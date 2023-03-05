The 45+ best St. Patrick's Day 2023 sales you can shop right now

St. Patrick's Day 2023 is almost here—shop all the best sales at Amazon, Walmart and Target right now.

You don't have to be Irish to be lucky enough to save on some of our favorite home goods, kitchen essentials, smart tech and more this March. Right now, you can shop all of the absolute best St. Patrick's Day 2023 sales to snag deep discounts on tons of most-wanted products.

St. Patrick's Day deals at Amazon

While we can't promise you a pot of gold this St. Patrick's Day, we can tell you how to save your coins. Whatever it is your eyes are set on, you can find massive markdowns from the likes of Tuft & Needle, Michael Kors and Target right now.

Instead of wearing green this St. Patrick's Day, you can save a little green by snagging these incredible deals. Here's where all the leprechauns are shopping this St. Patrick's Day 2023.

Top 5 St. Patrick's Day 2023 deals

St. Patrick's Day fashion and beauty sales

Save big on fashion and beauty products with these incredible St. Patrick's Day 2023 sales.

Aerie: Beach season is right around the corner. Gear up for fun in the sun with up to 50% off all swimsuits, tops and leggings.

American Eagle: Revamp your warm weather wardrobe during the (Spring) Breakin' Out the sale. Take an extra 30% off four items or more, an extra 25% off three items or an extra 20% off two items with coupon code SPRINGBREAK.

Anthropologie: Pick up accessories, clothing and shoes for less when you shop Anthropologie's frequently updated sale section this St. Patrick's Day.

ASOS: Wedding season is just around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to shop for shoes and accessories. Save an extra 25% on select outlet items with coupon code ICE.

Banana Republic: Score savings of up to 40% on posh and preppy clothes by shopping the Banana Republic sale section this St. Patrick's Day.

Columbia: Save as much as 30% on select spring arrivals through Wednesday, March 8 and get free expedited shipping with orders of $175 or more.

CVS: Sign up for a free CVS ExtraCare membership for big savings on beauty products and other everyday essentials. Enjoy tons of shopping perks, including 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards every time you shop at CVS.

Kate Spade Surprise: Stay trendy this St. Patrick's Day 2023 with a cute new Kate Spade purse. Head to Kate Spade Surprise to save as much as 75% on tons of most-wanted styles.

Lane Bryant: Whether you're looking for loungewear or wedding guest attire, Lane Bryant has all your fashion needs covered. Ranking as one of our favorite places to shop for plus-sized clothing, the size-inclusive retailer has buy one, get one 75% off deals on tons of cute clothes and accessories right now.

Loft: Refresh your wardrobe with best-selling styles from Loft. The retailer is offering 50% off your purchase with coupon code YAY through tonight, March 5.

lululemon: If on-trend activewear is what you're after, lululemon has you covered. Shop the brand's We Made Too Much specials to save big on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more.

Michael Kors: What better way to refresh your wardrobe for spring than with a new handbag? Shop totes, crossbodies, shoulder bags and more for up to 50% off during the brand's Spring Forward sale.

Nike: Hit the gym in style by shopping sneakers, activewear and more at up to 40% off right now at Nike.

Nordstrom: Browse Nordstrom's massive sale section to save big on men's, women's and kids' fashion, as well as beauty essentials and home goods.

Old Navy: Stock up on spring style staples for the whole family right now at Old Navy. Save 30% off all online orders through Wednesday, March 8, no code needed.

Ulta Beauty: Give your beauty collection a makeover by shopping must-have products at Ulta. Use coupon code REFRESH10 to get 10% off all pickup orders through Saturday, March 11.

Urban Outfitters: Snag deep discounts in Urban Outfitters' just-updated clearance section plus sign up for a UO UP annual membership to save 15% on every purchase.

Victoria's Secret: Stock up on bras, sleepwear, swimwear and more and enjoy but two, get one free deals across all categories.

St. Patrick's Day mattress and bedding sales

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day (and Sleep Week 2023) by shopping tons of dreamy discounts from the likes of Tuft & Needle, Saatva and more.

Avocado: Ready to treat yourself to the best night's sleep. Shop the Avocado sale and save as much as $880 on mattresses and 10% on everything else—just enter coupon code SAVE10 at checkout.

Awara: If you're after dreamy deals, Awara's Dreaming of Spring sale is a great place to start. For a limited time you can save $300 on mattresses, plus get a $499 accessory bundle including a mattress protector, sheet set and pair of pillows for free.

Brooklyn Bedding: Get a new mattress for less right now at Brooklyn Bedding's End of Winter sale. Just enter coupon code WINTER25 to snag 25% off everything sitewide through Tuesday, March 7.

DreamCloud: For a mattress as fluffy as a cloud, take advantage of DreamCloud's Deep Sleep sale. Shop now to save 25% off sitewide and get $599 worth of free sleep accessories with your mattress purchase.

