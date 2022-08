45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

Asia-Pacific Images Studio / iStock.com

Many Americans harbor a dream of becoming a millionaire, but precious few manage to reach that goal in their lifetime. After all, the multitude of costs that come with living and raising a family make saving enough income to hit that second comma on your net worth a challenging feat. You need the sort of job that's going to pay well in excess of what it takes to cover your bills.

Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight

Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

So which jobs can you expect to do that? To answer the question, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to determine the average salaries of many common jobs. Then, it deducted the cost of federal taxes and the average cost of living from that figure to show how much income you would have left over after covering the basics. Using that figure, the study then calculates how long it will take you to save up that $1 million while making an average salary in the profession. It doesn't factor in the cost of your education -- obviously a major expenditure for many of these occupations, based on their requirements -- or how you can grow your savings through investment, but it should still give you a clear sense of how fast someone can stash away money in each job.

So, who can expect to reach that million-dollar goal the fastest? Here's a look at which jobs will get you there.

skynesher / Getty Images

45. Law Teachers, Postsecondary

Annual salary: $130,820

Annual salary after federal taxes: $98,688

Annual income after average expenditures: $37,354

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 26 years 9 months 1 days

Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary

Annual salary: $133,310

Annual salary after federal taxes: $100,390

Annual income after average expenditures: $39,056

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 25 years 7 months 1 day

Kerkez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Purchasing Managers

Annual salary: $134,590

Annual salary after federal taxes: $101,265

Annual income after average expenditures: $39,931

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 25 years 0 months 8 days

Story continues

Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Computer Hardware Engineers

Annual salary: $136,230

Annual salary after federal taxes: $102,385

Annual income after average expenditures: $41,051

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 24 years 4 months 4 days

SolStock / Getty Images

41. Human Resources Managers

Annual salary: $136,590

Annual salary after federal taxes: $102,632

Annual income after average expenditures: $41,298

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 24 years 2 months 12 days

PeopleImages / Getty Images

40. Public Relations Managers

Annual salary: $138,000

Annual salary after federal taxes: $103,595

Annual income after average expenditures: $42,261

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 23 years 7 months 23 days

MEDITERRANEAN / Getty Images

39. Astronomers

Annual salary: $139,410

Annual salary after federal taxes: $104,559

Annual income after average expenditures: $43,225

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 23 years 1 month 12 days

kupicoo / Getty Images

38. Compensation and Benefits Managers

Annual salary: $139,470

Annual salary after federal taxes: $104,601

Annual income after average expenditures: $43,267

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 23 years 1 month 3 days

EmirMemedovski / Getty Images

37. Sales Managers

Annual salary: $142,390

Annual salary after federal taxes: $106,596

Annual income after average expenditures: $45,262

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 22 years 0 months 28 days

AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates

Annual salary: $142,520

Annual salary after federal taxes: $106,653

Annual income after average expenditures: $45,319

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 22 years 0 months 18 days

gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Computer and Information Research Scientists

Annual salary: $142,650

Annual salary after federal taxes: $106,773

Annual income after average expenditures: $45,439

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 21 years 11 months 27 days

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Advertising and Promotions Managers

