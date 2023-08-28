These 60 witch quotes will leave everyone spellbound

Witches are terrifying, but for many, they're also fascinating. From their mysterious witch names to spooky hexes, there's a reason generations have been obsessed.

So obsessed, in fact, that they dress up in their likeness for Halloween and binge watch witchy movies like "Hocus Pocus," "Harry Potter," and "Practical Magic" year-round.

To celebrate all things witch (think caldrons, black cats and broomsticks), we've conjured up a list of witch quotes we're sure are going to leave you ... wait for it ... spellbound.

You can't blame us for leaning into the puns, because there are so many good ones. That's especially true when it comes anything spooky like Halloween, ghosts and, of course, witches, which we're dedicating these inspired quotes from movies, TV shows and books to.

We've got classic lines spoken by Winifred Sanderson of "Hocus Pocus" along with funny witch quotes by Harry Potter's Hermione Granger and many other sayings we think will enchant you.

Try using one or two as an Instagram caption to accompany your spirited witch costume, or commemorate the full moon with a saying that evokes images of covens gathering to dance beneath the stars.

Mysterious, charming, spooky and scary, we've got all the witch quotes you'll need to honor the sorcerers — and, we promise, all of them are positively wicked.

Funny witch quotes

"Sorrow is such sweet parting." — Mary Sanderson, "Hocus Pocus 2"

"Dogs guard; cats watch ... and judge." — Salem, "Sabrina the Teenage Witch"

"You two could scare the hair off a cat. No demons dare drop by here." — Piper Halliwell, "Charmed"

Witch Quotes

"It's sort of exciting, isn't it? Breaking the rules." — Hermione Granger, " — "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix"

"I usually find a blocking spell to be a lot more effective than yelling, 'Bad dog,' but maybe that's just me." — Rachel Hawkins, "Hex Hall"

“You know, I’ve always wanted a child. And now I think I’ll have one on toast!” — Winifred Sanderson, “Hocus Pocus”

"Going so soon? I wouldn't hear of it. Why, my little party's just beginning." — The Wicked Witch of the West, "The Wizard of Oz"

"Come in, my child. We mustn't lurk in doorways. It's rude. One might question your upbringing." — Ursula, "The Little Mermaid"

Witch Quotes

"You’re not melting, like, it worked in “The Wizard of Oz”! — Shaggy, "Scooby Doo and the Witch's Ghost"

"Don't get your knickers in a twist! We're just three kindly old spinster ladies." — Winifred Sanderson, "Hocus Pocus"

Witch quotes from movies

"You’ve always had the power, my dear. You just had to learn it for yourself." — Glinda, "The Wizard of Oz"

"You’d think they’d never seen a girl and a cat on a broom before." Jiji, "Kiki's Delivery Service"

“There’s a little witch in all of us.” — Aunt Jet Owens, “Practical Magic”

Witch Quotes

“Just try and stay out of my way. Just try! I’ll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too!” — The Wicked Witch of the West, “The Wizard of Oz”

“Oh, look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick!” — Winifred Sanderson, “Hocus Pocus”

“You’re not good, you’re not bad, you’re just nice / I’m not good, I’m not nice, I’m just right / I’m the witch.” — Witch, “Into the Woods”

"Guess what? I'm a witch!" — Isabel Bigelow, "Bewitched"

“In the old days, if a witch betrayed her cover, they would kill her.” — Nancy Downs, “The Craft”

Witch Quotes

“When I sleep my spirit slips away from my body and dances naked with the devil.” — Thomasin, “The Witch”

“We all jump off the roof and fly.” — Sally Owens, “Practical Magic”

“You know what it says on Love Potions … shake well but don’t tell.” — Nicky Holroyd, “Bell, Book & Candle”

“Relax … it’s only magic.” — Sarah Bailey, “The Craft”

“On All Hallow’s Eve, when the moon is round, a virgin will summon us from under the ground. Oh oh! We shall be back, and the lives of all the children of Salem will be mine!” — Winifred Sanderson, “Hocus Pocus”

“I be the witch of the wood.” — Thomasin, “The Witch”

“Careful the spell you cast, not just on children / Sometimes the spell may last past what you can see, and turn against you.” — Witch, “Into the Woods”

“Flip the switch and let the cauldron bubble!” — Aunt Frances Owens, “Practical Magic”

“I find the fastest way to travel is by candlelight.” — Tristan Thorn, “Stardust”