Eco Terra Beds: Readjust your sleep schedule in preparation of Daylight Saving time with a bed from Eco Terra Beds. Shop the brand's ongoing sleep sale and save $400 on all mattresses.

Gravity Blanket: Cozy up with new bedding from Gravity Blanket, the brand that makes our all-time favorite weighted blanket. During the ongoing BOGO sale you can enjoy buy one, get one free deals with coupon code BOGOFREE.

Helix Sleep: Save big on mattresses and get two free pillows with select purchases right now. Enjoy 20% off sitewide when you enter coupon code PDS20 at checkout.

Nectar: Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, they're up to 33% off during the brand's limited-time March Mattress Markdown sale.

Saatva: We love Saatva mattresses and, right now, they're on mega sale for St. Patrick's Day. Treat yourself to a luxe resort-style mattress now and save as much as $600 through tomorrow, March 6.

Tuft & Needle: Need a new mattress? Save up to $475 on a new Tuft & Needle sleeper, plus use the code COZY at checkout to score up to 50% off weighted blankets.

St. Patrick's Day home and kitchen sales

For the best home and kitchen deals, check out these epic St. Patrick's Day 2023 sales.

HSN: Shop tons of markdown's on home goods and kitchen essentials in HSN's sale section and use discount code HSN2023 at checkout to get an extra $10 off your first order.

Kohl's: Get patio furniture and décor on a budget by shopping the 3-Day sale through tonight, March 5.

Lowe's: Browse Lowe's selection of daily deals to snag epic savings on everything from appliances and tools to home décor and outdoor essentials.

Our Place: Our Place makes the Instagram-famous Always Pan we love and right now they're offering a $60 discount on the Home Cook Duo, which bundles the Always Pan and the customer-favorite Perfect Pot.

Overstock: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2023 by shopping Overstock's Spring Home & Outdoor sale. During the shopping event you can save big on outdoor furnishings, lighting and home décor.

Sur La Table: Save up to 50% on top-tier kitchen brands like All-Clad, Staub and Le Creuset right now at Sur La Table's Spring sale.

The Home Depot: In the midst of a home renovation? Pick up top-notch appliances for less right now at Home Depot and save as much as 40% on bathroom essentials.

QVC: If you're tackling some spring cleaning and want to pick up a few new furnishings for your home, QVC has you covered. Shop the huge St. Patrick's Day sale to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces and use coupon code SURPRISE to snag $10 off your first order.

Wayfair: Head to Wayfair to scoop huge savings on everything you need for your home, including furniture, outdoor entertaining essentials, bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and more. Shop the Surprise Spring Savings event for up to 70% off this week only.

St. Patrick's Day tech sales

Save big on tons of Reviewed-approved TVs and tech products by shopping these massive St. Patrick's Day 2023 sales.

Best Buy: Shop Best Buy's wide selection of daily deals to scoop major markdowns on TVs, home appliances, smart tech and more.

Target: Outfit your media room with new smart tech right now at Target. Save big on TVs and accessories from the likes of Vizio, Hisense and LG.

Walmart: Save on top-notch tech, including TVs, computers, headphones and more, right now at Walmart.

St. Patrick's Day lifestyle sales

Save on everything from sports equipment to pet products when you shop our favorite St. Patrick's Day 2023 sales.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Get sports equipment and outdoor gear for less right now at Academy. Shop this week's deals to save up to 50% today.

Disney+: For a limited time, snag the Disney+ Bundle and gain access to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month. You’ll save $12.98 per month across all three streaming services and have tons of entertainment for the entire family.

Backcountry: Want to hit the slopes one last time before the weather warms up? Backcountry has you covered with limited-time discounts on winter clearance items—save up to 60% on apparel and up to 40% on must-have gear today.

Chewy: Treat your favorite four-legged friend to new toys or treats for less right now when you shop deals on dog and cat products at Chewy.

REI: Shop the End of Season Clearance sale at REI to score up to 50% off snow gear, clothing and accessories perfect for all your last-minute winter outings.

shopDisney: If you love Marvel, Pixar and Disney, shop these shopDisney deals to save on select clothing, accessories, home goods and toys.

When is St. Patrick's Day 2023?

St. Patrick's Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, March 17. The holiday celebrated all things Irish and occurs on the same day every year.

When do St. Patrick's Day 2023 sales start?

Early St. Patrick's Day 2023 sales are live right now. Today, you can enjoy discounts on everything from mattresses and home goods to clothing and tech. In the days and weeks ahead you can expect to see even more holiday deals—so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the deepest discounts.

What are the best St. Patrick's Day 2023 sales?

While St. Patrick's Day is not traditionally known as a major shopping holiday, it still boasts some pretty impressive deals. With spring on the way, tons of winter apparel is available at epic price cuts—we're loving the early St. Patrick's Day deals at Nordstrom, Nike and Michael Kors. Meanwhile, if you're looking for a new mattress, now could be one of the best times to buy. With St. Patrick's Day coinciding with Sleep Week 2023, you'll find dreamy deals at Tuft & Needle, Awara, Saatva and so much more.