Annual salary: $142,860

Annual salary after federal taxes: $106,917

Annual income after average expenditures: $45,583

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 21 years 11 months 2 days

mediaphotos / iStock.com

33. Prosthodontists

Annual salary: $143,730

Annual salary after federal taxes: $107,512

Annual income after average expenditures: $46,178

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 21 years 7 months 21 days

Shutterstock.com

32. Petroleum Engineers

Annual salary: $145,720

Annual salary after federal taxes: $108,872

Annual income after average expenditures: $47,538

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 21 years 0 months 7 days

Chris Ryan / Getty Images

31. Lawyers

Annual salary: $148,030

Annual salary after federal taxes: $110,515

Annual income after average expenditures: $49,181

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 20 years 3 months 25 days

SolStock / Getty Images

30. Physicists

Annual salary: $151,580

Annual salary after federal taxes: $113,161

Annual income after average expenditures: $51,827

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 19 years 3 months 12 days

garetsworkshop / Shutterstock.com

29. Marketing Managers

Annual salary: $153,440

Annual salary after federal taxes: $114,548

Annual income after average expenditures: $53,214

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 18 years 9 months 11 days

Pressmaster / Shutterstock.com

28. Financial Managers

Annual salary: $153,460

Annual salary after federal taxes: $114,563

Annual income after average expenditures: $53,229

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 18 years 9 months 9 days

michaeljung / Shutterstock.com

27. Natural Sciences Managers

Annual salary: $156,110

Annual salary after federal taxes: $116,538

Annual income after average expenditures: $55,204

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 18 years 1 month 5 days

hedgehog94 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Podiatrists

Annual salary: $158,380

Annual salary after federal taxes: $118,230

Annual income after average expenditures: $56,896

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 17 years 6 months 24 days

Shutterstock.com

25. Architectural and Engineering Managers

Annual salary: $158,970

Annual salary after federal taxes: $118,671

Annual income after average expenditures: $57,337

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 17 years 5 months 4 days

Shutterstock.com

24. Computer and Information Systems Managers

Annual salary: $162,930

Annual salary after federal taxes: $121,623

Annual income after average expenditures: $60,289

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 16 years 6 months 28 days

pixelfit / Getty Images

23. Dentists, General

Annual salary: $167,160

Annual salary after federal taxes: $124,776

Annual income after average expenditures: $63,442

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 15 years 9 months 1 day

DuxX / iStock.com

22. Dentists, All Other Specialists

Annual salary: $179,400

Annual salary after federal taxes: $133,901

Annual income after average expenditures: $72,567

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 13 years 9 months 7 days

Shutterstock.com

21. Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers

Annual salary: $198,190

Annual salary after federal taxes: $146,694

Annual income after average expenditures: $85,360

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 11 years 8 months 15 days

Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images

20. Pediatricians, General

Annual salary: $198,420

Annual salary after federal taxes: $146,847

Annual income after average expenditures: $85,513

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 11 years 8 months 7 days

pedalist / Shutterstock.com

19. Nurse Anesthetists

Annual salary: $202,470

Annual salary after federal taxes: $149,556

Annual income after average expenditures: $88,222

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 11 years 3 months 29 days

Shutterstock.com

18. Physicians, All Other

Annual salary: $231,500

Annual salary after federal taxes: $168,957

Annual income after average expenditures: $107,623

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 9 years 3 months 13 days

antoniodiaz / Shutterstock.com

17. Family Medicine Physicians

Annual salary: $235,930

Annual salary after federal taxes: $171,797

Annual income after average expenditures: $110,463

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 9 years 0 months 16 days

BraunS / Getty Images

16. General Internal Medicine Physicians

Annual salary: $242,190

Annual salary after federal taxes: $175,809

Annual income after average expenditures: $114,475

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 8 years 8 months 22 days

George Rudy / Shutterstock.com

15. Psychiatrists

Annual salary: $249,760

Annual salary after federal taxes: $180,661

Annual income after average expenditures: $119,327

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 8 years 4 months 15 days

SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Physicians, Pathologists

Annual salary: $267,180

Annual salary after federal taxes: $191,827

Annual income after average expenditures: $130,493

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 7 years 7 months 28 days

Shutterstock.com

13. Orthodontists

Annual salary: $267,280

Annual salary after federal taxes: $191,891

Annual income after average expenditures: $130,557

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 7 years 7 months 26 days

Charday Penn / Getty Images

12. Neurologists

Annual salary: $267,660

Annual salary after federal taxes: $192,135

Annual income after average expenditures: $130,801

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 7 years 7 months 21 days

xavierarnau / Getty Images

11. Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric

Annual salary: $270,090

Annual salary after federal taxes: $193,693

Annual income after average expenditures: $132,359

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 7 years 6 months 19 days

Shutterstock.com

10. Pediatric Surgeons

Annual salary: $290,310

Annual salary after federal taxes: $206,654

Annual income after average expenditures: $145,320

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 6 years 10 months 15 days

PonyWang / iStock.com

9. Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Annual salary: $296,210

Annual salary after federal taxes: $210,436

Annual income after average expenditures: $149,102

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 6 years 8 months 12 days

Shutterstock.com

8. Surgeons, All Other

Annual salary: $297,800

Annual salary after federal taxes: $211,455

Annual income after average expenditures: $150,121

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 6 years 7 months 27 days

TommL / Getty Images

7. Radiologists

Annual salary: $301,720

Annual salary after federal taxes: $213,968

Annual income after average expenditures: $152,634

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 6 years 6 months 18 days

Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Dermatologists

Annual salary: $302,740

Annual salary after federal taxes: $214,621

Annual income after average expenditures: $153,287

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 6 years 6 months 8 days

aldomurillo / Getty Images

5. Orthopedic Surgeons, Except Pediatric

Annual salary: $306,220

Annual salary after federal taxes: $216,852

Annual income after average expenditures: $155,518

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 6 years 5 months 3 days

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Emergency Medicine Physicians

Annual salary: $310,640

Annual salary after federal taxes: $219,685

Annual income after average expenditures: $158,351

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 6 years 3 months 23 days

Shutterstock.com

3. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

Annual salary: $311,460

Annual salary after federal taxes: $220,211

Annual income after average expenditures: $158,877

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 6 years 3 months 15 days

kupicoo / Getty Images

2. Anesthesiologists

Annual salary: $331,190

Annual salary after federal taxes: $232,858

Annual income after average expenditures: $171,524

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 5 years 9 months 27 days

peakSTOCK / iStock.com

1. Cardiologists

Annual salary: $353,970

Annual salary after federal taxes: $247,460

Annual income after average expenditures: $186,126

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 5 years 4 months 14 days

Jordan Rosenfeld and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To determine the jobs that can make you a millionaire before 65, GOBankingRates analyzed salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics; jobs used in this study have the highest mean pay as of May 2021, according to its Occupational Employment Statistics. The study takes the annual salary of each given job, subtracts Federal income taxes (FICA and Medicare taxes included) and the average cost of living in the United States, based on average annual expenditure, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey; the difference left over is then multiplied by 35, 30, and 25 years in order to find out whether that job will get you past the $1 million threshold. *Note: The majority of these jobs require additional schooling and the cost of schooling is not accounted for in the study. The study assumes that the listed salary is the salary you earn every year for the given year period. All income taxes calculated using in-house calculator using 2022 tax brackets as sourced from the Tax Foundation. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 10, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement