he works with us, do not engage in anything with a partisan or political bent.”Nevada Gov. Calls Trump’s Conspiracy Theory Retweet ‘Unconscionable’ But Laxalt maintains his position as APT’s outside counsel and frequent spokesman even as he works with the Trump team in a personal capacity. And the fact that the group he works with is planning for a reality he refuses to concede underscores just how great a divergence has developed within the broader conservative movement. One faction appears unable to acknowledge the reality of Joe Biden’s win—perhaps for fear of offending Trump. Another doesn’t want to get caught flat-footed for when that reality comes about.Illustrating the political complications that these two pulls can create for the president’s political allies, Sutherland followed up on her initial interview with The Daily Beast to clarify her statement—and hedge her view on the outcome of the election. “As Biden is working to build out his team, APT will provide transparency and scrutiny, even as litigation on the election results are ongoing,” she wrote.As a leading Trump campaign official in Nevada, Laxalt has been a face of the campaign’s efforts to overturn the state’s presidential contest. Last month, he appeared at a news conference in North Las Vegas—alongside former Trump intelligence chief Ric Grenell and GOP lobbyist Matt Schlapp—to level allegations of widespread voter fraud and preview a lawsuit demanding that a state court declare Trump the winner, despite trailing by more than 33,000 votes.The Shady Ex-Cop Behind Trump’s Nevada Voter-Fraud FarceAs part of that lawsuit, the campaign submitted a list of thousands of voters who it said had cast ballots in Nevada despite living out of state. Many of those voters turned out to be military servicemen and their families stationed outside of Nevada, but who are permitted by law to cast ballots in the state.Like nearly all of the Trump campaign’s election-related lawsuits over the past month, the Nevada effort has so far fallen short. Last week, Nevada’s Supreme Court certified Biden’s win in the state. The campaign’s efforts persist nonetheless, and the president and his attorneys continue to gripe about a nonexistent conspiracy against him perpetrated by high-level government officials—including Republicans—and voting machine companies with nebulous ties to foreign dictators.Those voting machine conspiracy theories, which largely focus on the company Dominion Voting Systems, have not extended to Nevada, or Laxalt's efforts there. But on Tuesday, the president hailed a Nevada court ruling allowing both presidential campaigns to inspect voting machines used in the state’s largest county. In a tweet on the ruling, Trump tagged Grennell, Schlapp, and Laxalt.Founded this year, APT uses open records requests and other transparency tools to root out apparent conflicts of interest and ethical breaches among government officials and interest groups. APT is a conservative-leaning group, though Sutherland, a former research director at the National Republican Congressional Committee, said it has and will continue to investigate Republicans and Democrats alike.“We have demanded accountability and transparency from a variety of groups and politicians from both sides of the aisle. That momentum will not change as we head into a Biden administration,” she said.APT has already begun to file open records requests for documents related to incoming Biden administration officials, Sutherland said. “We are taking a look at each individual that will be nominated to the cabinet, and who President-elect Biden is surrounding himself with, what that network has done in the past, and what they would mean in a Biden administration.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Navy Grounds New Fire Scout Helicopter Drone After Back-to-Back Mishaps

    Both were listed as Class A mishaps, meaning the aircraft likely suffered at least $2.5 million or more in damage.

  • COVID will help Asia advance economically on Europe, says Merkel

    The coronavirus pandemic will further shift the global balance of power in Asia's favour, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, as the health minister said he expected Germany to start rolling out vaccinations by January. "The pandemic will set us back economically," Merkel told a government digital summit, pointing to an economic revival in countries like China and South Korea where more people wore masks and there were fewer demonstrations against lockdowns. "I believe this will lead again to another reordering of the regions," she said, adding that Germany did not want to control its population in the way China did, but it did have to make more of an effort to keep up with technological developments.

  • ‘I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I have right now over this’: Georgia election official speaks out about threats against staff

    On Tuesday Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office spoke forcefully against&nbsp;post-election threats and rhetoric directed at election staff.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military. > Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts an fellow QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many, many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Americans are choosing death over deprivation

  • Egyptian model arrested over photo shoot at ancient pyramid

    Both model Salma El-Shimy and her photographer were arrested and were accused by one lawyer of "insulting the great Pharaonic history."