“Now is the time. This is the hour. Ours is the magic. Ours is the power.” — Nancy, Rochelle, Bonnie “The Craft”

"Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?" — Black Phillip, "The Witch"

Witch Quotes

“Look what you’ve done! I’m melting! Melting! Oh, what a world! What a world! Who would have thought a good little girl like you could destroy my beautiful wickedness?" — The Wicked Witch of the West, “The Wizard of Oz”

“Come little children, I’ll take thee away / Into a land of enchantment / Come little children, the times come to play / Here in my garden of magic.” — Sarah Sanderson, “Hocus Pocus”

Witch quotes from TV shows

“I have to be a witch, I have to be a mortal, I have to be a teenager and I have to be a girl all at the same time.” — Sabrina, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”

"It begins with absence and desire. It begins with blood and fear. It begins with a discovery of witches." — "A Discovery of Witches"

“Death cannot be feared. For death, in time, comes to all witches.” — Leo Wyatt, “Charmed”

“Remember, 'Peace on earth, goodwill to men' includes witches.” — Samantha Stephens, “Bewitched”

Witch Quotes

“The witch who says she’s not scared in battle is a liar. The real witch is the one who fights.” — Leo Wyatt, “Charmed”

“It can take years to develop a craft. Look at my aunts Hilda and Zelda.” — Sabrina, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”

“You got involved with a witch, and when you do that ... weird stuff happens.” — Uncle Arthur, “Bewitched”

“Silly witches. Tricks are for kids.” — Demon of Illusion, “Charmed”

Witch Quotes

“Now when it comes to Santa Claus, most mortals don’t believe he exists ... just like they don’t believe in witches.” — Samantha Stephens, “Bewitched”

"Beware the witch with the blood of the lion and the wolf." — Meridiana, "A Discovery of Witches"

Witch quotes from books

"Witches were a bit like cats. They didn’t much like one another’s company, but they did like to know where all the other witches were, just in case they needed them." — Terry Pratchett, "A Hat Full of Sky"

“For all you know, a witch may be living next door to you right now.” — Roald Dahl, “The Witches”

"A witch does not need to fix problems. She fixes the energy around problems. Then the problems fix themselves." — Dacha Avelin, "Embracing Your Inner Witch: The Maidens Guide to Old World Witchcraft"

“A witch never gets caught. Don’t forget that she has magic in her fingers and devilry dancing in her blood.” — Roald Dahl, “The Witches”

Witch Quotes

“For some, witchery was a choice, but not for them.” — Alice Hoffman, “Magic Lessons”

"Magic comes from what is inside you. It is part of you. You can't weave together a spell that you don't believe in." — Jim Butcher, "The Dresden Files"

"Invisible as new spring winds, fresh as the breath of clover rising from twilight fields, she flew.” — Ray Bradbury, “The April Witch”

“Never put your faith in a Prince. When you require a miracle, trust in a Witch.” — Catherynne M. Valente, “In the Night Garden”

“Let it be difficult and painful, as the sentence for crimes of witchery must be.” — Alice Hoffman, “Magic Lessons”

“Real witches dress in ordinary clothes and look very much like ordinary women. They live in ordinary houses and they work in ordinary jobs. That is why they are so hard to catch.” — Roald Dahl, “The Witches”

Witch Quotes

“A witch is born out of the true hungers of her time.” — Ray Bradbury, “Long After Midnight”

“She was unlike all the fairies and witches that had ever lived before her; she lived without consequence and lived on desire and desire alone.” — Chris Colfer, “The Wishing Spell”

“A real witch hates children with a red-hot sizzling hatred that is more sizzling and red-hot than any hatred you could possibly imagine.” — Roald Dahl, “The Witches”

“Witches don’t look like anything. Witches are. Witches do.” — Franny Billingsley, “Chime”

“Cool it with a baboon’s blood, Then the charm is firm and good.” — William Shakespeare, “Macbeth”

Witch Quotes

“I know of witches who whistle at different pitches, calling things that don’t have names.” — Helen Oyeyemi, “White is for Witching”

“Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and caldron bubble.” — William Shakespeare, “Macbeth”

"Everyone deserves a chance to fly." — Winnie Holzman, "Wicked"

“A real witch gets the same pleasure from squelching a child as you get from eating a plateful of strawberries and thick cream.” — Roald Dahl, “The Witches”