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is Racist

    All day, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has been hyping the huge revelations the group would be releasing from their latest stunt. In a dramatic video posted Tuesday morning, the conservative activist could be seen unmuting himself and informing CNN chief Jeff Zucker, “We’ve been listening to your CNN calls for basically two months and recording everything. Just wanted to ask you some questions, if you have a minute.”“Do you still feel you are the most trusted name in news?” he asked. “Because I have to say from what I’ve been hearing on these phone calls, I don’t know about that. I mean, we’ve got a lot of recordings that indicate you’re not really that independent of a journalist.”“Thank you for your comments,” Zucker replied, dryly. “So everybody, in light of that, I think what we’ll do is we’ll set up a new system and we’ll be back with you, we’ll do the rest of the call a little bit later.”So what were the supposedly shocking comments O’Keefe uncovered? According to his group’s Tuesday night release, the most damning thing anyone on CNN’s editorial team did was accuse Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of being a racist.“I think it’s unavoidable that you have to talk about the naked racism of Tucker Carlson,” a man Project Veritas identified as CNN digital VP of global programming Marcus Mabry says in one tape. “Because that’s really what drove this anti-diversity push, you know, Trump watches Tucker Carlson's show and then reacts. And just as sort of the white supremacy hour they have on Fox News every night.”Not exactly news for anyone who watches Carlson’s nightly show, including some of his own Fox News colleagues who said as much earlier this year.Without mentioning Project Veritas, Carlson attacked Mabry directly on that show Tuesday night for “lecturing” media companies about the value of diversity. The host laughed out loud at the notion that “there’s a lot of work to do” to make newsrooms more diverse.CNN’s PR Twitter account, meanwhile, responded to Project Veritas with this message: “Legal experts say this may be a felony. We‘ve referred it to law enforcement,” though it’s unclear what laws the group may have broken.Later, that same account revealed that Mabry was not even the staffer who made those comments about Carlson. “James & Tucker, the voice you ID’d tonight as ‘Marcus Mabry’ is actually GA resident & CNN General Counsel David Vigilante. We’re certain you’ll want to correct the record and apologize to the Black executive for assuming he was the voice raising concerns over white supremacy.” The other big revelation from Project Veritas appeared to be that Zucker did not want his staff to “normalize” President Donald Trump’s delusional claims about the election.“This is a president who knows he’s losing, who knows he’s in trouble, is sick, maybe is on the aftereffects of steroids or not, I don’t know,” Zucker said. “But he is acting erratically and desperately, and we need to not normalize that.”“You know, this is what we've come to expect for the last three and a half years, four years, but it clearly is exacerbated by the time that we're in and the issues that he’s [Trump] dealing with,” he added. “I think that we cannot just let it be normalized. He is all over the place and acting erratically, and I think we need to lean into that.”It appears that for Project Veritas, pointing out the reality unfolding in front of Americans’ eyes, whether on Fox News or in the White House, is proof of CNN’s supposed bias. But if anything, their big sting is likely to endear Zucker to those who still like to blame him for elevating Trump during the 2016 campaign.Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Sidney Powell, the Trump Lawyer ‘Too Insane’ for Tucker CarlsonRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bill Barr's rejection of Trump's election fraud claims suggests Republican support is weakening

    Back in July, the US attorney general Bill Bar was dutifully echoing Donald Trump's warnings that mass mail-in voting was vulnerable to election fraud. Mr Barr's forceful repetition of the unfounded claims were met with heavy criticism from opponents, who accused the country's top law enforcement official of using his position to boost Mr Trump's chances of re-election. After the vote, Mr Barr attracted criticism once more when he authorised prosecutors to pursue allegations of vote counting "irregularities" before election officials had certified the results - a significant reversal from long-standing Justice Department policy. So it was a severe blow to the president's hopes of overturning the election results when Mr Barr publicly declared on Tuesday night: "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election". Democrats were quick to crow over the admission by the head of the Justice Department, one of the president's closest allies. "If you've even lost Bill Barr... it’s time to pack it up," said Adam Schiff, a senior Democrat congressman.

  • Black woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegal voting files new appeal

    In 2018, Crystal Mason was sentenced to five-years for voting in the 2016 election. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is now working with her to appeal the verdict. Mason had no idea she was not allowed to vote in 2016 when she cast her provisional ballot due to the fact that she was on federally supervised release.

  • N.Y. Congressional Race Up in the Air after 55 Uncounted Ballots Found

    A tight race for a congressional seat in upstate New York is being further complicated by the discovery of 55 uncounted ballots, a Chenango County attorney announced on Tuesday.In New York’s 22nd Congressional District Republican Claudia Tenney led Democratic Representative Anthony Brindisi by just 12 votes on Monday, which should have been the last day for election officials to report vote totals in the district.On Tuesday, Chenango County Attorney Alan Gordon told Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte about the newly discovered ballots, which were cast during New York’s early voting period in the 22nd Congressional District.“Those ballots were apparently mislaid and never counted,” Gordon wrote. “I have advised our Board of Elections to not open any of those ballots and to secure them in their offices,” he said.Eleven of the 55 ballots appear to be from unregistered voters, while the remaining 44 could undo Tenney's lead. However, the New York Supreme Court is expected to rule this week on challenges that have been made against over 2,000 other absentee and affidavit ballots in the race.Chenango County Elections Commissioner Carol Franklin told Syracuse.com she did not know why the votes had not been counted.“My guess is they came in early and they were put aside and mislaid,” Franklin said. "I would hope that we could open them tomorrow with representatives present from each campaign.”The race has taken a number of twist and turns since Election Night, when Tenney initially led by 29,000 votes before mail-in votes were counted, eliminating her lead. Last week, Brindisi picked up a double-digit lead that later disappeared after two counties said they had made tabulation errors.

  • Biden spells out why he thinks he can reach a coronavirus relief deal with McConnell

    President-elect Joe Biden has made it clear he believes he can reach the other side of the aisle during his presidency. His first priority, he told The New York Times' Thomas Friedman, will be to push a major pandemic relief package through Congress, even before he gets into office. But that may be difficult while Republicans hold the Senate, which will be the case unless both Democratic candidates win their respective George Senate runoffs.Biden, though, is optimistic, for two reasons. On the one hand, he thinks he has a solid enough working relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to get deals done, citing his days in the Senate and as vice president as precedent. "Let me put it this way," he told Friedman. "There are a number of things that when McConnell controlled the Senate that people said couldn't get done, and I was able to get them done with [him]. I was able to get them to, you know, raise taxes on the wealthy. I think there are trade-offs, that not all compromise is walking away from principle. He knows me. I know him. I don't ask him to embarrass himself to make a deal."But the president-elect also doesn't think holding the majority means McConnell will have all the leverage. If the GOP stymies a relief bill just to prevent his administration from notching a win, Biden said, that could lead to trouble for the party at the voting booth in the 2022 midterms. Biden argued that layoffs, shuttered business, vaccine distribution issues, and bankrupt states will make it challenging for Republican lawmakers to block legislation for too long. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Americans are choosing death over deprivation

  • Air strike kills IRGC commander at Iraq-Syria border - Iraqi officials

    An air strike killed a commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards at the Iraq-Syria border sometime between Saturday and Sunday, Iraqi security and local militia officials said on Monday. The vehicle was carrying weapons across the Iraqi border and was hit after it had entered Syrian territory, two Iraqi security officials separately said. The incident came just days after Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in Tehran in a killing that Iran has blamed on Israel.

  • Russian police catch "Volga maniac" serial killer years after string of 26 murders

    Russian investigators claim to have caught the notorious “Volga maniac” who is suspected of murdering 26 elderly women nearly a decade ago. The Russian Investigative Committee on Tuesday identified one of Russia’s most prolific serial killers as Radik Tagirov, a 38-year-old plumber who is believed to have robbed and killed 26 women in 2011 and 2012 across central Russia, the Volga region and even the Ural mountains. The plumber targeted women, aged between 75 and 90, who lived alone in dilapidated housing, according to local media. He would meet some of them in the street and offer to help them with their heavy bags. In other cases, he showed up at his victims’ doorstep, impersonating a social worker or a plumber. He would strangle the victims with anything at hand such as a bathrobe belt and take valuables. The investigators, however, said that the pattern of his behaviour showed that he was not killing the women for the sake of material gain. Mr Tagirov, who was convicted of theft in 2009, reportedly killed his first victim in his hometown of Kazan but later expanded his reach to other cities on the Volga River hundreds of kilometres away, which earned him the nickname “the Volga maniac.” Police nearly caught the man in September 2011 when a victim’s son walked in on the scene of the crime but the killer escaped through a window. One of Mr Tagirov’s victims managed to survive but she was unable to describe the killer as she was blind. The murders had stopped by 2013, which led police to believe that the perpetrator had died or was arrested on an unrelated charge. Police offered £29,000 for any information leading to his arrest and spent years trying to link the killings by taking DNA samples from the crime scenes as well as shoe prints and other evidence. It took 10,000 genetic tests and countless cross-references to the police database to pin the crimes on Mr Tagirov, the investigators said on Tuesday. Mr Tagirov has already confessed and is awaiting a court hearing to rule on his possible arrest.

  • Trump will sign McConnell's coronavirus stimulus bill, Mnuchin says

    President Trump will sign Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) coronavirus stimulus proposal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Wednesday.McConnell announced what appears to be a tweaked version of his previous $500 billion deal on Tuesday, just hours after a group of bipartisan senators put forward a $908 billion proposal. McConnell hasn't revealed many details of his bill yet, but it does include school choice tax credits, a proposal blocking the federal government from using unspent CARES Act funding, and other GOP priorities.Mnuchin made no mention of the bipartisan senators' bill, nor of a "secret deal" Democratic leaders reportedly put forward. The bipartisan bill's price tag was similar to the package McConnell shot down in July, but repurposes funds from the CARES Act, meaning only half the figure is new money. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) meanwhile gave Republicans what Schumer called a "private proposal" on Monday night. No further meetings between Democrats and the White House are on the docket.COVID-19 relief bill negotiations have been stalled for months, with the last CARES Act expiring at the end of July. Boosted unemployment benefits ended then, but a slate of other unemployment protections and tax propositions will expire at the end of the year without action.More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Americans are choosing death over deprivation

  • How China's special forces stack up against the US's special operators

    Chinese special operators are getting more resources and going through more training, but there are something you can't teach.

  • Russian military receives Terminator vehicles for testing

    The Terminator, previously financially neglected by the Defence Ministry, proved its effectiveness during recent Russian combat operations in Syria.